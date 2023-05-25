Kyle Lowry gets the start for Miami replacing injured Gabe Vincent

Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry will start in Gabe Vincent’s place tonight vs. Celtics. It’s Lowry’s first start since Feb. 2.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Heat starting guard Gabe Vincent ruled out for Game 5 tonight vs. Celtics with sprained ankle. Vincent: “It’s just not right” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Kyle Lowry beginning to warm up. With Gabe Vincent out for Miami, Lowry could see extended burn. pic.twitter.com/bkTyjWcPna – 7:29 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
With Gabe Vincent out tonight for the Heat, look for Jimmy Butler to carry an even heavier offensive workload.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat starting guard Gabe Vincent ruled out for Game 5 vs. Celtics with sprained ankle. Vincent: “It’s just not right” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Kyle Lowry is the obvious option to start in Vincent’s place tonight, but will Erik Spoelstra go a different route? – 3:36 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Quick chat with new #Vikings DL Dean Lowry: pic.twitter.com/PsmqhAPiOq – 2:52 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent has hit 55.6 percent of his pull-up shots in the East finals, including 50 percent on three pull-up three-point attempts per game.
With both Tyler Herro and Vincent out tonight, the Heat needs more Kyle Lowry pull-ups in Game 5 to fill some of that production. – 2:27 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Heat score an elite 1.19 points per Gabe Vincent’s 19.5 pick-and-rolls per game in the playoffs.
Points per P&R by series via @SecondSpectrum:
Bucks: 1.02
Knicks: 1.23
Celtics: 1.45
Without him, Jimmy Butler (31.1 P&R per game) and Kyle Lowry (17.2) should absorb touches.… pic.twitter.com/RmPA4L6lq4 – 2:21 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Spoelstra this morning on Gabe Vincent’s absence: “We haven’t played traditionally (through the point guard) basically all season. That’s the luxury of the versatility of this roster, having guys like Jimmy and Bam that can handle and shoulder a lot of those responsibilities…” – 2:13 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Considering their current roster needs, Gabe Vincent could be a solid free agency target for the Chicago Bulls. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/24/chi… – 1:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Updated with Vincent, Spoelstra quotes and what comes next: Heat’s Gabe Vincent (ankle) ruled out for Game 5 in Boston, “It’s just not right.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/25/hea… Also: Heat homage to Stanley Cup Finals-bound Panthers. – 12:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Heat’s Gabe Vincent out for Game 5 with sprained ankle
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/25/hea… – 12:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What Erik Spoelstra and Gabe Vincent had to say this morning after shootaround in Boston in the wake of the news that Vincent will miss Game 5 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “He is feeling better, just not quite good enough to play an Eastern Conference finals game.” – 12:35 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Heat asked Bam Adebayo to run the offense in Game 5 in Milwaukee in the first round. They could do it again tonight.
With Lowry in foul trouble, Heat went with a ton of high-low w/ Bam feeding Butler. Bam had 10 assists, Butler had 42 points and the Heat won on the road. pic.twitter.com/huVvKpMv4q – 12:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Gabe Vincent injury update: Heat guard out for Game 5 vs. Celtics with ankle sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/gabe-… – 11:56 AM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Honestly the number one thing for Boston to focus on tonight with Lowry in the game is holding solid screens and not moving. Lowry will hit the floor a bunch tonight trying to get Horford and Rob on moving screens. Just be solid on those and force Lowry to chase. He can’t keep up – 11:56 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gabe Vincent talks about missing G5. pic.twitter.com/3vxNWDNfH0 – 11:42 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Spoelstra isn’t ready to reveal his replacement in the starting lineup for Vincent — but he spoke of a great deal of confidence in veteran Kyle Lowry being able to play more minutes if needed. – 11:25 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Spoelstra stops short of saying Lowry will start. Notes that Butler, Adebayo also facilitate. – 11:23 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Ignoring all the Gabe Vincent news and all of the other chatter, just trying to make it to tonight lol pic.twitter.com/RV2Gs3l2b9 – 11:13 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Some breaking news this AM: Heat starting guard Gabe Vincent (sprained ankle) ruled out for Game 5 vs. Celtics miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Will Kyle Lowry play as a starter today? – 11:09 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) is out for tonight’s Game 5 vs. Boston. pic.twitter.com/UUxP4CJpvk – 11:03 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Heat need the Bam Adebayo close-out performance tonight
The Heat are making him an even bigger priority in the early offense I believe
Now more duties to get others involved with Gabe Vincent not playing – 10:58 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Without Gabe Vincent available for Game 5, a closer look at the challenging implications for the Heat and the domino effect on the Celtics masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:50 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Gabe Vincent (ankle) ruled out for Game 5 in Boston. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/25/hea… – 10:46 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
spoelstra has been reluctant to disrupt his bench mob (lowry and martin, specifically).
i wouldn’t be surprised if someone on the fringe of miami’s rotation bumped into the starting lineup tonight. think duncan robinson or haywood highsmith. – 10:43 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Without Gabe Vincent, Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo tonight, the Heat are going to need an old-school Kyle Lowry performance at the point tonight. The 37-year-old Lowry has played more than 32 minutes just twice in 2023. – 10:40 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Heat say Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out of tonight’s Game 5 in Boston.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:38 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Gabe Vincent a big loss for Miami tonight. Averaging 17.5 points on 58% shooting, 50% from three. Expect some heavy minutes from the available Heat backcourt tonight. – 10:37 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat listing Gabe Vincent as out for tonight in Boston due to ankle sprain sustained in Tuesday night’s loss to Celtics. – 10:35 AM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
gabe vincent, who is out for game 5, made 33.4% of his threes during the regular season.
in the conference finals? 50%! theringer.com/2023/5/25/2373… – 10:35 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent, who sprained his ankle in Game 4 on Tuesday, ruled out for tonight’s game in Boston. – 10:35 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well that’s news
Gabe Vincent now ruled out tonight for game 5, per Shams
The Heat now need that game 6 type Kyle Lowry from last ECF
They’re missing two of their biggest pull-up threats now – 10:33 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Development: Miami’s Gabe Vincent is listed out for Game 5 vs. Boston tonight with an ankle sprain. – 10:31 AM
Ira Winderman: Of Kyle Lowry stepping in, Spoelstra speaks of luxury of having a championship quarterback available. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 25, 2023
Shams Charania: Heat breakout guard Gabe Vincent sits down with @Stadium: “I had everything against me. Right when I almost lost hope in the league, I got a call from (Miami).” On skipping summer league to just play in G League, Kyle Lowry/Jimmy Butler leadership, upcoming free agency, more. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / May 22, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Gabe Vincent (ankle) is feeling better but not good enough to play in an East finals game. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 25, 2023
Ira Winderman: Asked what changed from initial optimism, Vincent smiled and said, “My body. It’s not right.” -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / May 25, 2023