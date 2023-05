Ausar Thompson met with Hornets, Blazers, Pistons, Magic, Pacers

Kelly Iko: Now, if this was last season, a top-five pick is as good as anything. There are teams [interested]. For example, the Raptors have already called. There are teams that still believe that No. 4 is a pretty good pick. And there are teams that are going to want to acquire that pick, but I’m just speaking in the sense of teams that have win-now veterans. What is the calculus about? Do we think, Amen Thompson or Ausar Thompson are going to really push the needle? -via Apple Podcasts / May 27, 2023