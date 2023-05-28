Damian Lillard: Nikola Jokic might be the best player in the league

Joel Embiid won the MVP award in front of the Denver Nuggets center, which Damian Lillard thinks it’s deserved, but Nikola Jokic proved his worth by leading the Colorado team to the NBA finals. “Joker might be the best player in the League. The best don’t always win MVP. I thought Embiid should’ve won MVP this year, but that boy Joker might be the best player in the League,” Lillard said on Instagram Live.
Source: EuroHoops.net
Source: EuroHoops.net
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
This week off for the Nuggets has taken 84 years so far and it’s not even over.
Hurry UP already, Jokic’s daughter is gonna go off to university soon, I’m sure of it. – 12:59 PM
This week off for the Nuggets has taken 84 years so far and it’s not even over.
Hurry UP already, Jokic’s daughter is gonna go off to university soon, I’m sure of it. – 12:59 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
New #Nuggets journal: Nikola Jokic was funny, goofy and engaging — three telltale signs he’s in a good headspace with history on deck. As the NBA Finals approach, Joker’s intent on having the last laugh.
denverpost.com/2023/05/28/nug… – 10:25 AM
New #Nuggets journal: Nikola Jokic was funny, goofy and engaging — three telltale signs he’s in a good headspace with history on deck. As the NBA Finals approach, Joker’s intent on having the last laugh.
denverpost.com/2023/05/28/nug… – 10:25 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
[somewhere in the mountains]
HORSE: “oh wow.”
JOKIC: “what happened?” – 11:31 PM
[somewhere in the mountains]
HORSE: “oh wow.”
JOKIC: “what happened?” – 11:31 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Every non-Nuggets game I watch makes me so very thankful for Nikola Jokic and the Denver brand of basketball. My bleach bill for washing out my eyes if I had to suffer through 82 games a year played like this would break the bank. – 11:14 PM
Every non-Nuggets game I watch makes me so very thankful for Nikola Jokic and the Denver brand of basketball. My bleach bill for washing out my eyes if I had to suffer through 82 games a year played like this would break the bank. – 11:14 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
*cut to Jokic playing bocce ball, watching the Yellowjackets finale, going to bed early* – 11:08 PM
*cut to Jokic playing bocce ball, watching the Yellowjackets finale, going to bed early* – 11:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Heat rookie has nothing but respect for Jokic 🤝
Could we get Jovic v. Jokic in the Finals? pic.twitter.com/wHe9OesYOt – 6:51 PM
The Heat rookie has nothing but respect for Jokic 🤝
Could we get Jovic v. Jokic in the Finals? pic.twitter.com/wHe9OesYOt – 6:51 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Great conversation with my good friend @NBASarah on her @Unsalvageables podcast. We get into lottery fallout for Blazers and Jazz, bad Dame trade discourse, how small-market teams are covered nationally, and more. It’s a good time open.spotify.com/episode/45Jn8S… – 6:18 PM
Great conversation with my good friend @NBASarah on her @Unsalvageables podcast. We get into lottery fallout for Blazers and Jazz, bad Dame trade discourse, how small-market teams are covered nationally, and more. It’s a good time open.spotify.com/episode/45Jn8S… – 6:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’ve thought often about how Emmanuel Mudiay’s inefficient rookie season with Michael Malone led Nuggets to drafting Jamal Murray a year later…
2016-17 Nuggets really had Mudiay and Murray on same team, along with Jusuf Nurkic and Nikola Jokic on same team (until midseason) – 5:50 PM
I’ve thought often about how Emmanuel Mudiay’s inefficient rookie season with Michael Malone led Nuggets to drafting Jamal Murray a year later…
2016-17 Nuggets really had Mudiay and Murray on same team, along with Jusuf Nurkic and Nikola Jokic on same team (until midseason) – 5:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
After a win over the Raptors in February of Nikola Jokic’s rookie season, I asked Michael Malone how high he thought Jokic’s ceiling was — Jokic had 27 points on 12-18 shooting, which was a new career high: “I wouldn’t trade him for anyone in the world,” Malone said. pic.twitter.com/guYeqJtXLP – 5:42 PM
After a win over the Raptors in February of Nikola Jokic’s rookie season, I asked Michael Malone how high he thought Jokic’s ceiling was — Jokic had 27 points on 12-18 shooting, which was a new career high: “I wouldn’t trade him for anyone in the world,” Malone said. pic.twitter.com/guYeqJtXLP – 5:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –When Jovic met Jokic: Heat rookie hoping for NBA Finals reunion with Nuggets All-Star. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/27/whe… – 5:33 PM
From earlier –When Jovic met Jokic: Heat rookie hoping for NBA Finals reunion with Nuggets All-Star. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/27/whe… – 5:33 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic says he didn’t celebrate advancing to the NBA Finals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:18 PM
Nikola Jokic says he didn’t celebrate advancing to the NBA Finals
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 5:18 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
When Jovic met Jokic: Heat rookie hoping for NBA Finals reunion with Nuggets All-Star. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/27/whe… – 3:49 PM
When Jovic met Jokic: Heat rookie hoping for NBA Finals reunion with Nuggets All-Star. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/27/whe… – 3:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Today was ideal Joker. Funny, engaging, goofy. The amount of silly faces he put on as reporters worked through questions..
