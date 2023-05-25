Lakers interested in Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving teases a new deal coming “very, very soon”…
(for sneaker free agency)
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:40 AM
Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving teases a new deal coming “very, very soon”…
(for sneaker free agency)
dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:40 AM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Reiter Than You is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Kyrie the iceberg, Mahomes gets it, Celtics eye history, Ted Lasso, @HowardBeck, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Commanders snafu, NFL frustrations, Pats “punished,” more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:44 AM
Reiter Than You is live on @CBSSportsRadio from 10-noon ET: Kyrie the iceberg, Mahomes gets it, Celtics eye history, Ted Lasso, @HowardBeck, Buy/Sell w/@DecelCBS, Commanders snafu, NFL frustrations, Pats “punished,” more.
LISTEN:
ReiterThanYou.com
@Audacy app
@SIRIUSXM 158 – 9:44 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Hearing Windhorst say on TV this morning that Mavs have “grand designs” this summer, partly to help keep Kyrie, inspires a feeling of “they’ve learned nothing” rather than excitement.
By that, I mean, it feels like they’ve failed bc they only swing for HRs and just learn nothing – 9:43 AM
Hearing Windhorst say on TV this morning that Mavs have “grand designs” this summer, partly to help keep Kyrie, inspires a feeling of “they’ve learned nothing” rather than excitement.
By that, I mean, it feels like they’ve failed bc they only swing for HRs and just learn nothing – 9:43 AM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Celtics-Heat Game 5 TONIGHT!
🏀Game 5 Preview
🏀Latest on Ja Morant & Kyrie Irving
🏀Jason Kosmicki at 9:00am ET
🏀@NickFriedell at 9:30am ET
It’s The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine now!
📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/r7p48DpYn9 – 7:02 AM
Celtics-Heat Game 5 TONIGHT!
🏀Game 5 Preview
🏀Latest on Ja Morant & Kyrie Irving
🏀Jason Kosmicki at 9:00am ET
🏀@NickFriedell at 9:30am ET
It’s The Starting Lineup with @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine now!
📻 siriusxm.us/NBARadioLive
📺 app.link.nba.com/Sirius-2 pic.twitter.com/r7p48DpYn9 – 7:02 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
“Can you please leave me the f— out of this? Please can I just be with my family in peace? Y’all got people at my dinner table discussing what my free agency plans are. Stop that.”
Kyrie Irving calls out fans and media for free agency pressure: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:49 PM
“Can you please leave me the f— out of this? Please can I just be with my family in peace? Y’all got people at my dinner table discussing what my free agency plans are. Stop that.”
Kyrie Irving calls out fans and media for free agency pressure: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:49 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“When you get benched in the closeout game while Kyrie Irving is sitting front row, that’s a double message.”
—@JalenRose on D’Angelo Russell returning to the Lakers (via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/6IX5AllKVj – 3:38 PM
“When you get benched in the closeout game while Kyrie Irving is sitting front row, that’s a double message.”
—@JalenRose on D’Angelo Russell returning to the Lakers (via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/6IX5AllKVj – 3:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
We’re here. It’s time to talk about Kyrie Irving and the Lakers:
– How the Lakers could afford Kyrie.
– Can they get him and keep Austin Reaves? Rui Hachimura? Jarred Vanderbilt?
– Why I’d ultimately lean against pursuing Irving as the Lakers. cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 3:21 PM
We’re here. It’s time to talk about Kyrie Irving and the Lakers:
– How the Lakers could afford Kyrie.
– Can they get him and keep Austin Reaves? Rui Hachimura? Jarred Vanderbilt?
– Why I’d ultimately lean against pursuing Irving as the Lakers. cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 3:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
“I’m a free agent but in no way am I in a rush to make a decision.”
-Kyrie Irving on IG Live – 2:21 PM
“I’m a free agent but in no way am I in a rush to make a decision.”
-Kyrie Irving on IG Live – 2:21 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Kyrie Irving on IG Live just now regarding free agency rumors: “If you hear something about my career, it’s going to happen direct like this…I am an independent agency. It’s just me.” – 2:16 PM
Kyrie Irving on IG Live just now regarding free agency rumors: “If you hear something about my career, it’s going to happen direct like this…I am an independent agency. It’s just me.” – 2:16 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Should the Lakers sign Kyrie? 🤔
@BobbyMarks42’s offseason guide for the Lakers is on @ESPNPlus 🔗 es.pn/3IBv0CD pic.twitter.com/hw0sewVvuG – 3:30 PM
Should the Lakers sign Kyrie? 🤔
@BobbyMarks42’s offseason guide for the Lakers is on @ESPNPlus 🔗 es.pn/3IBv0CD pic.twitter.com/hw0sewVvuG – 3:30 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Another Lakers factor to remember as this LeBron James situation looms: They plan on retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, which would unofficially take Kyrie Irving off the table. But how does LBJ see the roster? More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4543762/2023/0… – 2:04 PM
Another Lakers factor to remember as this LeBron James situation looms: They plan on retaining Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, which would unofficially take Kyrie Irving off the table. But how does LBJ see the roster? More here, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4543762/2023/0… – 2:04 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
NBA execs not buying @KingJames @Lakers retirement. “He’ll be coming back by mid-July.”
