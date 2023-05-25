Knicks management values Julius Randle's durability

Michael Scotto: In talking with Knicks brass in the front office, they value his toughness and his ability to stay on the court. He’s played 71 or more games in three consecutive seasons and been an All-Star two of the past three seasons, which is something I think is notable in the load management era.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
A look at the future of Knicks forwards Julius Randle and RJ Barrett, Josh Hart’s free agency, what an Immanuel Quickley extension may cost, why the Bulls could make sense for Derrick Rose and more with @IanBegley and @SBondyNYDN on the @hoopshype podcast. hoopshype.com/lists/knicks-r… – 10:07 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We covered Jalen Brunson, NYK offseason, Tom Thibodeau, Julius Randle & more in last week’s video/written mailbag. Thanks to @JeremyK59349897, @StacyPatton89, @Costa47Pedro, @bubbjordan & others for the questions 👍🏻: sny.tv/articles/knick… pic.twitter.com/ckNWXQcg7J – 6:41 PM
It took a couple of days, but Kendra Randle took to Twitter on Saturday to let Kenyon Martin know he was off base criticizing her husband Julius Randle for kissing her after the Knicks’ Game 5 win over the Heat on Wednesday night at the Garden. “Slow news day I guess,” Kendra tweeted, along with some laughing emojis. “Both of us grew up in single parent homes. We never saw our dads respect our mothers. I’m so grateful my kids get to grow up watching their dad be the best father and husband.” -via New York Post / May 14, 2023
Kendra also tweeted that her husband would not have been outwardly affectionate if the Knicks had lost. “By the way that game was after a win,” she added. “He would never be in the mood to kiss or even talk after a loss lol. But talk about real issues. Not a husband and father loving his family.” -via New York Post / May 14, 2023
Stefan Bondy: While RJ Barrett called his game “terrible,” Julius Randle said his playoffs was “the same as the season.” “Some good moments,” Randle said. “Some moments to learn from.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / May 13, 2023