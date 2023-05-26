Joel Embiid 'very much' untouchable

Q: Is the front office willing to listen to trades for Joel Embiid or is he untouchable? — @Philly_phrenzy Keith Pompey: Thanks for the question, Nick. There’s no plan to trade Embiid at any point. So, yes, he is very much untouchable. There are some who believe the Sixers should consider trading the league MVP because of his injury history and inability to get out of the second round. But it’s not that simple. Embiid is the face of the Sixers and the main reason why they’ve won 154 games over the past three seasons. They won’t come close to getting equal value for the future Hall of Famer in a trade. Sure, they’ll get several nice pieces and multiple first-round picks. But any trade for Embiid basically would jumpstart The Process Part 2. And if we learned anything from The Process, nothing is guaranteed.
Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
One interesting thing that came out of talking @sixers Joel Embiid trades with NBA execs is that there’s no one who’d fit the bill on a deal for all sides.
Except 1 name that came up (pure speculation, to be sure): Kawhi Leonard.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers mailbag: ‘Is the front office willing to trade Joel Embiid or is he untouchable?’ inquirer.com/sports/76ers-o… via @phillyinquirer – 8:47 AM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
New @SixersBeat, where we go over the latest Harden rumors and the coaching search.
Then, I went long on Joel Embiid, his legacy, and why this playoff exit hit differently.
dailysix.com/joel-embiid-th… – 8:37 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers mailbag: ‘Is the front office willing to trade Joel Embiid or is he untouchable?’ inquirer.com/sports/76ers-o… via @phillyinquirer #BrotherlyLove #fortheloveofphilly #NBA – 5:57 AM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Cody Zeller is just like Joel Embiid… getting toasted by Tatum in the pick-&-roll. – 8:50 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
In 1975, @nyknicks tried to trade for Kareem Abdul-Jabbar but had no assets for a deal. It’s much the same in 2023, if they wanted to go for Joel Embiid.
“Pipe dream, but I am not sure what pipe that came out of,” one exec said.
heavy.com/sports/new-yor… – 12:33 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
An unnecessarily long, borderline incoherent rambling about Joel Embiid, the chase of a championship, the playoff failures and why Embiid has more to prove now than he ever has.
dailysix.com/joel-embiid-th… – 12:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
How would you grade Joel Embiid’s season? phillyvoice.com/sixers-76ers-s… – 11:01 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics have already lost games at home during these playoffs when Embiid and Dejounte were out, so they have to be careful here.
Boston’s injury luck, meanwhile, has been wild. Now 18 playoff games without a single absence. – 10:53 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I took a stab at ranking the top 10 players in the NBA with most of the playoffs now behind us. Go nuts, QTers
1. Nikola Jokic
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo
3. Stephen Curry
4. Luka Doncic
5. Kevin Durant
6. Joel Embiid
7. Jimmy Butler
8. Devin Booker
9. Jayson Tatum
10. LeBron James – 6:39 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The first of a two-part Sixers mailbag: theathletic.com/4547508/2023/0…
— Reevaluating this Sixers run after Miami/Boston
— The Sixers are still building around Joel Embiid
— What a James Harden-less 2023-24 might look like
— How much cap space could the Sixers have in 2024? – 2:07 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
New episode of The Feed To Embiid out now!
@LandesBrock on the two-man game and what went wrong in the Sixers-Celtics series, I reflect on Games 6 and 7, Doc Rivers fired and the potential candidates to man the helm, and James Harden’s future in Philly:
thepaintedlines.com/games-6-and-7-… – 10:00 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Total number of postseason triple-doubles by Nikola Jokic over the past month (a 13-game stretch):
8
Total number of CARRER postseason triple-doubles by Michael Jordan, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid, Jason Tatum and Kevin Durant COMBINED:
7 – 11:50 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk: Asked Jokic what it means to win Western Conference Finals MVP compared to 2 MVPs, Jokic brought up he thinks it’s “mean” some say Joel Embiid should not be this season’s MVP. He said Embiid had an incredible season and is deserving. As for himself, Jokic doesn’t care about MVPs -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / May 23, 2023