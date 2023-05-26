Malcolm Brogdon listed as questionable for Game 6, expected to play

Jared Weiss: Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable for Game 6 at Miami with his right forearm soreness. As of last night, the expectation was for him to play, per sources.
Source: Twitter @JaredWeissNBA
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Joe Mazzulla gave an update on Malcolm Brogdon’s status in a conference call this evening after the guard was officially listed as questionable for Game 6 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 5:22 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon and Gabe Vincent are questionable for Game 6. Sounds like Brogdon is taking things day by day, getting treatment & #Celtics will take the best he can give them. – 5:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Vincent, Brogdon listed as questionable for Game 6. And six analysts (Barkley, Rose, Perkins, Crotty, Rothstein, Legler) weigh in on Bam, Jimmy, Heat-Celtics: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ injury report for Saturday’s Game 6 in Miami:
Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT – 5:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) and the Heat’s Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) are both listed as questionable for Saturday night’s Game 6 in Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:57 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is questionable for Game 6 with the forearm strain he’s been dealing with, but otherwise no new injuries to report ahead of their third straight elimination game. – 4:55 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon is listed as questionable for Game 6 at Miami with his right forearm soreness. As of last night, the expectation was for him to play, per sources. – 4:55 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Malcolm Brogdon is QUESTIONABLE for Game 6 with what they’re calling a “right forearm strain” – 4:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon’s forearm injury has kept him on the sidelines for the second half of Game 5 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 10:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Story on Malcolm Brogdon’s early absence from Game 5 thanks to “right forearm soreness”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is doubtful to return with right forearm soreness. – 10:05 PM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
From Boston, ECF Game 5: Celtics Malcolm Brogdon doubtful to return, right elbow soreness. – 10:04 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Payton Pritchard checks in, taking Brogdon’s minutes. #Celtics #Heat – 10:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Celtics: Malcom Brogdon (Right Forearm Soreness) doubtful to return. – 10:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics list Malcolm Brogdon as doubtful to return with right forearm soreness. #Heat – 10:03 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Celtics announce Malcolm Brogdon is DOUBTFUL to return with right forearm soreness – 10:03 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Malcolm Brogdon is doubtful to return tonight with his forearm injury. – 10:03 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is doubtful to return with forearm injury. – 10:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
White has 3 fouls. That’s significant given Brogdon’s health. – 9:26 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Right arm sleeve is back for Malcolm Brogdon (had in Game 2-3, didn’t have it Game 4). – 8:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Joe Mazzulla gives his thoughts on Malcolm Brogdon prior to Game 5.
Brogdon is reportedly dealing with a forearm injury. pic.twitter.com/QnXSC6brfz – 6:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla said Malcolm Brogdon is fighting through his injury and he’s grateful for that. – 6:47 PM
Brian Robb: Joe Mazzulla on Malcolm Brogdon’s injury: “He gave us the best he could and we went from there.” -via Twitter @BrianTRobb / May 25, 2023
Boston Celtics shooting guard Malcolm Brogdon halfway through Game 5, and was later ruled doubtful to return by the team. It was reported earlier in the week that the Atlanta native was playing through a torn tendon in his right arm, though he hasn’t missed any time thus far with the injury. Payton Pritchard and Derrick White picked up Brogdon’s minutes in his absence. Brogdon has been a critical offensive piece for the Celtics all season long, providing shooting and playmaking off the bench. He earned Sixth Man of the Year Award honors as such, though his shooting has been down considerably in this Eastern Conference finals round. -via Celtics Wire / May 25, 2023
Souichi Terada: Joe Mazzulla on Malcolm Brogdon: “He’s playing through it. Giving us whatever he has.” -via Twitter @SouichiTerada / May 25, 2023