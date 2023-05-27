Bucks to hire Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as head coach

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as the franchise’s next head coach. Sides are progressing on terms of an agreement.
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Bucks are beginning work on financial terms of a contract with Griffin and a deal is expected to be reached soon that’ll make Griffin the franchise’s next head coach, sources said. -via Twitter @wojespn / May 27, 2023
The Bucks appear to be the closest of the five teams with current coaching openings to filling the position. Nurse, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Adrian Griffin, an assistant on Nurse’s staff in Toronto, are the three reported finalists to replace the ousted Mike Budenholzer. As I reported here Monday, dialogue with Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be a feature of this stage … with Giannis said to be intrigued by the Griffin option. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 24, 2023
Nurse has emerged as a prominent candidate in the Suns’ and Milwaukee Bucks’ coaching searches, sources said. Nurse is one of three finalists in Milwaukee, including Golden State associate head coach Kenny Atkinson and Toronto assistant Adrian Griffin, sources said. He also interviewed with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources said. -via ESPN / May 23, 2023