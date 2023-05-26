Tyronn Lue expects to remain with Clippers?

The Suns, according to reports, have interest in Clippers head coach Ty Lue. But multiple people with knowledge of current coaching searches expect Lue to remain with the Clippers and not be a viable option for any current openings. Lue is currently under contract with the Clippers. Sources confirm that Suns associate head coach Kevin Young has impressed during his interview process.
Source: SportsNet New York

Tyronn Lue has been often mentioned as a primary target for both the Milwaukee Bucks’ and Phoenix Suns’ head-coaching jobs, but there is similar pessimism among people familiar with Lue and the Clippers’ front office that the respected play-caller can truly be poached from Los Angeles. Ballmer is known to have a strong affinity for Lue and his coaching acumen, sources said, and the Clippers still very much harbor championship aspirations despite another playoff shortcoming from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 18, 2023

