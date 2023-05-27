European teams reached out to Carmelo Anthony

The basketball romantic in me was hoping that a Year 20 opportunity would materialize somewhere — anywhere — for Melo. League sources say Anthony did receive some top-level European interest this season but decided that he wasn’t going to play anywhere unless the offer came from the NBA. As he made clear in the video above, Melo’s focus now is being there for his rising star 16-year-old son Kiyan.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Carmelo Anthony reportedly turned down interest from top-level European teams during the season.
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ian Begley @IanBegley
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA Math @NBA_Math
The Ringer @ringernba
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Speaking of debates, there’s been a passionate debate on whether Anthony’s number should be retired. I don’t know if it will or will not end up in the rafters. What I know: before Anthony’s announcement, there was strong support among some in Madison Square Garden to retire the number. No decision has been made yet. The final decision, I’d assume, will be made by team governor James Dolan. -via SportsNet New York / May 24, 2023
Yet going through it readied him for the decision to retire now. “It’s weird to use the word happy, but I’m happy,” he says, wearing a green-and-white, long-sleeve pullover, sunglasses and green baseball cap that covers his braids. “It took a lot for me to get to that point, and to be able to see it all clearly. But I do.” -via Sports Illustrated / May 23, 2023
So after a 4–6 start to the year, then-Rockets general manager Daryl Morey told Anthony the team was moving in a different direction. Anthony was floored. “Nobody ever really explained it to me,” he says. “To be honest, nobody can explain it to me, because there’s no real reason as to why any of that transpired. And I beat myself up about it. I took the role off the bench. I did everything they said I gotta do. So I kept thinking, It’s gotta be deeper than that. It felt like it was about more than just basketball at that point.” -via Sports Illustrated / May 23, 2023