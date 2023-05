Kwame Brown calls out LeBron James

As such, it comes as no surprise that the pitchforks have come out, and despite all that he did to try and carry the Lakers in this series, LeBron has unsurprisingly taken a lot of blame for LA’s failures this season. Just ask former Lakers big man Kwame Brown, who had more than a few unsavory things to say about the NBA’s all-time leading scorer: “If I had a LeBron James jersey, I’d be burning it right now,” Brown said. “If I had a LeBron James jersey it would be on fire right now. … I must say, the bust is upset. … I discovered, LeBron, you not that, bruh. I’m sorry. I can’t hate to say it — you’re a stat sheet junkie. You a bad boy when it comes to stats. Throughout history, the little nerds are gonna look up your statline, and they gonna say ‘He’s gotta be the greatest player to ever play the game.’ And people who actually play are gonna know that is bulls**t.” Source: Paolo Songco @ Clutch Points