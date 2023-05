Joel Embiid 'very much' untouchable

Q: Is the front office willing to listen to trades for Joel Embiid or is he untouchable? — @Philly_phrenzy Keith Pompey: Thanks for the question, Nick. There’s no plan to trade Embiid at any point. So, yes, he is very much untouchable. There are some who believe the Sixers should consider trading the league MVP because of his injury history and inability to get out of the second round. But it’s not that simple. Embiid is the face of the Sixers and the main reason why they’ve won 154 games over the past three seasons. They won’t come close to getting equal value for the future Hall of Famer in a trade. Sure, they’ll get several nice pieces and multiple first-round picks. But any trade for Embiid basically would jumpstart The Process Part 2. And if we learned anything from The Process, nothing is guaranteed.Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer