Kyle Lowry gets the start for Miami replacing injured Gabe Vincent

Kyle Lowry gets the start for Miami replacing injured Gabe Vincent

Main Rumors

Kyle Lowry gets the start for Miami replacing injured Gabe Vincent

May 25, 2023- by

By |

Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry will start in Gabe Vincent’s place tonight vs. Celtics. It’s Lowry’s first start since Feb. 2.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Heat starting guard Gabe Vincent ruled out for Game 5 tonight vs. Celtics with sprained ankle. Vincent: “It’s just not right” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia…7:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Kyle Lowry beginning to warm up. With Gabe Vincent out for Miami, Lowry could see extended burn. pic.twitter.com/bkTyjWcPna7:29 PM

Evan Sidery @esidery
With Gabe Vincent out tonight for the Heat, look for Jimmy Butler to carry an even heavier offensive workload.
Explained a good method to target value with @BenScottStevens on @SportsGrid this morning.
On @FDSportsbook, Butler to produce 25 points and 6 assists is currently… pic.twitter.com/Ssvc7TYnZ15:56 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting guard Gabe Vincent ruled out for Game 5 vs. Celtics with sprained ankle. Vincent: “It’s just not right” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Kyle Lowry is the obvious option to start in Vincent’s place tonight, but will Erik Spoelstra go a different route? – 3:36 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Quick chat with new #Vikings DL Dean Lowry: pic.twitter.com/PsmqhAPiOq2:52 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent has hit 55.6 percent of his pull-up shots in the East finals, including 50 percent on three pull-up three-point attempts per game.
With both Tyler Herro and Vincent out tonight, the Heat needs more Kyle Lowry pull-ups in Game 5 to fill some of that production. – 2:27 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Heat score an elite 1.19 points per Gabe Vincent’s 19.5 pick-and-rolls per game in the playoffs.
Points per P&R by series via @SecondSpectrum:
Bucks: 1.02
Knicks: 1.23
Celtics: 1.45
Without him, Jimmy Butler (31.1 P&R per game) and Kyle Lowry (17.2) should absorb touches.… pic.twitter.com/RmPA4L6lq42:21 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Spoelstra this morning on Gabe Vincent’s absence: “We haven’t played traditionally (through the point guard) basically all season. That’s the luxury of the versatility of this roster, having guys like Jimmy and Bam that can handle and shoulder a lot of those responsibilities…” – 2:13 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Considering their current roster needs, Gabe Vincent could be a solid free agency target for the Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/24/chi…1:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Updated with Vincent, Spoelstra quotes and what comes next: Heat’s Gabe Vincent (ankle) ruled out for Game 5 in Boston, “It’s just not right.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/25/hea… Also: Heat homage to Stanley Cup Finals-bound Panthers. – 12:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Heat’s Gabe Vincent out for Game 5 with sprained ankle
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/25/hea…12:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What Erik Spoelstra and Gabe Vincent had to say this morning after shootaround in Boston in the wake of the news that Vincent will miss Game 5 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “He is feeling better, just not quite good enough to play an Eastern Conference finals game.” – 12:35 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Pretty good alternative for the Heat to have the GROAT, the “Peach from South Beach” (cc @JasmineLWatkins), champ to take over for Gabe Vincent tonight. – 12:35 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Al Horford said Gabe Vincent’s playing as well as he’s seen him play so his absence will definitely impact the Heat. – 12:08 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat asked Bam Adebayo to run the offense in Game 5 in Milwaukee in the first round. They could do it again tonight.
With Lowry in foul trouble, Heat went with a ton of high-low w/ Bam feeding Butler. Bam had 10 assists, Butler had 42 points and the Heat won on the road. pic.twitter.com/huVvKpMv4q12:03 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Gabe Vincent injury update: Heat guard out for Game 5 vs. Celtics with ankle sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/gabe-…11:56 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Honestly the number one thing for Boston to focus on tonight with Lowry in the game is holding solid screens and not moving. Lowry will hit the floor a bunch tonight trying to get Horford and Rob on moving screens. Just be solid on those and force Lowry to chase. He can’t keep up – 11:56 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gabe Vincent talks about missing G5. pic.twitter.com/3vxNWDNfH011:42 AM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra isn’t ready to reveal his replacement in the starting lineup for Vincent — but he spoke of a great deal of confidence in veteran Kyle Lowry being able to play more minutes if needed. – 11:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra stops short of saying Lowry will start. Notes that Butler, Adebayo also facilitate. – 11:23 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Ignoring all the Gabe Vincent news and all of the other chatter, just trying to make it to tonight lol pic.twitter.com/RV2Gs3l2b911:13 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Some breaking news this AM: Heat starting guard Gabe Vincent (sprained ankle) ruled out for Game 5 vs. Celtics miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Will Kyle Lowry play as a starter today? – 11:09 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s Game 5 vs. Boston. pic.twitter.com/UUxP4CJpvk11:03 AM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat need the Bam Adebayo close-out performance tonight
The Heat are making him an even bigger priority in the early offense I believe
Now more duties to get others involved with Gabe Vincent not playing – 10:58 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Without Gabe Vincent available for Game 5, a closer look at the challenging implications for the Heat and the domino effect on the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2023/0…10:50 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Gabe Vincent (ankle) ruled out for Game 5 in Boston. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/25/hea…10:46 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
spoelstra has been reluctant to disrupt his bench mob (lowry and martin, specifically).
i wouldn’t be surprised if someone on the fringe of miami’s rotation bumped into the starting lineup tonight. think duncan robinson or haywood highsmith. – 10:43 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Without Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo tonight, the Heat are going to need an old-school Kyle Lowry performance at the point tonight. The 37-year-old Lowry has played more than 32 minutes just twice in 2023. – 10:40 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 5 in Boston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com10:38 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Gabe Vincent a big loss for Miami tonight. Averaging 17.5 points on 58% shooting, 50% from three. Expect some heavy minutes from the available Heat backcourt tonight. – 10:37 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat listing Gabe Vincent as out for tonight in Boston due to ankle sprain sustained in Tuesday night’s loss to Celtics. – 10:35 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
gabe vincent, who is out for game 5, made 33.4% of his threes during the regular season.
in the conference finals? 50%! theringer.com/2023/5/25/2373…10:35 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent, who sprained his ankle in Game 4 on Tuesday, ruled out for tonight’s game in Boston. – 10:35 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well that’s news
Gabe Vincent now ruled out tonight for game 5, per Shams
The Heat now need that game 6 type Kyle Lowry from last ECF
They’re missing two of their biggest pull-up threats now – 10:33 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Development: Miami’s Gabe Vincent is listed out for Game 5 vs. Boston tonight with an ankle sprain. – 10:31 AM

More on this storyline

Shams Charania: Heat breakout guard Gabe Vincent sits down with @Stadium: “I had everything against me. Right when I almost lost hope in the league, I got a call from (Miami).” On skipping summer league to just play in G League, Kyle Lowry/Jimmy Butler leadership, upcoming free agency, more. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 22, 2023

, Main Rumors

, , , ,

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home