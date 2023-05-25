Malcolm Brogdon leaves Game 5 early

Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon halfway through Game 5, and was later ruled doubtful to return by the team. It was reported earlier in the week that the Atlanta native was playing through a torn tendon in his right arm, though he hasn’t missed any time thus far with the injury. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White picked up Brogdon’s minutes in his absence. Brogdon has been a critical offensive piece for the Celtics all season long, providing shooting and playmaking off the bench. He earned Sixth Man of the Year Award honors as such, though his shooting has been down considerably in this Eastern Conference finals round.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon’s forearm injury has kept him on the sidelines for the second half of Game 5 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Story on Malcolm Brogdon’s early absence from Game 5 thanks to “right forearm soreness”
Story on Malcolm Brogdon’s early absence from Game 5 thanks to “right forearm soreness”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is doubtful to return with right forearm soreness. – 10:05 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
From Boston, ECF Game 5: Celtics Malcolm Brogdon doubtful to return, right elbow soreness. – 10:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Payton Pritchard checks in, taking Brogdon’s minutes. #Celtics #Heat – 10:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Celtics: Malcom Brogdon (Right Forearm Soreness) doubtful to return. – 10:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics list Malcolm Brogdon as doubtful to return with right forearm soreness. #Heat – 10:03 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Malcolm Brogdon is DOUBTFUL to return with right forearm soreness – 10:03 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Malcolm Brogdon is doubtful to return tonight with his forearm injury. – 10:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is doubtful to return with forearm injury. – 10:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
White has 3 fouls. That’s significant given Brogdon’s health. – 9:26 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Right arm sleeve is back for Malcolm Brogdon (had in Game 2-3, didn’t have it Game 4). – 8:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Joe Mazzulla gives his thoughts on Malcolm Brogdon prior to Game 5.
Joe Mazzulla gives his thoughts on Malcolm Brogdon prior to Game 5.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla said Malcolm Brogdon is fighting through his injury and he’s grateful for that. – 6:47 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Malcolm Brogdon getting some shots up at shootaround. pic.twitter.com/HTBocAtBT1 – 11:50 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon playing through partially torn tendon in right arm, per report
Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon playing through partially torn tendon in right arm, per report
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a partial tear in the tendon running from his right elbow to his forearm, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA
Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a partial tear in the tendon running from his right elbow to his forearm, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA
Brian Robb: Joe Mazzulla on Malcolm Brogdon’s injury: “He gave us the best he could and we went from there.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 25, 2023
Souichi Terada: Joe Mazzulla on Malcolm Brogdon: “He’s playing through it. Giving us whatever he has.” -via Twitter @SouichiTerada / May 25, 2023
Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow that leads into his forearm, team sources told The Athletic. Brogdon suffered the injury in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, according to the sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. The Celtics guard was initially dealing with golfer’s elbow soreness during the second-round series against Philadelphia, but an MRI after Game 1 against the Heat determined he exacerbated the injury by tearing the tendon in boxing out Miami Heat big Kevin Love midway through the first quarter. -via The Athletic / May 25, 2023