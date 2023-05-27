Damian Lillard during IG Live: Fans want me to say I'm going to the Lakers

Ball Don’t Lie: “They want me to be like, ‘I’m going to the Lakers!'” Damian Lillard trolling on IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/J2dlcxNeAT
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
“They want me to be like, ‘I’m going to the Lakers!'”
Dame trolling on IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/J2dlcxNeAT – 2:59 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Examining all the factors involved in #Nets‘ Damian Lillard pursuit nypost.com/2023/05/27/exa… via @nypostsports – 1:49 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Every single Blazers/Dame trade take sucks and they’re sapping all of the enjoyment away from basketball for me EXCEPT pic.twitter.com/ee8nucq3v1 – 1:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
The May edition of the Nets mailbag is up. On the Mikal/Dame talk, point guard position, Jacque Vaughn and a class I took in college: theathletic.com/4549830/2023/0… – 9:55 AM
In a world where Boston decides to move on, sending him, Horford, and Payton Pritchard to the Clippers for Paul George and a first-round pick makes some sense for both sides. (Boston would be wise to ask about Leonard first.) A similar package to the Blazers for Damian Lillard seems less likely for a variety of reasons, but is something Boston should explore. -via The Ringer / May 23, 2023
Marc Stein: I don’t think either Lillard or the Blazers are ready to move on from each other. Let me add the obligatory YET here. -via Marc Stein’s Substack / May 20, 2023
After the Trail Blazers jumped from the fifth to third pick at Tuesday’s draft lottery, multiple outlets reported that Portland will explore the market for that pick in an attempt to land a big splash for Damian Lillard. Would the Bulls instead engage in talks for that pick, which unequivocally would necessitate the inclusion of LaVine or, alternatively, DeMar DeRozan? One league source told NBC Sports Chicago that if the Trail Blazers went this route, they would be focused on more defensive-minded, two-way players. Lillard does have strong relationships with both LaVine and DeRozan, the former of whom he played with at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. So stay tuned. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 18, 2023