Derrick White scores at the buzzer, Celtics force Game 7

Kevin O’Connor: The Celtics just won Game 6 despite shooting their worst 3-point percentage of the entire year. 20% — W vs. MIA (Game 6) 21.4% — L vs. NYK 23.1% — L vs. LAC 23.9% — L vs. ORL 25% — L vs. WAS 25.5% — L vs. ORL 26.2% — L vs. MIA (Game 3) 26.3% — L vs. PHX Saved by Derrick White.
Source: Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA
Source: Twitter @KevinOConnorNBA
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Derrick White didn’t have a single Division 1 offer out of high school.
Played 3 years at D-2 Colorado-Colorado Springs and then transferred to Colorado. – 11:23 PM
Derrick White didn’t have a single Division 1 offer out of high school.
Played 3 years at D-2 Colorado-Colorado Springs and then transferred to Colorado. – 11:23 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
I even remember the time Derrick White went for 36 in the playoffs against the Nuggets. – 11:22 PM
I even remember the time Derrick White went for 36 in the playoffs against the Nuggets. – 11:22 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Joe’s “lost the locker room” gets a Game 7 on his home court as the Jimmy Butler free throw contest ends with a great hustle play from Derrick White. Incredible finish. – 11:20 PM
Joe’s “lost the locker room” gets a Game 7 on his home court as the Jimmy Butler free throw contest ends with a great hustle play from Derrick White. Incredible finish. – 11:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
What a 4th quarter performance from Derrick White.
My goodness. He was absolutely phenomenal in the clutch. – 11:18 PM
What a 4th quarter performance from Derrick White.
My goodness. He was absolutely phenomenal in the clutch. – 11:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
That’s the first buzzer beater of the playoffs this season.
DERRICK WHITE.
Last time there was a buzzer-beater in the Conference Finals was Anthony Davis in the bubble.
Reminds me of Ron Artest vs Suns in Game 5 2010 – 11:18 PM
That’s the first buzzer beater of the playoffs this season.
DERRICK WHITE.
Last time there was a buzzer-beater in the Conference Finals was Anthony Davis in the bubble.
Reminds me of Ron Artest vs Suns in Game 5 2010 – 11:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler was 0.1 seconds away from pulling off a miracle.
Then, Derrick White said, “Not today!” – 11:17 PM
Jimmy Butler was 0.1 seconds away from pulling off a miracle.
Then, Derrick White said, “Not today!” – 11:17 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
That was Derrick White’s 5th tip-in in 101 appearances this season. – 11:17 PM
That was Derrick White’s 5th tip-in in 101 appearances this season. – 11:17 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Derrick White once told a funny story of how women used to tell him all the time “I knew you were gonna make it [in the NBA].” He never believed them because “I didn’t even know if I was gon make it.” Well young man, you’ve made it for sure. – 11:17 PM
Derrick White once told a funny story of how women used to tell him all the time “I knew you were gonna make it [in the NBA].” He never believed them because “I didn’t even know if I was gon make it.” Well young man, you’ve made it for sure. – 11:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The Celtics just won Game 6 despite shooting their worst 3-point percentage of the entire year.
20% — W vs. MIA (Game 6)
21.4% — L vs. NYK
23.1% — L vs. LAC
23.9% — L vs. ORL
25% — L vs. WAS
25.5% — L vs. ORL
26.2% — L vs. MIA (Game 3)
26.3% — L vs. PHX
Saved by Derrick White. – 11:16 PM
The Celtics just won Game 6 despite shooting their worst 3-point percentage of the entire year.
20% — W vs. MIA (Game 6)
21.4% — L vs. NYK
23.1% — L vs. LAC
23.9% — L vs. ORL
25% — L vs. WAS
25.5% — L vs. ORL
26.2% — L vs. MIA (Game 3)
26.3% — L vs. PHX
Saved by Derrick White. – 11:16 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Derrick White made the BUCKET OF THE YEAR for the Boston Celtics. He saved their season.
Game 7 on Monday. UNBELIEVABLE! #NBAPlayoffs #Celtics
pic.twitter.com/ldf45lMxTU – 11:16 PM
Derrick White made the BUCKET OF THE YEAR for the Boston Celtics. He saved their season.
