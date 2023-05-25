Lakers guard Austin Reaves getting 'pretty massive' offer from another team?

“Austin Reaves told me he wanted to be a Laker for life.. There’s a scenario out there where he gets a pretty massive offer sheet from another team tho” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive
Source: Twitter
Source: Twitter
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’re here. It’s time to talk about Kyrie Irving and the Lakers:
– How the Lakers could afford Kyrie.
– Can they get him and keep Austin Reaves? Rui Hachimura? Jarred Vanderbilt?
– Why I’d ultimately lean against pursuing Irving as the Lakers. cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 3:21 PM
We’re here. It’s time to talk about Kyrie Irving and the Lakers:
– How the Lakers could afford Kyrie.
– Can they get him and keep Austin Reaves? Rui Hachimura? Jarred Vanderbilt?
– Why I’d ultimately lean against pursuing Irving as the Lakers. cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 3:21 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
The Houston Rockets’ wishlist, per @KellyIko:
▪️James Harden
▪️Austin Reaves (RFA)
▪️Dillon Brooks 👀 pic.twitter.com/zjXnUpNSt9 – 5:13 PM
The Houston Rockets’ wishlist, per @KellyIko:
▪️James Harden
▪️Austin Reaves (RFA)
▪️Dillon Brooks 👀 pic.twitter.com/zjXnUpNSt9 – 5:13 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on his future: “I want to be here. It feels like home to be in a sense. … But I told somebody a couple months ago that it feels like a home for me, basically. The way the fans support me. … This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we’ll see what happens.” – 3:54 PM
Austin Reaves on his future: “I want to be here. It feels like home to be in a sense. … But I told somebody a couple months ago that it feels like a home for me, basically. The way the fans support me. … This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we’ll see what happens.” – 3:54 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
I asked Austin Reaves what it’s been like to gain so much notoriety over the course of this season. While he’s not necessarily drawn to spotlight and attention, he said it was cool when players he grew up watching tell him during games that he’s actually good at basketball. AK – 3:44 PM
I asked Austin Reaves what it’s been like to gain so much notoriety over the course of this season. While he’s not necessarily drawn to spotlight and attention, he said it was cool when players he grew up watching tell him during games that he’s actually good at basketball. AK – 3:44 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Austin Reaves on free agency: “I want to be here. It feels like home.” pic.twitter.com/Zh6v0EVD6Y – 3:43 PM
Lakers’ Austin Reaves on free agency: “I want to be here. It feels like home.” pic.twitter.com/Zh6v0EVD6Y – 3:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Austin Reaves on free agency: “I wanna be here. This feels like home to me, in a sense.”
He added that LA is “bigger,” “worse traffic” than Newark, AR. – 3:43 PM
Austin Reaves on free agency: “I wanna be here. This feels like home to me, in a sense.”
He added that LA is “bigger,” “worse traffic” than Newark, AR. – 3:43 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
“I want to be here. This feels like home to me,” Austin Reaves said about being a free agent with Lakers – 3:42 PM
“I want to be here. This feels like home to me,” Austin Reaves said about being a free agent with Lakers – 3:42 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves: “I want to be here. It feels like home to me, in a sense … the way the fans support me. Players, coaching staff, front office. This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we’ll see what happens.” – 3:42 PM
Austin Reaves: “I want to be here. It feels like home to me, in a sense … the way the fans support me. Players, coaching staff, front office. This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we’ll see what happens.” – 3:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Austin Reaves on the Lakers: “I want to be here. It feels like home to me … This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we’ll see what happens” – 3:42 PM
Austin Reaves on the Lakers: “I want to be here. It feels like home to me … This is definitely somewhere I want to be, but we’ll see what happens” – 3:42 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Rob Pelinka on Austin Reaves: “I think he defines really what’s at the heart of playing for the Lakers. He’s a selfless, team-first guy. He lives in the gym. He loves the big moment. He has been able to meet the big moment. …We’ll hang our hat on guys like that.” – 2:39 PM
Rob Pelinka on Austin Reaves: “I think he defines really what’s at the heart of playing for the Lakers. He’s a selfless, team-first guy. He lives in the gym. He loves the big moment. He has been able to meet the big moment. …We’ll hang our hat on guys like that.” – 2:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Asked about Austin Reaves, Pelinka said Reaves defines what it means to play for the Lakers as a “selfless, team guy” who “lives in the gym” and clearly can rise to meet the moment … “We’re proud to have him as part of this franchise.” – 2:11 PM
Asked about Austin Reaves, Pelinka said Reaves defines what it means to play for the Lakers as a “selfless, team guy” who “lives in the gym” and clearly can rise to meet the moment … “We’re proud to have him as part of this franchise.” – 2:11 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Another Lakers factor to remember as this LeBron James situation looms: They plan on retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, which would unofficially take Kyrie Irving off the table. But how does LBJ see the roster? More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4543762/2023/0… – 2:04 PM
Another Lakers factor to remember as this LeBron James situation looms: They plan on retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, which would unofficially take Kyrie Irving off the table. But how does LBJ see the roster? More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4543762/2023/0… – 2:04 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA execs not buying @KingJames @Lakers retirement. “He’ll be coming back by mid-July.”
