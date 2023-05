Bucks to hire Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as head coach

The Bucks appear to be the closest of the five teams with current coaching openings to filling the position. Nurse, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Adrian Griffin, an assistant on Nurse’s staff in Toronto, are the three reported finalists to replace the ousted Mike Budenholzer . As I reported here Monday, dialogue with Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be a feature of this stage … with Giannis said to be intrigued by the Griffin option. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 24, 2023