Duncan Robinson: 'We're not treating it like this series is over'

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson: “we’re not treating it like this series is over. we can’t have that mindset.” – 11:46 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson on the pair of missed open 3s. Says he was “juiced up” and missed them long. pic.twitter.com/T4qo7belxB11:45 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
duncan robinson may not sleep tonight – 11:22 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Make or miss league is brutal when it’s Jimmy and Bam in the paint and Duncan Robinson WIDE OPEN from 3
Now Jimmy has 3 FTs to send the Heat to the FINALS. – 11:10 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Duncan Robinson tragedy – 11:07 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Duncan Robinson, sir, you are not the hero here – 11:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Two wide-open Duncan Robinson 3s that you absolutely needed. Two bricks.
Just brutal. – 11:07 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics gave Duncan Robinson two uncontested threes and he missed them both after destroying Boston all series. The Celtics are doing everything they can to give this season away. – 11:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
What was Duncan Robinson thinking there? – 11:07 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Duncan Robinson crumbles to his knees. Just missed a potential series-clinching 3 after missing the game-tying wide open look moments earlier. – 11:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson had the look… – 11:06 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Duncan Robinson was TOO open – 11:06 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown not contesting Duncan Robinson’s open 3 to tie it and then somehow managing to get a rebound to save the game would be a mind-blowing way for his crazy night to cap off. – 11:05 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics dodge a massive, massive bullet when Duncan Robinson misses a wide open 3 that would have tied it.
Yet another big Cs offensive board at the other end. – 11:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Wow, Brown gets fouled by Duncan Robinson on a putback of a Tatum missed 3. #Celtics #Heat11:04 PM
Chris Herring @Herring_NBA
Bruh, Duncan Robinson was WIIIIIIDE open – 11:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Watching this Heat team fully rely on Duncan Robinson and Caleb Martin to save the offense each and every possession
Top dogs no where
The exact opposite of last year’s game 7
The exact opposite – 10:54 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Duncan Robinson is keeping Miami alive with his offense right now.
The only problem with that is the longer he’s on the court, the more he becomes a target on the other end. – 10:53 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
duncan robinson giveth, and duncan robinson taketh away – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
4th quarter offensive fulcrum Duncan Robinson – 10:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics just can’t put Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson away. – 10:51 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson again man – 10:50 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Duncan Robinson is back like Vanderpump Rules. – 10:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson hits a 27-footer to cut the Celtics’ lead to one. – 10:40 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson!!! – 10:39 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson in
Duncan Robinson cuts! – 10:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Duncan Robinson in. Bam back in for Zeller. Doesn’t look like Love is in the plan tonight. – 8:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson and Bam Adebayo enter
Those two can get the offense back on track – 8:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Duncan Robinson out here ahead of a big game 6 pic.twitter.com/xgKHa5HPBq6:28 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent remains questionable on injury report, but there’s no doubting his importance to Heat. Vincent is expected to push to play in Game 6 tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Duncan Robinson on why he feels like “this is the best player I’ve been in my entire career.” – 4:40 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: Gabe Vincent’s status remains in question for tonight. But there’s no doubting his importance to the Heat miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Duncan Robinson on why he feels like “this is the best player I’ve been in my entire career.” – 12:13 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Duncan Robinson asked about Jimmy Butler ahead of tonight’s Game 6: “We fully expect him to be the best version of himself and when he’s like that, we all tend to follow suit.” – 11:37 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
TPA leaders in the 2023 conference finals:
1. Nikola Jokić: 36.33
2. LeBron James: 35.89
3. Jamal Murray: 30.5
4. Derrick White: 20.66
5. Jimmy Butler: 19.67
6. Caleb Martin: 16.07
7. Anthony Davis: 15.87
8. Austin Reaves: 14.56
9. Duncan Robinson: 12.91
10. Jayson Tatum: 12.47 – 10:27 AM

Gary Washburn: #Celtics force a Game 6 with a 110-97 win over the #Heat, a game they never trailed. White 24, Smart 23, Tatum 21 and 11 ast, Brown 21, Horford 6 and 11 rebs; Robinson 18, Adebayo 16, Highsmith 15, Butler 14. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / May 25, 2023
Game 3 was a continuation of the first two games in so many ways: very good Heat 3-point shooting (54 percent/19 of 35), poor Celtics three-point shooting (26 percent/11 for 42), damaging Celtics turnovers (15), exemplary work from Caleb Martin (18 points) and the Heat’s supporting cast, including a huge night Sunday from Gabe Vincent, who scored 29, and Duncan Robinson, who scored 22. -via Miami Herald / May 21, 2023