Game 7 on Monday. UNBELIEVABLE! #NBAPlayoffs #Celtics
pic.twitter.com/ldf45lMxTU – 11:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
DERRICK WHITE SAVES THE SEASON AT THE DEATH
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/RvIW84eNRL – 11:16 PM
DERRICK WHITE SAVES THE SEASON AT THE DEATH
play.underdogfantasy.com/p-world-wide-w… pic.twitter.com/RvIW84eNRL – 11:16 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
There will be a Game 7 thanks to Derrick White. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:16 PM
There will be a Game 7 thanks to Derrick White. masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 11:16 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Holy shit, Derrick White. Game 7 in Boston on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Ks0iZgEwVJ – 11:16 PM
Holy shit, Derrick White. Game 7 in Boston on Monday. pic.twitter.com/Ks0iZgEwVJ – 11:16 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
BOSTON SPORTS HERO DERRICK WHITE pic.twitter.com/aDApDaUcoY – 11:15 PM
BOSTON SPORTS HERO DERRICK WHITE pic.twitter.com/aDApDaUcoY – 11:15 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Derrick White does they tell you to do in youth ball, don’t ball watch. Just attack the boards. He saves the #Celtics. We’re headed to Game 7. – 11:15 PM
Derrick White does they tell you to do in youth ball, don’t ball watch. Just attack the boards. He saves the #Celtics. We’re headed to Game 7. – 11:15 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
OH MY GOD. WHAT A HERO PLAY BY DERRICK WHITE. UNBELIEVABLE. – 11:15 PM
OH MY GOD. WHAT A HERO PLAY BY DERRICK WHITE. UNBELIEVABLE. – 11:15 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Derrick White’s put back at the final buzzer counts. Celtics win 104-103. Game 7 on Monday in Boston. – 11:15 PM
Derrick White’s put back at the final buzzer counts. Celtics win 104-103. Game 7 on Monday in Boston. – 11:15 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
OMG DERRICK WHITE WITH THE MIRACLE PUTBACK AT THE BUZZER.
A SHOCKER IN MIAMI. – 11:14 PM
OMG DERRICK WHITE WITH THE MIRACLE PUTBACK AT THE BUZZER.
A SHOCKER IN MIAMI. – 11:14 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
OH MY GOD.
Derrick White saved the season.
Game 7 on Monday.
Unbelievable. – 11:14 PM
OH MY GOD.
Derrick White saved the season.
Game 7 on Monday.
Unbelievable. – 11:14 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Holy cow. Smart’s 3-pointer rattles out and Derrick White’s putback at the buzzer is good.
Celtics 104, Heat 103. Final. – 11:14 PM
Holy cow. Smart’s 3-pointer rattles out and Derrick White’s putback at the buzzer is good.
Celtics 104, Heat 103. Final. – 11:14 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Derrick White saves the Celtics’ season. Nobody will care about that pick swap in a few years. Trust me. – 11:14 PM
Derrick White saves the Celtics’ season. Nobody will care about that pick swap in a few years. Trust me. – 11:14 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White just put it back at the buzzer to win it. A shot for the ages and the Celtics have forced a Game 7 from the most improbable spot imaginable. – 11:14 PM
Derrick White just put it back at the buzzer to win it. A shot for the ages and the Celtics have forced a Game 7 from the most improbable spot imaginable. – 11:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Derrick White among guards:
— 1st in blocks this season
— 1st in blocks this playoffs pic.twitter.com/kMDOCi2ncj – 11:00 PM
Derrick White among guards:
— 1st in blocks this season
— 1st in blocks this playoffs pic.twitter.com/kMDOCi2ncj – 11:00 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Every part of Derrick White is getting stops on Jimmy Butler tonight – 10:38 PM
Every part of Derrick White is getting stops on Jimmy Butler tonight – 10:38 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White took a shot to the face there but is slowly starting to get up after Butler threw an elbow right into his grill. – 10:37 PM
Derrick White took a shot to the face there but is slowly starting to get up after Butler threw an elbow right into his grill. – 10:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Boston hadn’t made a basket in over five and a half minutes before that Derrick White 3-pointer. Massive shot. – 10:34 PM
Boston hadn’t made a basket in over five and a half minutes before that Derrick White 3-pointer. Massive shot. – 10:34 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler, on the right wing with Derrick White giving him space, hesitated before driving, giving the Celtics defense time to get back. No points to show for it. Butler’s night in a nutshell. – 10:30 PM
Jimmy Butler, on the right wing with Derrick White giving him space, hesitated before driving, giving the Celtics defense time to get back. No points to show for it. Butler’s night in a nutshell. – 10:30 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
did not expect Derrick White to win a jump ball against Jimmy Butler – 10:19 PM
did not expect Derrick White to win a jump ball against Jimmy Butler – 10:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Now Grant William has hurt his left hand. Looked like he was holding his thumb after that rebound battle.
