LeBron James back for season No. 21 to fulfill his contract?

Beyond James’ retirement decision — which could be a nonissue, with a source close to James telling ESPN on Thursday that he believes the Lakers star will indeed be back for season No. 21 and fulfill his contract — the biggest question facing the Lakers this offseason is figuring out what to do at point guard.
Source: Dave McMenamin @ ESPN
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: If LeBron James has foot surgery, he would be out two months
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/26/rep… – 1:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! LeBron says he’s still better than 90-95 percent of the NBA. Is that true? And what does it actually mean, in terms of him as the focal point of a championship team with the Lakers? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 12:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James retirement rumors: Lakers star seems likely to return for 21st NBA season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James foot injury: Lakers star could require surgery after paying through torn tendon, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 11:38 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
People like watching LeBron and Steph, eh? pic.twitter.com/iUGKVcR20F – 11:30 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
NBA regular season TV viewership over the past three decades 🏀📺👀
Biggest bumps were MJ’s “I’m back” and LeBron’s “take my talents to South Beach”
Biggest dips were post-MJ aughts and COVID pic.twitter.com/JNsVMtA688 – 9:00 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow 🚨
-Will the Celtics make history?
-What’s changed in the series
-Potential tweaks for the Heat
-LeBron’s injury
-Head coaching scuttlebutt
-Ja Morant’s social posts
-Potential flopping rules
Listen and subscribe wherever you get your pods! – 1:02 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why LeBron Did What He Did and Said What He Said shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:28 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I’ll keep it simple. As far as Crazy LeBron trades.
Bronny is in his first year at USC. Bryce will be playing varsity for Sierra Canyon. LeBron is not going to want to miss that. Conversation over. – 5:50 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Putting LAL-DEN Game 4 to bed, the league’s Last Two Minute Report found that Jamal Murray’s defense on LeBron James’ last drive and shot attempt was a correct no call. “Marginal body contact occurs,” the report stated. – 3:23 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Crazy 2024:
LeBron NBA Finals
Bronny Pac 12 Title
Bryce Southern Section HS Title – 1:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Top 4 — Playoff Edition:
Jayson Tatum
LeBron James
Steph Curry
Anthony Davis
Guess the stat. pic.twitter.com/TIL9b2rIpH – 12:50 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
LeBron controls the media narrative. He knows exactly what he’s doing. He’s been doing it for 20 years. He’s not retiring. He’s gearing up for his best last chance to win Ring No. 5. – 12:16 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
These wild trade ideas for LeBron to Golden State. Each worse than the last. – 11:52 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jokic’s true shooting percentage dropped from 70% to 62% in the playoffs.
That’s still higher than Jimmy, LeBron and Tatum 😳 pic.twitter.com/HW0ncZtUvf – 11:06 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
IMO, Father Time has been defeated over and over again. With Rafa Nadal missing the French Open for the first time since 2004 and LeBron James teasing the possible end of his career at 38, I shared why they’re perfect examples of why that’s the case:
thesportstudent.substack.com/p/father-time-… – 10:50 AM
More on this storyline
HoopsHype: FWIW Jayson Tatum has 51 playoff wins already. That’s nine more than LeBron James had at age 25. -via Twitter @hoopshype / May 26, 2023
LeBron James’ team may have been eliminated this week, but he still has something to celebrate … his son Bronny is now a graduate of Sierra Canyon School. LeBron and his wife Savannah James, along with Bronny’s grandma Gloria, were front and center on Thursday at the graduation ceremony. As we reported, Bronny has tapped USC for his next move. The high school basketball star clearly has his sights set on following in his dad’s very large footsteps — as in joining the NBA. -via TMZ.com / May 26, 2023
Bronny received this message from his dad on Instagram: “Continue to Fly High Young 🤴🏾” After high school, Bronny James, who is rated as a five-star prospect and the No. 5 combo guard by the 247Sports Composite, will attend USC. He will play alongside the nation’s top recruit, Isaiah Collier, and Boogie Ellis, who was a first-team All-Pac-12 selection last season. -via Clutch Points / May 26, 2023