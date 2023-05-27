Gabe Vincent to play Game 6

Ben Rohrbach: Gabe Vincent is expected to play for the Miami Heat in Game 6 after sitting the Game 5 loss with an ankle injury, league sources tell @YahooSports. He was listed as questionable on yesterday’s injury report.
Source: Twitter @brohrbach
Source: Twitter @brohrbach
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Miami’s Gabe Vincent (ankle) is expected to play in tonight’s Game 6, league sources tell @brohrbach.
➡️ yhoo.it/3WKcVYT pic.twitter.com/vQeXBvAyyW – 12:23 PM
Miami’s Gabe Vincent (ankle) is expected to play in tonight’s Game 6, league sources tell @brohrbach.
➡️ yhoo.it/3WKcVYT pic.twitter.com/vQeXBvAyyW – 12:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent was a partial participant at shootaround today. He’s still listed as questionable for Game 6 with a sprained ankle. – 12:21 PM
Gabe Vincent was a partial participant at shootaround today. He’s still listed as questionable for Game 6 with a sprained ankle. – 12:21 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Gabe Vincent (sprained left ankle) was a partial participant at Heat shootaround, the team confirmed. He is questionable for Game 6 tonight and didn’t play Thursday. – 12:19 PM
Gabe Vincent (sprained left ankle) was a partial participant at Heat shootaround, the team confirmed. He is questionable for Game 6 tonight and didn’t play Thursday. – 12:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
For what it’s worth, Heat guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) was a partial participant in shootaround today, still, at the moment, listed as questionable on Heat injury report for tonight’s 8:32 p.m. Game 6 at Kaseya Center, after sitting out Game 5. – 12:18 PM
For what it’s worth, Heat guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) was a partial participant in shootaround today, still, at the moment, listed as questionable on Heat injury report for tonight’s 8:32 p.m. Game 6 at Kaseya Center, after sitting out Game 5. – 12:18 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Gabe Vincent’s status remains in question for tonight. But there’s no doubting his importance to the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Duncan Robinson on why he feels like “this is the best player I’ve been in my entire career.” – 12:13 PM
NEW: Gabe Vincent’s status remains in question for tonight. But there’s no doubting his importance to the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Duncan Robinson on why he feels like “this is the best player I’ve been in my entire career.” – 12:13 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Gabe Vincent is expected to play for the Miami Heat in Game 6 after sitting the Game 5 loss with an ankle injury, league sources tell @YahooSports. He was listed as questionable on yesterday’s injury report. – 11:41 AM
Gabe Vincent is expected to play for the Miami Heat in Game 6 after sitting the Game 5 loss with an ankle injury, league sources tell @YahooSports. He was listed as questionable on yesterday’s injury report. – 11:41 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon and Gabe Vincent are questionable for Game 6. Sounds like Brogdon is taking things day by day, getting treatment & #Celtics will take the best he can give them. – 5:14 PM
Malcolm Brogdon and Gabe Vincent are questionable for Game 6. Sounds like Brogdon is taking things day by day, getting treatment & #Celtics will take the best he can give them. – 5:14 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent (ankle) listed as questionable for Saturday’s Celtics at Heat Game 6 of East finals. – 5:00 PM
Gabe Vincent (ankle) listed as questionable for Saturday’s Celtics at Heat Game 6 of East finals. – 5:00 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) and the Heat’s Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) are both listed as questionable for Saturday night’s Game 6 in Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:57 PM
The Celtics’ Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) and the Heat’s Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) are both listed as questionable for Saturday night’s Game 6 in Miami.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 4:57 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Heat guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is listed as questionable for Game 6 on Saturday. – 4:53 PM
Heat guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is listed as questionable for Game 6 on Saturday. – 4:53 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Chiang: Gabe Vincent is listed as questionable for tomorrow’s Game 6 in Miami. Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo remain out. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 26, 2023
But if Vincent (sprained left ankle) can play in Game 6, it at least in theory would restore order to the method in which the Heat were operating when things were easier. “We’ll see, we’ll see who is available, see if Gabe is available. I can’t answer that right now,” said Spoelstra, when asked if he needed to make a permanent lineup change. “But it’s always good when a guy (Haywood) comes in and plays some productive minutes and sees some good things happen. But we’ll see.” -via The Athletic / May 26, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Kyle Lowry will start in Gabe Vincent’s place tonight vs. Celtics. It’s Lowry’s first start since Feb. 2. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 25, 2023