ALSO
@dallasmavs may nix potential Kyrie-Russell swap
Malik Beasley expected back
Lonnie Walker NOT expected back
AND Austin Reaves chatter!
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 1:30 PM
NBA execs not buying @KingJames @Lakers retirement. “He’ll be coming back by mid-July.”
ALSO
@dallasmavs may nix potential Kyrie-Russell swap
Malik Beasley expected back
Lonnie Walker NOT expected back
AND Austin Reaves chatter!
More at @HeavyOnSports:
heavy.com/sports/los-ang… – 1:30 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Should the Lakers go after Kyrie? Is Jimmy Butler a Hall of Fame player? Should the Celtics break up Tatum and Brown? #DENvsLAL & more! Guests: @GwashburnGlobe @EricPincus
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:31 PM
Should the Lakers go after Kyrie? Is Jimmy Butler a Hall of Fame player? Should the Celtics break up Tatum and Brown? #DENvsLAL & more! Guests: @GwashburnGlobe @EricPincus
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 12:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With the Nuggets heading to the Finals, re-upping this from March on the three former Nets who have carved out roles on a contender after each having a notable role on the KD/Kyrie teams: theathletic.com/4306901/2023/0… – 9:59 AM
With the Nuggets heading to the Finals, re-upping this from March on the three former Nets who have carved out roles on a contender after each having a notable role on the KD/Kyrie teams: theathletic.com/4306901/2023/0… – 9:59 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Maybe it’s just because I’m a fan of the team that was dumb enough to put themselves in this position, but feels like LeBron is posturing to ensure Lakers try for Kyrie. – 9:17 AM
Maybe it’s just because I’m a fan of the team that was dumb enough to put themselves in this position, but feels like LeBron is posturing to ensure Lakers try for Kyrie. – 9:17 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LeBron might have other ideas (Kyrie, retirement?) But look at the Nuggets’ game plan the past few years and where it’s brought them? Makes the prospect of staying the course seem like good sense.
ocregister.com/2023/05/22/swa… – 8:47 AM
LeBron might have other ideas (Kyrie, retirement?) But look at the Nuggets’ game plan the past few years and where it’s brought them? Makes the prospect of staying the course seem like good sense.
ocregister.com/2023/05/22/swa… – 8:47 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I don’t think LeBron is actually going to retire. I think he’s pressuring the Lakers to try to get Kyrie Irving again. – 1:26 AM
I don’t think LeBron is actually going to retire. I think he’s pressuring the Lakers to try to get Kyrie Irving again. – 1:26 AM
More on this storyline
“When he left [the team get-togethers off the court] kinda lacked,” Brown said. “There was only a few people hanging out with each other on the team. And then on the court, it was kinda tough. Our offense was basically just straight [Kevin Durant] and [Kyrie Irving] isos. Teams just loaded, as you’ve seen against the Celtics in [the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs].” -via Clutch Points / May 25, 2023
Mavericks All-Star Kyrie Irving is “in no rush” to make a decision about his looming NBA future, but he’s almost ready to end another free-agent venture. During an Instagram Live stream Wednesday, Irving revealed he will announce a new shoe deal “very, very soon.” ”I won’t even call it a shoe deal,” Irving said. “Like, I’m about to blow this stuff out of the water, and I’m so excited about it.” -via Dallas Morning News / May 25, 2023
The “Kyrie 8″ style was on track to release last year, but Irving’s controversy prompted Nike to end the endorsement agreement 11 months before the Oct. 1. 2023 expiration, according to ESPN. In games since, Irving has worn pairs of his signature Nikes with statements about racial and social injustice written on tape covering the logos. He also wore Ethics, a shoe brand founded by former NBA player Langston Galloway, during some Mavericks workouts. -via Dallas Morning News / May 25, 2023
If they don’t sign Harden, they would presumably pursue some of the other top free agents on the market including Khris Middleton, Kyrie Irving, Fred VanVleet, and Draymond Green. -via HoopsHype / May 22, 2023
The Suns already left rival teams with the impression they were searching for a long-term replacement for Paul before they pulled off that trade deadline blockbuster for Durant, league sources told Yahoo Sports, and have been linked by league personnel to ball-handlers from Fred VanVleet to Terry Rozier. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 13, 2023
Kevin O’Connor: It’s a weak free agent class too. Jerami Grant or Kyle Kuzma would be a great fit next to KD in small ball lineups. Fred VanVleet or Kyrie Irving could be a better PG fit next to Booker rather than Paul’s on-ball dominance. -via Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA / May 12, 2023
Main Rumors, Free Agency, Fred VanVleet, Kyrie Irving, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors