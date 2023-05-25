Knicks to decline Derrick Rose's team option?

Michael Scotto: When I was in Chicago for the NBA Draft Combine, some executives were wondering how much gas he still has in the tank? He’s got a huge number looking ahead towards next season, a team option for $15.6 million. That’s a lot of money for a guy who was seldomly used. You’d imagine the Knicks would decline that option. In my opinion, I think the Chicago Bulls make a ton of sense for Derrick Rose in free agency. It would be a nice homecoming for him towards the end of his career. We saw when he was back in town how beloved he is still by that fan base. They’ll be missing Lonzo Ball, and if they’re trying to compete and win, he’s an excellent bridge as a veteran mentor to some of the young guys on that roster, and I think he still has some gas left in the tank. Stefan Bondy: Obviously, they’re not going to pick up that team option, and he’s going to hit free agency… As far as the Bulls, I could totally see that.
The Chicago Bulls almost signed NBA legend Carmelo Anthony in 2014. Anthony appeared on ESPN’s First Take in 2019 and revealed that he was close to joining Bulls in 2014 before deciding to return to New York. “I was going to Chicago. Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah. I was there, right? I was there. And then I started getting whispers behind the scenes. ‘Yo, look, this person ain’t gonna be there. It ain’t really right. This and that.’ And it was all of that started to come up in the midst of my decision-making. I wasn’t going to let anything cloud that,” Anthony revealed. “I met with New York (Knicks) last. Like, I think it was the last team I met with because I knew that I was ready to move on from that situation because of what I was dealing with and going through in New York.” -via Sports Illustrated / May 20, 2023
Shams Charania: Knicks’ Derrick Rose sits down with @Stadium: “No one knows your journey but you…even with me saying that I was going to win MVP, my mom probably didn’t even believe me.” – Leadership – No. 1 potentially retired by Bulls “would be cool” – Jalen Brunson – Jimmy Butler – Chess pic.twitter.com/O0AwbfhmGK -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 10, 2023
Ian Begley: Tom Thibodeau was asked about playing Evan Fournier or Derrick Rose in Game 4. Both have been out of the rotation since early December. “Everything’s on the table. We’ll see how it unfolds,” Thibodeau said -via Twitter @IanBegley / May 7, 2023