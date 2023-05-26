Lakers won't pursue D'Angelo Russell extension at max number

To judge Russell’s impact on the Lakers off those four games against the Nuggets would be shortsighted. The four games he had in Games 1 and 6 in both the Memphis and Golden State series — 22 points on 51.5% shooting and 4.5 assists in four wins — were major contributions in getting L.A. to the conference finals. Russell is eligible to sign a two-year, $67.5 million extension by June 30, which the Lakers will not pursue at the max number, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast, on YouTube. We discuss D’Angelo Russell’s exit interview comments and whether the Lakers should bring him back. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel!
youtu.be/xGOQ08TekbE?t=… – 5:30 PM
For the sickos who like to watch, Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast, on YouTube. We discuss D’Angelo Russell’s exit interview comments and whether the Lakers should bring him back. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
Subscribe to the channel!
youtu.be/xGOQ08TekbE?t=… – 5:30 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We examine D’Angelo Russell’s exit interview comments, and whether the Lakers should retain him this offseason, despite a brutal WCF. (Most fans say no.) @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho… – 10:35 AM
Thursday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! We examine D’Angelo Russell’s exit interview comments, and whether the Lakers should retain him this offseason, despite a brutal WCF. (Most fans say no.) @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/sho… – 10:35 AM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
A Lakers trade target I keep coming back to, as a D’Angelo Russell replacement, is Terry Rozier.
Lakers have liked him in the past. Likely wouldn’t cost much, especially if Charlotte picks Scoot. Has playoff experience. Can play on or off-ball. I think that’s a name we’ll hear. – 6:14 PM
A Lakers trade target I keep coming back to, as a D’Angelo Russell replacement, is Terry Rozier.
Lakers have liked him in the past. Likely wouldn’t cost much, especially if Charlotte picks Scoot. Has playoff experience. Can play on or off-ball. I think that’s a name we’ll hear. – 6:14 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“When you get benched in the closeout game while Kyrie Irving is sitting front row, that’s a double message.”
—@JalenRose on D’Angelo Russell returning to the Lakers (via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/6IX5AllKVj – 3:38 PM
“When you get benched in the closeout game while Kyrie Irving is sitting front row, that’s a double message.”
—@JalenRose on D’Angelo Russell returning to the Lakers (via NBA Today) pic.twitter.com/6IX5AllKVj – 3:38 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
D’Angelo Russell refers to his second stint with the Lakers as a “complete success” and says he “really can’t complain about anything” – 3:37 PM
D’Angelo Russell refers to his second stint with the Lakers as a “complete success” and says he “really can’t complain about anything” – 3:37 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
D’Angelo Russell on LeBron James hinting at retirement: “It would be crazy to see him away from the game, especially when I feel he has a lot more left in the tank.” – 3:23 PM
D’Angelo Russell on LeBron James hinting at retirement: “It would be crazy to see him away from the game, especially when I feel he has a lot more left in the tank.” – 3:23 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
D’Angelo Russell said it was “tough to agree with” Darvin Ham’s decision to bring him off the bench in Game 4 but ultimately did not want to be a distraction to his teammates, remain professional and try to dominate the minutes when he was on the floor – 3:23 PM
D’Angelo Russell said it was “tough to agree with” Darvin Ham’s decision to bring him off the bench in Game 4 but ultimately did not want to be a distraction to his teammates, remain professional and try to dominate the minutes when he was on the floor – 3:23 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
D’Angelo Russell called his season w/LAL a clear success, from the time he was traded to L.A. in February to the WCF run. He thinks the team could take another big step with an offseason to build upon, but is a free agent and knows that it’s a business, and will see what happens. – 3:22 PM
D’Angelo Russell called his season w/LAL a clear success, from the time he was traded to L.A. in February to the WCF run. He thinks the team could take another big step with an offseason to build upon, but is a free agent and knows that it’s a business, and will see what happens. – 3:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
D’Angelo Russell on his time with the Lakers: “Complete success,” he said, “…I can’t really complain about anything, except the ball going in when I wanted it to.” – 3:19 PM
D’Angelo Russell on his time with the Lakers: “Complete success,” he said, “…I can’t really complain about anything, except the ball going in when I wanted it to.” – 3:19 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
D’Angelo Russell calls the time he’s spent with the Lakers since the trade deadline a “complete success.” He added, “I really can’t complain about anything except the ball going in when I wanted it to” – 3:19 PM
D’Angelo Russell calls the time he’s spent with the Lakers since the trade deadline a “complete success.” He added, “I really can’t complain about anything except the ball going in when I wanted it to” – 3:19 PM
More on this storyline
But D’Angelo Russell was also viewed as a positive presence around the Lakers, sources said. Even as his time watching from the bench increased, he was still flashing the team’s 3-point celebration when teammates connected from deep. Perhaps a short-term agreement can get Russell closer to the average annual value he was said to be seeking. A two-year deal worth roughly $40 million could give Russell his riches and also leave the Lakers with a movable contract should they desire that type of flexibility. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 25, 2023
“They want to shoot shots after the game … you should’ve shot it during the game,” Arenas said. “How many shots did (D’Angelo Russell) take after last game? Probably like 200. Then come the next game to take two shots?! Man, get the fu*k off of my team. The fu*k you doin’ on my team for? If I’m watching you, and you’re taking two, three hundred shots, and you come in the NBA game, the last game, and you take four fu*king shots? Alright, good job. Fu*k off my team.” -via TalkBasket / May 23, 2023
Mike Trudell: D’Angelo Russell on staying with LAL: “Would love to be here and contribute.” He added that his priority this offseason will be his body: staying healthy, staying in shape. A major focus last year was his catch-and-shoot game, which he was pleased with. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / May 23, 2023