Then Derrick White beats Jimmy Butler for the tip and it looks like Butler’s legs are a little shot. – 10:19 PM
Now Grant William has hurt his left hand. Looked like he was holding his thumb after that rebound battle.
Then Derrick White beats Jimmy Butler for the tip and it looks like Butler’s legs are a little shot. – 10:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When it comes to transition defense, Danny Green walked so that Derrick White could run. – 10:01 PM
When it comes to transition defense, Danny Green walked so that Derrick White could run. – 10:01 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White went vertical on Jimmy Butler and completely shut him down in the air. That’s a rare sight. – 10:00 PM
Derrick White went vertical on Jimmy Butler and completely shut him down in the air. That’s a rare sight. – 10:00 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
That last 3-ball by Caleb Martin…Don’t know if Grant Williams or Derrick White were supposed to go out and at least attempt to contest his shot. I know both weren’t supposed to be doing what we all are doing…watching! – 8:55 PM
That last 3-ball by Caleb Martin…Don’t know if Grant Williams or Derrick White were supposed to go out and at least attempt to contest his shot. I know both weren’t supposed to be doing what we all are doing…watching! – 8:55 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
TPA leaders in the 2023 conference finals:
1. Nikola Jokić: 36.33
2. LeBron James: 35.89
3. Jamal Murray: 30.5
4. Derrick White: 20.66
5. Jimmy Butler: 19.67
6. Caleb Martin: 16.07
7. Anthony Davis: 15.87
8. Austin Reaves: 14.56
9. Duncan Robinson: 12.91
10. Jayson Tatum: 12.47 – 10:27 AM
TPA leaders in the 2023 conference finals:
1. Nikola Jokić: 36.33
2. LeBron James: 35.89
3. Jamal Murray: 30.5
4. Derrick White: 20.66
5. Jimmy Butler: 19.67
6. Caleb Martin: 16.07
7. Anthony Davis: 15.87
8. Austin Reaves: 14.56
9. Duncan Robinson: 12.91
10. Jayson Tatum: 12.47 – 10:27 AM
More on this storyline
Jared Weiss: Derrick White with tears in his eyes to @ALaForce: “I’m just happy. We ain’t done yet.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 27, 2023
Grant Williams cementing his place in the lineup gave Boston a big man rotation that would fly out to shooters, handle switches on Butler, and still fight on box outs to start fast breaks. But that physicality wasn’t going to turn into anything without White and Smart aggressively digging in at the ball and getting hands in passing lanes to disrupt the Heat’s offense. “I’ll go make a play on Jimmy and then he’ll sprint from Jimmy all the way across the court to get a shot blocked,” Grant Williams told The Athletic. “So he’s leading that and also Smart and all our guys really are, so we’ve got to feed off their energy. He’s been really crucial for us coming back in this series.” -via The Athletic / May 26, 2023
Smart is the free safety sitting back and directing traffic. Brown is poking at the ball while Tatum is taking out Butler, but White is the one trying to steer everything into the Celtics’ hands. “D-White, second-team All-Defense this year for a reason,” Tatum said. “He’s a big part of our team, our identity, things we try and do on the defensive end. He’s a very smart basketball player on both ends, and his awareness, his instincts, they showed tonight.” -via The Athletic / May 26, 2023