Widespread skepticism that LeBron James will actually retire

All while LeBron James’ first flirtation with retirement came as a surprise to many Los Angeles staffers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. Alas, there’s widespread skepticism that James will truly hang up his signature sneakers before a two-year, $97 million contract extension has yet to begin.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Putting LAL-DEN Game 4 to bed, the league’s Last Two Minute Report found that Jamal Murray’s defense on LeBron James’ last drive and shot attempt was a correct no call. “Marginal body contact occurs,” the report stated. – 3:23 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Crazy 2024:
LeBron NBA Finals
Bronny Pac 12 Title
Bryce Southern Section HS Title – 1:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4 — Playoff Edition:
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Steph Curry
Anthony Davis
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/TIL9b2rIpH – 12:50 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron controls the media narrative. He knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s been doing it for 20 years. He’s not retiring. He’s gearing up for his best last chance to win Ring No. 5. – 12:16 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
These wild trade ideas for LeBron to Golden State. Each worse than the last. – 11:52 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic’s true shooting percentage dropped from 70% to 62% in the playoffs.
That’s still higher than Jimmy, LeBron and Tatum 😳 pic.twitter.com/HW0ncZtUvf – 11:06 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
IMO, Father Time has been defeated over and over again. With Rafa Nadal missing the French Open for the first time since 2004 and LeBron James teasing the possible end of his career at 38, I shared why they’re perfect examples of why that’s the case:
thesportstudent.substack.com/p/father-time-… – 10:50 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
PBT Podcast: Nuggets advance, LeBron talks retirement, coaching carousel
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/25/pbt… – 9:35 AM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
And ICYMI: New Lowe Post podcast digging into all things Heat-Celtics w/ @kirkgoldsberry, + initial thoughts on Denver’s half-decade journey to the Finals. Then @mcten on LeBron’s state of mind and Lakers future:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BWKXzD
Apple: apple.co/43r1fw7 – 9:17 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Link to ‘Lakers Talk’ from tonight…
-Was this a successful season?
-Was Lebron sending a message to the Front Office?
-Run it back or make changes?
Guest: @WindhorstESPN
espn.com/radio/play/_/i… – 1:52 AM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
“You can’t be scared of defending anyone in the NBA..”
-Dyson Daniels on guarding LeBron, Luka, Booker and others in his rookie season with the Pelicans.
pic.twitter.com/0ZYVgnPIqy – 10:14 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Just recorded Thursday’s episode of Beyond The Arc with @loganmmurdock!
We discussed the Heat-Celtics series, whether the Nuggets will beat either of them, and I asked him if my LeBron-to-Warriors idea is crazy.
That’ll air on @FanDuelTV at 9AM ET/6 AM PT. Set your DVR now! 😎 – 8:12 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New @ESPNAusNZ: Dyson Daniels’ intro to the league moment: An early season road matchup against the Lakers that saw the 19-year-old guard LeBron James, before it ultimately ended in his first tough NBA moment. Daniels recalls that night in LA.
espn.com.au/nba/story/_/id… – 7:34 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I took a stab at ranking the top 10 players in the NBA with most of the playoffs now behind us. Go nuts, QTers
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Stephen Curry
4. Luka Doncic
5. Kevin Durant
6. Joel Embiid
7. Jimmy Butler
8. Devin Booker
9. Jayson Tatum
10. LeBron James – 6:39 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
New Group Chat on the Celtics actually showing up for Game 4, where the Heat might be tested, what to make of LeBron weighing his options, and—by sheer force of will from me and Wos—as much Nuggets talk as we could shoehorn in: open.spotify.com/episode/5wt9Rs… – 5:57 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James retirement rumors: Three reasons it’s extremely unlikely Lakers star will walk away from NBA
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 5:35 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
3 reasons it’s extremely unlikely LeBron James will actually walk away from the NBA
by @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 5:23 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
—Nikola Jokic/Nuggets (2:59)
—Celtics (21:09)
—Heat (34:40)
—Bucks (46:36)
—LeBron (52:39)
—Lakers (59:40)
—Melo (1:14:03)
🍎apple.co/3WuFKIB
✳️spoti.fi/3MQ8nwG
📺bit.ly/hwkx905
SUBSCRIBE👇
linktr.ee/hardwoodknocks
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SovIeExENb – 5:19 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
I love how nobody is taking the LeBron retirement thing seriously at all. He said what he said the other night and the entire NBA world collectively went “Yeah, for sure, dude, totally.” – 5:10 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“He’s still a brilliant basketball player..who wouldn’t want that on their team?”
As LeBron James debates his future, @TheFrankIsola & @whitemamba look at LeBron’s future and why he may have made the comments he did after they were eliminated
#LakeShow | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/8oRj6aLsYH – 5:04 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport
What Are Los Angeles Lakers Options If LeBron James Really Does Retire?
bleacherreport.com/articles/10077… – 4:41 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Potentially going from Boardwalk to Baltic Avenue isn’t something Buss or the other Lakers stakeholders are anxious to return to.
And LeBron James knows this. sports.yahoo.com/if-you-think-l… – 4:38 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
New Lowe Post podcast: On Denver’s five-year arc to this point and Boston’s Game 4 win w/ @kirkgoldsberry, then @mcten on the scene when LeBron hinted at retirement, and what’s next for the Lakers:
Spotify: spoti.fi/3BWKXzD
Apple: apple.co/43r1fw7 – 4:33 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Joined @ColinCowherd on @TheHerd yesterday to talk LeBron, Nuggets rise, the criticism of Joe Mazzulla and more youtube.com/watch?v=KcGZB7… – 4:01 PM
Pat McAfee: “LeBron James played the last few months of the season with a torn tendon in his foot that could need surgery this summer.. He’s gonna take the next couple months to get reenergized and I fully expect him to play next season” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / May 25, 2023
Jrue Holiday: I play defense to go against the best players, no matter what position or however it may be. While I was in it, I was hot. I’m getting my ass busted. And then he [Butler] started talking s*** in the last game. And that’s what competitors do and Jimmy is the ultimate competitor. But you hate losing. I hate losing. […] A lot of plays Jimmy Butler made, there was nothing that I could do. There’s nothing that anybody could do. It didn’t matter if it was Brook on him, if it was LeBron James or Michael Jordan on him. It didn’t matter who was on him. Jimmy was playing at a different level. -via onamp.com / May 25, 2023
As such, it comes as no surprise that the pitchforks have come out, and despite all that he did to try and carry the Lakers in this series, LeBron has unsurprisingly taken a lot of blame for LA’s failures this season. Just ask former Lakers big man Kwame Brown, who had more than a few unsavory things to say about the NBA’s all-time leading scorer: “If I had a LeBron James jersey, I’d be burning it right now,” Brown said. “If I had a LeBron James jersey it would be on fire right now. … I must say, the bust is upset. … I discovered, LeBron, you not that, bruh. I’m sorry. I can’t hate to say it — you’re a stat sheet junkie. You a bad boy when it comes to stats. Throughout history, the little nerds are gonna look up your statline, and they gonna say ‘He’s gotta be the greatest player to ever play the game.’ And people who actually play are gonna know that is bulls**t.” -via Clutch Points / May 25, 2023