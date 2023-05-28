Ausar Thompson met with Hornets, Blazers, Pistons, Magic, Pacers

Orlando, who currently holds the sixth pick, was among the teams who met with Ausar Thompson as well as Charlotte, Portland, Detroit, and Indiana. “(Ausar) is an underrated playmaker, great scorer, and he can be a primary or secondary playmaker,” his brother, Amen, said when asked by HoopsHype for a scouting report. “I think he’s a top-two defender in this class. I put myself first, though.”
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Have been mentioning for a while now that NBA teams are more split on the Amen/Ausar Thompson debate for a while now than consensus would have you believe. For instance, earlier this week on the podcast, mentioned that this is absolutely a thing.
Jonathan Givony says not every team has Amen Thompson ahead of Ausar Thompson. He says both have helped themselves in the pre-draft process. They have drawn “rave reviews” from teams and their interviews have been “by all accounts, phenomenal.” pic.twitter.com/Z75XevzgM0 – 11:11 AM
Kelly Iko: Now, if this was last season, a top-five pick is as good as anything. There are teams [interested]. For example, the Raptors have already called. There are teams that still believe that No. 4 is a pretty good pick. And there are teams that are going to want to acquire that pick, but I’m just speaking in the sense of teams that have win-now veterans. What is the calculus about? Do we think, Amen Thompson or Ausar Thompson are going to really push the needle? -via Apple Podcasts / May 27, 2023
A source told B/R the Rockets are content with their choices at No. 4, specifically Amen and Ausar Thompson. It’s likely that one of the twins will be selected at that spot since Wembanyama, Miller, and Henderson are the presumed top 3 picks. -via Bleacher Report / May 23, 2023