As soon as he sat down for availability, he asked for a box score. Joker’s in a great head space as the Finals approach. – 2:56 PM
Today was ideal Joker. Funny, engaging, goofy. The amount of silly faces he put on as reporters worked through questions..
As soon as he sat down for availability, he asked for a box score. Joker’s in a great head space as the Finals approach. – 2:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic watched only the first quarter of Heat-Celtics Game 5 and isn’t sure about Game 6 tonight. “I will watch with family or not.” He talked about Bam, but only in Serbian. – 2:48 PM
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic watched only the first quarter of Heat-Celtics Game 5 and isn’t sure about Game 6 tonight. “I will watch with family or not.” He talked about Bam, but only in Serbian. – 2:48 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic: to be honest I didn’t watch game 5 (of Heat-Celtics).
Says tonight he’s going to watch with family. “Or not.” – 2:46 PM
Jokic: to be honest I didn’t watch game 5 (of Heat-Celtics).
Says tonight he’s going to watch with family. “Or not.” – 2:46 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sadly, @ramonashelburne is now asking Jokic something in English, which ends the run of Serbian questions and means the transcription continues. – 2:45 PM
Sadly, @ramonashelburne is now asking Jokic something in English, which ends the run of Serbian questions and means the transcription continues. – 2:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I’m listening to a Serbian journalist ask Nikola Jokic a question in Serbian. I can now officially confirm that, in his native language, “Bam Adebayo” is pronounced “Bam Adebayo.”
(I didn’t get the rest of the question.) – 2:42 PM
I’m listening to a Serbian journalist ask Nikola Jokic a question in Serbian. I can now officially confirm that, in his native language, “Bam Adebayo” is pronounced “Bam Adebayo.”
(I didn’t get the rest of the question.) – 2:42 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If you want to learn more about where Nikola Jokic comes from and how he grew up, DNVR went to Sombor, Serbia last summer and spoke with his former coach, visited KK Joker, Dream Catcher stables, the Sombor horse track, Jokic’s old school, and much more.
youtu.be/PVfut98-vKE – 1:57 PM
If you want to learn more about where Nikola Jokic comes from and how he grew up, DNVR went to Sombor, Serbia last summer and spoke with his former coach, visited KK Joker, Dream Catcher stables, the Sombor horse track, Jokic’s old school, and much more.
youtu.be/PVfut98-vKE – 1:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Examining all the factors involved in #Nets‘ Damian Lillard pursuit nypost.com/2023/05/27/exa… via @nypostsports – 1:49 PM
Examining all the factors involved in #Nets‘ Damian Lillard pursuit nypost.com/2023/05/27/exa… via @nypostsports – 1:49 PM
Mike Richman @mikegrich
Every single Blazers/Dame trade take sucks and they’re sapping all of the enjoyment away from basketball for me EXCEPT pic.twitter.com/ee8nucq3v1 – 1:20 PM
Every single Blazers/Dame trade take sucks and they’re sapping all of the enjoyment away from basketball for me EXCEPT pic.twitter.com/ee8nucq3v1 – 1:20 PM
More on this storyline
“He’s one of them players that get an organic triple-double. Joker plays the game the same way every game. He’ll score 45 and get 25 rebounds; sometimes he’ll have 18 assists, then he might do all of it in the same game: 45, 22, and 14… And he doesn’t miss shots. Watching him play and playing against him, he doesn’t miss no shots,” Damian Lillard added. -via EuroHoops.net / May 28, 2023
Ball Don’t Lie: “They want me to be like, ‘I’m going to the Lakers!'” Damian Lillard trolling on IG 😂 pic.twitter.com/J2dlcxNeAT -via Twitter @Balldontlie / May 27, 2023
In a world where Boston decides to move on, sending him, Horford, and Payton Pritchard to the Clippers for Paul George and a first-round pick makes some sense for both sides. (Boston would be wise to ask about Leonard first.) A similar package to the Blazers for Damian Lillard seems less likely for a variety of reasons, but is something Boston should explore. -via The Ringer / May 23, 2023
Mike Singer: Nikola Jokic on Heat-Celtics: “I didn’t watch Game 5. I was walking with my daughter. I’m lying. I watched the first quarter.” -via Twitter @msinger / May 28, 2023
Adam Mares: Jokic: my first couple of years I had a good chemistry with Gary Harris…then a slow build up with Jamal. He always wanted to be something bigger than what he was at that moment. If there’s one thing I remember about his rookie year it’s that he always wanted more. -via Twitter @Adam_Mares / May 27, 2023
Main Rumors, Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers