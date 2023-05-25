Knicks brass has differing opinion on Karl-Anthony Towns?

Stefan Bondy: Going back to the Karl-Anthony Towns stuff, that rumor has been out there for a long time. I had heard unequivocally that Tom Thibodeau would have no problem coaching Towns again. That was maybe two years ago, so things could’ve changed. Ian Begley: From what I’ve heard from a couple of people in touch with them, they felt the temperature was a little down on the interest in Towns compared to where it was very early on in the Leon Rose tenure.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Chris Kirschner: Karl-Anthony Towns is at the Yankees game -via Twitter @ChrisKirschner / May 23, 2023
Karl-Anthony Towns: Thank you @carmeloanthony for all you gave to the game. It truly was an honor to compete against you 🍷 #STAYME7O pic.twitter.com/2Ne8YJSkSb -via Twitter @KarlTowns / May 22, 2023
Austin Karp: Best NBA Draft Lottery telecasts over last 20 years: 2003: ABC: 6 million viewers (LeBron) 2019: ESPN: 4.4 million (Zion Williamson) 2015: ESPN: 3.6 million (Karl-Anthony Towns) 2014: ESPN: 3.4 million (Andrew Wiggins) 2023: ESPN: 3.2 million (likely Wembanyama) -via Twitter / May 17, 2023
