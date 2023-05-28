Wes Goldberg: Duncan Robinson: “we’re not treating it like this series is over. we can’t have that mindset.”
Source: Twitter @wcgoldberg
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson: “we’re not treating it like this series is over. we can’t have that mindset.” – 11:46 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson on the pair of missed open 3s. Says he was “juiced up” and missed them long. pic.twitter.com/T4qo7belxB – 11:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Make or miss league is brutal when it’s Jimmy and Bam in the paint and Duncan Robinson WIDE OPEN from 3
Now Jimmy has 3 FTs to send the Heat to the FINALS. – 11:10 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Two wide-open Duncan Robinson 3s that you absolutely needed. Two bricks.
Just brutal. – 11:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics gave Duncan Robinson two uncontested threes and he missed them both after destroying Boston all series. The Celtics are doing everything they can to give this season away. – 11:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Duncan Robinson crumbles to his knees. Just missed a potential series-clinching 3 after missing the game-tying wide open look moments earlier. – 11:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown not contesting Duncan Robinson’s open 3 to tie it and then somehow managing to get a rebound to save the game would be a mind-blowing way for his crazy night to cap off. – 11:05 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics dodge a massive, massive bullet when Duncan Robinson misses a wide open 3 that would have tied it.
Yet another big Cs offensive board at the other end. – 11:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Wow, Brown gets fouled by Duncan Robinson on a putback of a Tatum missed 3. #Celtics #Heat – 11:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watching this Heat team fully rely on Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin to save the offense each and every possession
Top dogs no where
The exact opposite of last year’s game 7
The exact opposite – 10:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Duncan Robinson is keeping Miami alive with his offense right now.
The only problem with that is the longer he’s on the court, the more he becomes a target on the other end. – 10:53 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson hits a 27-footer to cut the Celtics’ lead to one. – 10:40 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson in. Bam back in for Zeller. Doesn’t look like Love is in the plan tonight. – 8:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo enter
Those two can get the offense back on track – 8:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson out here ahead of a big game 6 pic.twitter.com/xgKHa5HPBq – 6:28 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent remains questionable on injury report, but there’s no doubting his importance to Heat. Vincent is expected to push to play in Game 6 tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Duncan Robinson on why he feels like “this is the best player I’ve been in my entire career.” – 4:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Gabe Vincent’s status remains in question for tonight. But there’s no doubting his importance to the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Duncan Robinson on why he feels like “this is the best player I’ve been in my entire career.” – 12:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson asked about Jimmy Butler ahead of tonight’s Game 6: “We fully expect him to be the best version of himself and when he’s like that, we all tend to follow suit.” – 11:37 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
TPA leaders in the 2023 conference finals:
1. Nikola Jokić: 36.33
2. LeBron James: 35.89
3. Jamal Murray: 30.5
4. Derrick White: 20.66
5. Jimmy Butler: 19.67
6. Caleb Martin: 16.07
7. Anthony Davis: 15.87
8. Austin Reaves: 14.56
9. Duncan Robinson: 12.91
10. Jayson Tatum: 12.47 – 10:27 AM
