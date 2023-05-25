Kwame Brown calls out LeBron James

As such, it comes as no surprise that the pitchforks have come out, and despite all that he did to try and carry the Lakers in this series, LeBron has unsurprisingly taken a lot of blame for LA’s failures this season. Just ask former Lakers big man Kwame Brown, who had more than a few unsavory things to say about the NBA’s all-time leading scorer: “If I had a LeBron James jersey, I’d be burning it right now,” Brown said. “If I had a LeBron James jersey it would be on fire right now. … I must say, the bust is upset. … I discovered, LeBron, you not that, bruh. I’m sorry. I can’t hate to say it — you’re a stat sheet junkie. You a bad boy when it comes to stats. Throughout history, the little nerds are gonna look up your statline, and they gonna say ‘He’s gotta be the greatest player to ever play the game.’ And people who actually play are gonna know that is bulls**t.”
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
“You can’t be scared of defending anyone in the NBA..”
-Dyson Daniels on guarding LeBron, Luka, Booker and others in his rookie season with the Pelicans.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I took a stab at ranking the top 10 players in the NBA with most of the playoffs now behind us. Go nuts, QTers
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Stephen Curry
4. Luka Doncic
5. Kevin Durant
6. Joel Embiid
7. Jimmy Butler
8. Devin Booker
9. Jayson Tatum
10. LeBron James – 6:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
—Nikola Jokic/Nuggets (2:59)
—Celtics (21:09)
—Heat (34:40)
—Bucks (46:36)
—LeBron (52:39)
—Lakers (59:40)
—Melo (1:14:03)
Sean Highkin @highkin
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
ClutchPoints: “Throughout history, the little nerds are gonna look up your statline and say ‘He’s gotta be the greatest player to ever play the game’. And people who actually play are gonna know that is bulls**t” Kwame Brown calls out LeBron James pic.twitter.com/nYGZBySCB0 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 25, 2023
After the scandal broke out, a video surfaced where former NBA player Kwame Brown passionately talks about the subject, calling Morant stupid. “So, Ja Morant, you like to play with guns, huh? You like to play with guns, huh boy? You like to play with guns… Instead of you just being at your house buying all the guns you want, playing with all the guns you want off camera, you want to get in trouble for having a gun at a club, give a bull**it apology and show a gun on Instagram Live. I’ve heard of NBA Youngboy but you NBA dumb boy. You gotta be the dumbest mother****er in the league,” Kwame began. -via BasketNews / May 15, 2023
“You got 231 million dollars promised to you and you want to be a fu**ing thug? It’s ok for you to have a gun,” Brown continued. “You have a right, you have a 2nd Amendment right to have a gun, but what the f**k do you keep pulling it out menacing for? What is up with all this music you keep listening to? Is this music putting you in a trance, dumbass boy? Because that music is gonna cost you your fu**ing career.” -via BasketNews / May 15, 2023
When asked about James’ comments from the night before, his teammates responded with varying levels of surprise while also supporting his right to determine his future. “I can’t see that,” Dennis Schröder said. “I don’t know what’s going on. Maybe it’s personnel, whatever. But I mean, to retire and the last game in the playoffs you make 40, 10 and nine, I think you still got juice, you know, to play a couple more years. So whatever he decides, you know, he played for 20 years, we’re gonna support him. I’m gonna support him. And hopefully, he’s gonna come back.” -via The Athletic / May 24, 2023
Clutch Points: “Rest In Paradise Queen Tina!!!!” LeBron James reacts to the passing of legendary singer Tina Turner 🤎 pic.twitter.com/llKBe8j5PC -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 24, 2023