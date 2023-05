Derrick White scores at the buzzer, Celtics force Game 7

Smart is the free safety sitting back and directing traffic. Brown is poking at the ball while Tatum is taking out Butler, but White is the one trying to steer everything into the Celtics’ hands. “D-White, second-team All-Defense this year for a reason,” Tatum said. “He’s a big part of our team, our identity, things we try and do on the defensive end. He’s a very smart basketball player on both ends, and his awareness, his instincts, they showed tonight.” -via The Athletic / May 26, 2023