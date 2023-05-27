Zach LaVine's tenure with Bulls nearing end?

There is quite a bit of skepticism throughout the league that the Bulls and LaVine are going to finish this five year marriage that they entered. This is coming from the outside, it’s not coming from the Bulls but there are just quite a bit of people that I talked to around the league who do not think this is a long-term marriage is going to last.
Source: NBC Sports
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
As the Chicago Bulls begin a crucial offseason, here are three Zach LaVine trades that could help reshape the roster around DeMar DeRozan. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 9:05 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Zach LaVine just signed an extension with the Chicago Bulls last summer, but NBA execs are “skeptical about the long-term marriage.” bullswire.usatoday.com/2023/05/25/lea… – 7:00 AM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
More on this storyline
The one thing Karnišovas was uncompromising about was that there’s is no major lottery destination restructuring. I’m in agreement with that given the parity in the conference. You know, they were leading Miami, yadda, yadda, yadda… OK, not this Miami. But I do believe there will be a significant Bulls changes this summer. Or at least they will seriously be trying. I was at the Draft Combine this week and heard from an insider that he believes the Bulls are done with this Big Three. But I did hear it from him outside, so there could be a credibility issue given that. Sources who may or may not know agreed. Of course, such an observation doesn’t need Sherlock Holmes. Nikola Vučević is a free agent, DeMar DeRozan is going into his last contract season and Zach LaVine has some huge financial seasons ahead. That one of them would not return can come from both informed and uninformed sources. Though watch that space. I expect a change in that core. -via NBA.com / May 19, 2023
After the Trail Blazers jumped from the fifth to third pick at Tuesday’s draft lottery, multiple outlets reported that Portland will explore the market for that pick in an attempt to land a big splash for Damian Lillard. Would the Bulls instead engage in talks for that pick, which unequivocally would necessitate the inclusion of LaVine or, alternatively, DeMar DeRozan? One league source told NBC Sports Chicago that if the Trail Blazers went this route, they would be focused on more defensive-minded, two-way players. Lillard does have strong relationships with both LaVine and DeRozan, the former of whom he played with at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. So stay tuned. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 18, 2023
A more likely swap for the Suns and Bulls would center on sending out Ayton for DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls have not shopped their star wing but that could be coming, considering he is 33 and heading into the final year of his contract. Chicago, according to league sources, is open to reshaping its roster with guard Zach LaVine as the clear No. 1 go-to option. -via Heavy.com / May 12, 2023