Scottie Pippen: LeBron James will be greatest statistical player ever, Michael Jordan was a horrible player

What makes Curry’s heroics in this series even more impressive is the fact that he surpassed no less than seven Hall-of-Famers to climb to the 13th place for the most playoff points in NBA history. Before the Kings series, Steph was 21st. However, after scoring a whopping 236 points in seven games, the Warriors superstar climbed eight spots in the all-time record books with 3,806 career playoff points. In the process, he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain (3,607), Elgin Baylor (3,623), Scottie Pippen (3,642), Dirk Nowitzki (3,663), Magic Johnson (3,701), Hakeem Olajuwon (3,755), and John Havlicek (3,806), per McShpoochen on Reddit . -via Clutch Points / May 1, 2023