If LeBron James has surgery, he would be expected to recover by start of training camp next season

LeBron James will undergo further evaluations, but a surgery that could sideline him for two months during the offseason is among the possibilities, sources indicated. If surgery is required, James would be expected to recover by the start of training camp next season.
Source: The Athletic Staff, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone reflecting on that final stop against LeBron and the Lakers, said he thinks he speaks for a lot of people when he says the buzzer went off, there was no whistle, and they looked around thinking:
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone, after the 4Q buzzer sounded and there was no whistle on LeBron: “Holy sh*t we won.” – 3:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James foot injury: Lakers star could require surgery after playing through torn tendon, per report
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: If LeBron James has foot surgery, he would be out two months
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! LeBron says he’s still better than 90-95 percent of the NBA. Is that true? And what does it actually mean, in terms of him as the focal point of a championship team with the Lakers? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James retirement rumors: Lakers star seems likely to return for 21st NBA season, per report
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James foot injury: Lakers star could require surgery after paying through torn tendon, per report
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
People like watching LeBron and Steph, eh? pic.twitter.com/iUGKVcR20F – 11:30 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
NBA regular season TV viewership over the past three decades 🏀📺👀
Biggest bumps were MJ’s “I’m back” and LeBron’s “take my talents to South Beach”
Biggest dips were post-MJ aughts and COVID pic.twitter.com/JNsVMtA688 – 9:00 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow 🚨
-Will the Celtics make history?
-What’s changed in the series
-Potential tweaks for the Heat
-LeBron’s injury
-Head coaching scuttlebutt
-Ja Morant’s social posts
-Potential flopping rules
Listen and subscribe wherever you get your pods! – 1:02 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why LeBron Did What He Did and Said What He Said shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:28 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I’ll keep it simple. As far as Crazy LeBron trades.
Bronny is in his first year at USC. Bryce will be playing varsity for Sierra Canyon. LeBron is not going to want to miss that. Conversation over. – 5:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Putting LAL-DEN Game 4 to bed, the league’s Last Two Minute Report found that Jamal Murray’s defense on LeBron James’ last drive and shot attempt was a correct no call. “Marginal body contact occurs,” the report stated. – 3:23 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: Jamal Murray names his top 5 NBA players ever: 🏀 Michael Jordan 🏀 Kobe Bryant 🏀 Stephen Curry 🏀 Shaquille O’Neal 🏀 LeBron James Thoughts? (via itsjamesrush/TT) pic.twitter.com/FK7A8G8dEP -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 26, 2023
HoopsHype: FWIW Jayson Tatum has 51 playoff wins already. That’s nine more than LeBron James had at age 25. -via Twitter @hoopshype / May 26, 2023
LeBron James’ team may have been eliminated this week, but he still has something to celebrate … his son Bronny is now a graduate of Sierra Canyon School. LeBron and his wife Savannah James, along with Bronny’s grandma Gloria, were front and center on Thursday at the graduation ceremony. As we reported, Bronny has tapped USC for his next move. The high school basketball star clearly has his sights set on following in his dad’s very large footsteps — as in joining the NBA. -via TMZ.com / May 26, 2023