Malcolm Brogdon playing through partial tear in right elbow

After making 44.4 percent from 3 in the regular season, Brogdon is 3 of 14 from deep in the first four games of the conference finals and has resorted to driving the ball more and curtailing his pregame warmup routine to mitigate the significant soreness in his wrist and arm caused by shooting. Brogdon, 30, intends to continue playing through the injury as the Celtics attempt to come back from an 0-3 deficit after winning Game 4 116-99 on Tuesday. He is expected to evaluate whether he will need surgery after the season, according to team sources. -via The Athletic / May 25, 2023