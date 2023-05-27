Giannis Antetokounmpo vouched for Adrian Griffin to become Bucks' head coach

Chris Haynes: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo vouched for Adrian Griffin to become the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Adrian Griffin out in Toronto, will coach Bucks. Quick hit includes past praise from Nurse, Bjorkgren, to get a sense of what Mil. is getting. “Just his overall feel and approach and knowing how to talk to the players is probably his number one strength”: torontosun.com/sports/basketb… – 3:48 PM
Our full story on the Bucks hiring Adrian Griffin as their newest head coach, with @ShamsCharania, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4557575/2023/0… – 3:33 PM
Full ESPN story on the Milwaukee Bucks’ plans to hire Adrian Griffin as coach espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:07 PM
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo vouched for Adrian Griffin to become the franchise’s next head coach, sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 2:46 PM
Milwaukee Bucks reportedly to hire Adrian Griffin as head coach
Milwaukee #Bucks set to hire Adrian Griffin as their new head coach jsonline.com/story/sports/n… via @journalsentinel – 2:40 PM
Bucks hiring Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as new head coach – after a search process that included finalists meeting individually with Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Adrian Griffin gave us the best out-of-context quote of the 2022-23 season for the Toronto Raptors: pic.twitter.com/0Ba8FAffqB – 2:27 PM
Adrian Griffin’s first season as an assistant coach in the NBA was on the 2008-09 Bucks
Here is the roster that former Seton Hall great Adrian Griffin will inherit in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee with 9 free agents this offseason, including Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.
Adrian Griffin is the 4th current NBA head coach accused of violence against women. His ex-wife made the accusation in 2020.
Adrian Griffin began his coaching career as an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks and now is returning to the franchise as head coach
Bucks are planning to sign Adrian Griffin as the new leader of the team 👀 pic.twitter.com/QCB7ULYckb – 2:15 PM
Congratulations to former Mavs guard Adrian Griffin on getting the Bucks job. He’s waited too long for his shot, but what a shot he now has. #patiencerewarded – 2:14 PM
Milwaukee Bucks Reportedly Choose Next Season’s Coach, Adrian Griffin
Former Seton Hall star Adrian Griffin to become new coach of Milwaukee Bucks nj.com/sports/2023/05…
Bucks to hire Adrian Griffin as next head coach, per report
NBA: #Bucks ‘agree to hire #Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin’ mol.im/a/12131727 via @MailSport per @wojespn – 2:05 PM
For @Bucks fans, I spent a week in the life with Adrian Griffin back in 2019: theathletic.com/850291/2019/03… – 1:56 PM
The Milwaukee Bucks are hiring Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as their new head coach, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. pic.twitter.com/HJl1KRgOyR – 1:53 PM
ESPN Sources: The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to hire Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin as the franchise’s next head coach. Sides are progressing on terms of an agreement. pic.twitter.com/Kz1iydRKsF – 1:53 PM
Sources: After Nick Nurse pulled out of the process, the Milwaukee Bucks are deciding between Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson for the franchise’s next head coach. Griffin is gaining traction in the process. – 1:52 PM
More on this storyline
After that, each candidate met with a Bucks ownership contingent on Wednesday. On Thursday night, Horst held a dinner to discuss the team’s decision regarding the head coach opening that included ownership. Both Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton were invited to attend, a league source said. -via The Athletic / May 27, 2023
While all three candidates interviewed for the position with Horst, another factor became incredibly noteworthy late in the process: the finalists were also given the chance to meet individually with two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo at his River Hills, Wis. home on Tuesday, sources briefed on the matter said. -via The Athletic / May 27, 2023
On Saturday, league sources said Nurse pulled out of the Bucks‘ search as the team decided between Griffin and Atkinson and ultimately chose Griffin. Antetokounmpo endorsed the hiring of Griffin, sources added. -via The Athletic / May 27, 2023
The Bucks appear to be the closest of the five teams with current coaching openings to filling the position. Nurse, Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson and Adrian Griffin, an assistant on Nurse’s staff in Toronto, are the three reported finalists to replace the ousted Mike Budenholzer. As I reported here Monday, dialogue with Giannis Antetokounmpo is expected to be a feature of this stage … with Giannis said to be intrigued by the Griffin option. -via marcstein.substack.com / May 24, 2023