Scottie Pippen: LeBron James will be greatest statistical player ever, Michael Jordan was a horrible player

Die Hard Chicago Bulls fan: #Bulls Scottie Pippen: “LeBron James will be the greatest statistical [player] to ever play the game of basketball. [Michael Jordan] was a horrible player.”
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
While Scottie Pippen said he wouldn’t take a side in the GOAT debate, he did mention an aspect of LeBron James’ career no one can deny.
He then went on to flat-out discredit Michael Jordan as a player & teammate 🤯
basketnews.com/news-189991-sc… – 6:24 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“He [Michael Jordan] is a horrible player.”
Scottie Pippen weighed in on the LeBron/Michael Jordan GOAT debate 😳
(via @DieHardCBfans)
pic.twitter.com/OhrMFeMYmk – 5:20 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
A Michael Jordan jersey highlighted Karl Malone’s collection of Dream Team memorabilia, which the legendary forward put up for auction.
Malone managed to raise a huge sum from the probably highest-priced piece of Olympic clothing in history 💰
basketnews.com/news-189990-ka… – 5:19 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone reflecting on that final stop against LeBron and the Lakers, said he thinks he speaks for a lot of people when he says the buzzer went off, there was no whistle, and they looked around thinking:
“Holy shit we won.” – 3:16 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Malone, after the 4Q buzzer sounded and there was no whistle on LeBron: “Holy sh*t we won.” – 3:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James foot injury: Lakers star could require surgery after playing through torn tendon, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 2:58 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: If LeBron James has foot surgery, he would be out two months
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/26/rep… – 1:01 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Friday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! LeBron says he’s still better than 90-95 percent of the NBA. Is that true? And what does it actually mean, in terms of him as the focal point of a championship team with the Lakers? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/loc… – 12:51 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James retirement rumors: Lakers star seems likely to return for 21st NBA season, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:44 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James foot injury: Lakers star could require surgery after paying through torn tendon, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 11:38 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
People like watching LeBron and Steph, eh? pic.twitter.com/iUGKVcR20F – 11:30 AM
Lev Akabas @LevAkabas
NBA regular season TV viewership over the past three decades 🏀📺👀
Biggest bumps were MJ’s “I’m back” and LeBron’s “take my talents to South Beach”
Biggest dips were post-MJ aughts and COVID pic.twitter.com/JNsVMtA688 – 9:00 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New Mismatch with @ChrisVernonShow 🚨
-Will the Celtics make history?
-What’s changed in the series
-Potential tweaks for the Heat
-LeBron’s injury
-Head coaching scuttlebutt
-Ja Morant’s social posts
-Potential flopping rules
Listen and subscribe wherever you get your pods! – 1:02 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Why LeBron Did What He Did and Said What He Said shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:28 PM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
I’ll keep it simple. As far as Crazy LeBron trades.
Bronny is in his first year at USC. Bryce will be playing varsity for Sierra Canyon. LeBron is not going to want to miss that. Conversation over. – 5:50 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
On the growing legend of Michael Block, Arroyo Trabuco’s popular golf pro who took the PGA Championship by storm last weekend and who’ll have everyone cheering him this week at Colonial too — including Michael Jordan.
ocregister.com/2023/05/23/swa… – 11:26 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Kenny “The Jet” Smith believes his Houston Rockets teams would have beaten the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls in the NBA Finals. bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/23/chi… – 10:00 AM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Swanson: @ArroyoTrabuco’s Michael Block has everyone cheering him, including Michael Jordan
ocregister.com/2023/05/23/swa… – 10:41 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Caleb Martin being better than Michael Jordan this week helps, but the secret sauce has been Miami’s ability to get cross matches for its guards and then attack them quickly so Boston has to make help reads faster than it can handle. Also so many uncontested MIA fast breaks. – 9:44 PM
Clutch Points: Jamal Murray names his top 5 NBA players ever: 🏀 Michael Jordan 🏀 Kobe Bryant 🏀 Stephen Curry 🏀 Shaquille O’Neal 🏀 LeBron James Thoughts? (via itsjamesrush/TT) pic.twitter.com/FK7A8G8dEP -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 26, 2023
LeBron James will undergo further evaluations, but a surgery that could sideline him for two months during the offseason is among the possibilities, sources indicated. If surgery is required, James would be expected to recover by the start of training camp next season. -via The Athletic Staff, Shams Charania, Shams Charania and The Athletic Staff @ The Athletic / May 26, 2023
HoopsHype: FWIW Jayson Tatum has 51 playoff wins already. That’s nine more than LeBron James had at age 25. -via Twitter @hoopshype / May 26, 2023
Jorge Sierra: MOST PLAYOFF SERIES WON IN NBA HISTORY LeBron James: 41 👑 Derek Fisher: 40 Robert Horry: 39 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: 37 Tim Duncan: 35 Kobe Bryant: 33 Scottie Pippen: 33 -via Twitter @hoopshype / May 13, 2023
What makes Curry’s heroics in this series even more impressive is the fact that he surpassed no less than seven Hall-of-Famers to climb to the 13th place for the most playoff points in NBA history. Before the Kings series, Steph was 21st. However, after scoring a whopping 236 points in seven games, the Warriors superstar climbed eight spots in the all-time record books with 3,806 career playoff points. In the process, he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (3,607), Elgin Baylor (3,623), Scottie Pippen (3,642), Dirk Nowitzki (3,663), Magic Johnson (3,701), Hakeem Olajuwon (3,755), and John Havlicek (3,806), per McShpoochen on Reddit. -via Clutch Points / May 1, 2023
ESPN Stats & Info: The Celtics are now 23-1 (.957) when Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both score 30 points, including the playoffs. That’s the best win percentage by a duo all-time (min 20 games), ahead of Michael Jordan & Scottie Pippen (18-2, .900). -via Twitter / April 27, 2023
Steph Curry is the greatest 3-point shooter in NBA history, but to some, he’s much more than that. Denver Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray was asked who his top-five all-time players are, and Curry made the cut alongside several other NBA greats. -via NBC Sports / May 25, 2023
Michal Jordan, Shaquille O’Neal and the late Kobe Bryant were the three retired basketball legends on Murray’s elite list. Meanwhile, Curry and Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James are the other two players on the list that are still in the league. -via NBC Sports / May 25, 2023
