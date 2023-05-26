Tyronn Lue expects to remain with Clippers?

The Suns, according to reports, have interest in Clippers head coach Ty Lue. But multiple people with knowledge of current coaching searches expect Lue to remain with the Clippers and not be a viable option for any current openings. Lue is currently under contract with the Clippers. Sources confirm that Suns associate head coach Kevin Young has impressed during his interview process.
Source: SportsNet New York
Source: SportsNet New York
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A few coaching notes: as of earlier this week, Nick Nurse’s candidacy in MIL had strong support – but that support wasn’t uniform among all Bucks stakeholders; other teams tracking coaching carousel believe Ty Lue won’t be a candidate & will remain w/LAC: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 6:09 PM
A few coaching notes: as of earlier this week, Nick Nurse’s candidacy in MIL had strong support – but that support wasn’t uniform among all Bucks stakeholders; other teams tracking coaching carousel believe Ty Lue won’t be a candidate & will remain w/LAC: sny.tv/articles/knick… – 6:09 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ty Lue rolled up $4500 after Game 5 at Oracle, put it in the locker room ceiling, and said “we’re coming back to get this after Game 7.”
Joe Mazzulla should do the same, but say Game 6 and pic.twitter.com/OMIPaoVDWh – 11:23 PM
Ty Lue rolled up $4500 after Game 5 at Oracle, put it in the locker room ceiling, and said “we’re coming back to get this after Game 7.”
Joe Mazzulla should do the same, but say Game 6 and pic.twitter.com/OMIPaoVDWh – 11:23 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Solid list. Nurse would be my top pick but they all make sense to some degree. Rivers and Vogel are the most experienced. Fernandez and Young have lots of promise. Guess that means the Lue attempt came up short. – 10:39 PM
Solid list. Nurse would be my top pick but they all make sense to some degree. Rivers and Vogel are the most experienced. Fernandez and Young have lots of promise. Guess that means the Lue attempt came up short. – 10:39 PM
More on this storyline
Clutch Points: “[The Suns] would love to get their hands on Tyronn Lue… From what I’m hearing out here in LA, the Clippers probably wouldn’t mind him being gone, but Ty Lue wouldn’t mind being gone. They’re just not ready to make that move right now.” — Stephen A. Smith pic.twitter.com/GQsQXQShVE -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 24, 2023
Tyronn Lue has been often mentioned as a primary target for both the Milwaukee Bucks’ and Phoenix Suns’ head-coaching jobs, but there is similar pessimism among people familiar with Lue and the Clippers’ front office that the respected play-caller can truly be poached from Los Angeles. Ballmer is known to have a strong affinity for Lue and his coaching acumen, sources said, and the Clippers still very much harbor championship aspirations despite another playoff shortcoming from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 18, 2023
Behind the scenes, the Clippers have made clear their pleasure that Lue is their coach. Yet, although Lue has two years remaining on his five-year contract, the last season in 2024-25 is not guaranteed, said a person with knowledge of the terms. That, combined with the job security of even accomplished NBA coaches seemingly growing even shakier in recent weeks — Mike Budenholzer and Monty Williams are out of jobs in Milwaukee and Phoenix, respectively, only two years after meeting in the NBA Finals — are factors as to why discussions of Lue seeking more security have begun to filter throughout the league’s scouting summit. -via Los Angeles Times / May 17, 2023