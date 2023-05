Brandon Miller compares himself to Paul George

Draft expert Jonathan Givony, in an appearance on The Woj Pod, revealed that teams don’t necessarily find Brandon Miller’s answers regarding his connection to the Darius Miles murder case back in February to be satisfactory. “[Charlotte and Portland] have questions that still need to be answered. [Miller] went into his interviews at the NBA combine and told them, ‘Teams, I can’t talk about this specific stuff of the case. I can’t do the play-by-play of what happened that night. Here’s a legal document that my lawyers have prepared. It explains everything you need to know. I’m willing to talk about any other topic, but not that,’” Givony said. “That’s not good enough for teams.” -via Clutch Points / May 27, 2023