Gabe Vincent questionable for Game 6

Anthony Chiang: Gabe Vincent is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 6 in Miami. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo remain out.
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon and Gabe Vincent are questionable for Game 6. Sounds like Brogdon is taking things day by day, getting treatment & #Celtics will take the best he can give them. – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent (ankle) listed as questionable for Saturday’s Celtics at Heat Game 6 of East finals. – 5:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) and the Heat’s Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) are both listed as questionable for Saturday night’s Game 6 in Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:57 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 6 in Miami.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is listed as questionable for Game 6 on Saturday. – 4:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Haywood Highsmith in rotation with Gabe Vincent out… already has an assist on a Duncan Robinson 3 and a pick-six off of a bad Tatum pass – 9:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Haywood Highsmith in the game to complete the Heat’s nine-man rotation tonight with Gabe Vincent out. – 9:03 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
After one quarter of Game 5….+/- in the series…
Gabe Vincent: +34
Kyle Lowry: -36 – 9:01 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
if you did not previously appreciate Gabe Vincent’s PnR defense, now would be the time. – 8:52 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Kyle Lowry as expected, gets the start for the injured Gabe Vincent tonight in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals here at TD Garden…where he’s near the top of a very short list… pic.twitter.com/fNEde9ote2 – 8:03 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Kyle Lowry will start in Gabe Vincent’s place tonight vs. Celtics. It’s Lowry’s first start since Feb. 2. – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
With Gabe Vincent (ankle) out, Heat going with a starting lineup of Bam Adebayo, Kevin Love, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and . . . Kyle Lowry. – 8:01 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Heat starting guard Gabe Vincent ruled out for Game 5 tonight vs. Celtics with sprained ankle. Vincent: “It’s just not right” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 7:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Kyle Lowry beginning to warm up. With Gabe Vincent out for Miami, Lowry could see extended burn. pic.twitter.com/bkTyjWcPna – 7:29 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
With Gabe Vincent out tonight for the Heat, look for Jimmy Butler to carry an even heavier offensive workload.
Explained a good method to target value with @BenScottStevens on @SportsGrid this morning.
On @FDSportsbook, Butler to produce 25 points and 6 assists is currently… pic.twitter.com/Ssvc7TYnZ1 – 5:56 PM
More on this storyline
But if Vincent (sprained left ankle) can play in Game 6, it at least in theory would restore order to the method in which the Heat were operating when things were easier. “We’ll see, we’ll see who is available, see if Gabe is available. I can’t answer that right now,” said Spoelstra, when asked if he needed to make a permanent lineup change. “But it’s always good when a guy (Haywood) comes in and plays some productive minutes and sees some good things happen. But we’ll see.” -via The Athletic / May 26, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry will start in Gabe Vincent’s place tonight vs. Celtics. It’s Lowry’s first start since Feb. 2. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 25, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Erik Spoelstra says Gabe Vincent (ankle) is feeling better but not good enough to play in an East finals game. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 25, 2023