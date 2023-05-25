Malcolm Brogdon playing through partial tear in right elbow

Malcolm Brogdon has been playing through a partial tear in the tendon coming out of his right elbow that leads into his forearm, team sources told The Athletic. Brogdon suffered the injury in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals, according to the sources, who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record. The Celtics guard was initially dealing with golfer’s elbow soreness during the second-round series against Philadelphia, but an MRI after Game 1 against the Heat determined he exacerbated the injury by tearing the tendon in boxing out Miami Heat big Kevin Love midway through the first quarter.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
After making 44.4 percent from 3 in the regular season, Brogdon is 3 of 14 from deep in the first four games of the conference finals and has resorted to driving the ball more and curtailing his pregame warmup routine to mitigate the significant soreness in his wrist and arm caused by shooting. Brogdon, 30, intends to continue playing through the injury as the Celtics attempt to come back from an 0-3 deficit after winning Game 4 116-99 on Tuesday. He is expected to evaluate whether he will need surgery after the season, according to team sources. -via The Athletic / May 25, 2023
Gary Washburn: Malcolm Brogdon: “We still believe we’re the better team. Now we have to prove it.” #Celtics #Heat. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / May 22, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Malcolm Brogdon on Boston being down 3-0: “It’s definitely stunning. This is not a scenario anybody would have predicted … but we’ve put ourselves in a hole, and now we have to climb back out.” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 22, 2023