ALSO
@dallasmavs may nix potential Kyrie-Russell swap
Malik Beasley expected back
Lonnie Walker NOT expected back
AND Austin Reaves chatter!
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 1:30 PM
NBA execs not buying @KingJames @Lakers retirement. “He’ll be coming back by mid-July.”
ALSO
@dallasmavs may nix potential Kyrie-Russell swap
Malik Beasley expected back
Lonnie Walker NOT expected back
AND Austin Reaves chatter!
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 1:30 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Austin Reaves reflects on his breakout campaign: “I never really thought I would be in this position. There’s probably 2-3 people in the world who thought that I would be in this position and contribute. And honestly, I’m just proud of myself. There’s been a lot of times playing… pic.twitter.com/yFxrocHb5s – 3:36 AM
Austin Reaves reflects on his breakout campaign: “I never really thought I would be in this position. There’s probably 2-3 people in the world who thought that I would be in this position and contribute. And honestly, I’m just proud of myself. There’s been a lot of times playing… pic.twitter.com/yFxrocHb5s – 3:36 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Austin Reaves on what he wants to work on: “Continued growth. Hopefully my golf swing gets better. I’ll be in the gym as well.
“Just I love the game. I love working. … If you want to tell me I need to work on dribbling, shooting, passing, defense, I’m open to anything.” – 1:07 AM
Austin Reaves on what he wants to work on: “Continued growth. Hopefully my golf swing gets better. I’ll be in the gym as well.
“Just I love the game. I love working. … If you want to tell me I need to work on dribbling, shooting, passing, defense, I’m open to anything.” – 1:07 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Austin Reaves averaged 17 points per game in his first playoff run while playing solid defense and serving as this team’s secondary playmaker.
He was an undrafted free agent two years ago. It’s still setting in just how incredible he turned out and how bright his future still is – 11:57 PM
Austin Reaves averaged 17 points per game in his first playoff run while playing solid defense and serving as this team’s secondary playmaker.
He was an undrafted free agent two years ago. It’s still setting in just how incredible he turned out and how bright his future still is – 11:57 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves said he never really thought he’d be starting for a Conference Finalist, even if he held onto personal belief:
“Honestly I’m proud of myself … high school I didn’t have many offers … to be on this stage and perform … it feels good.”
21.3 ppg, 5.3 apg, 3.5 rpg – 11:49 PM
Austin Reaves said he never really thought he’d be starting for a Conference Finalist, even if he held onto personal belief:
“Honestly I’m proud of myself … high school I didn’t have many offers … to be on this stage and perform … it feels good.”
21.3 ppg, 5.3 apg, 3.5 rpg – 11:49 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Darvin Ham shows love to Austin Reaves postgame. pic.twitter.com/5AGpkEiEc3 – 11:48 PM
Darvin Ham shows love to Austin Reaves postgame. pic.twitter.com/5AGpkEiEc3 – 11:48 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Austin Reaves on the Nuggets, giving credit where due: “They were the better team this series.” – 11:45 PM
Austin Reaves on the Nuggets, giving credit where due: “They were the better team this series.” – 11:45 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Austin Reaves: “[Denver] is a really, really good basketball team. They don’t have any holes in their system … they were the better team in the four games we played.” – 11:45 PM
Austin Reaves: “[Denver] is a really, really good basketball team. They don’t have any holes in their system … they were the better team in the four games we played.” – 11:45 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Austin Reaves: “I was just in the Wester Conference finals – if you’da told me that when I was 15, I’da looked at you like I seen a ghost.” – 11:43 PM
Austin Reaves: “I was just in the Wester Conference finals – if you’da told me that when I was 15, I’da looked at you like I seen a ghost.” – 11:43 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
The Lakers should be right back in this thing next year. – 11:30 PM
The Lakers still have LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
They have one of the better young guards in basketball in Austin Reaves.
They have an ascending coach in Darvin Ham.
They have tools to improve in the offseason.
The Lakers should be right back in this thing next year. – 11:30 PM
More on this storyline
If another team swoops in and offers Reaves above that threshold ($50 million for four years), it will hamstring Los Angeles’ efforts to not just bring this group back, but add to it while remaining under the second apron. “All it takes is one team who wants to f*** the Lakers,” one cap strategist told Yahoo Sports. A suitor could just outright value Reaves at a number past $20 million in annual salary as well. An obvious candidate: the Rockets, holding upward of $60 million in cap space with the goal of competing next season and the potential need of alternative plans should James Harden ultimately spurn a Houston homecoming. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 25, 2023
Austin Reaves is expected to draw interest and potential offer sheets from several teams with cap space this summer, according to multiple team and league sources not authorized to speak publicly about the situation. Other teams can offer Reaves a contract up to four years and a projected $98.7 million, but the Lakers can match those offers. -via The Athletic / May 24, 2023
As The Athletic reported Tuesday, the Lakers intend to keep both players this summer, even if it means matching their respective maximum offer sheets, according to multiple team sources who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. -via The Athletic / May 24, 2023