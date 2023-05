Knicks management value's Julius Randle's durability

It took a couple of days, but Kendra Randle took to Twitter on Saturday to let Kenyon Martin know he was off base criticizing her husband Julius Randle for kissing her after the Knicks’ Game 5 win over the Heat on Wednesday night at the Garden . “Slow news day I guess,” Kendra tweeted, along with some laughing emojis. “Both of us grew up in single parent homes. We never saw our dads respect our mothers. I’m so grateful my kids get to grow up watching their dad be the best father and husband.” -via New York Post / May 14, 2023