Gabe Vincent listed as questionable for Game 7

Miami: Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday’s Game 7 against Boston.
Source: Alberto De Roa @ HoopsHype
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo again out tomorrow for Game 7.
The only other Heat player on the injury report is Gabe Vincent, who is questionable with his sprained ankle. – 3:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Monday at Boston:
Bam Adebayo, Available, Right Shoulder; Discomfort
Cody Zeller, Available, Nasal; Fracture
Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Left Ankle; Sprain
Tyler Herro, Out, Right Hand; Surgery
Victor Oladipo, Out, Left Knee; Surgery – 3:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s 104-103 loss to Celtics: sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/27/hea…
1. Stunned at finish.
2. Not enough from Jimmy Butler.
3. Gabe Vincent steps back in.
4. Caleb Martin steps up, as Kevin Love sits.
5. Celtics also adjust. – 8:29 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Gabe Vincent is shooting like an ankle sprain. 5/17 FGs, including 1/7 after halftime with 4:10 left. – 10:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Gabe Vincent really pulling out ALL the stops 😂👟 pic.twitter.com/YSk34Sxfpl – 10:18 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
That’s only the first personal foul on Gabe Vincent’s shoe. – 10:06 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Gabe Vincent is getting crushed near the basket and hasn’t been getting any foul calls. – 10:05 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Players to score with one shoe, Heat playoff history:
— Mike Miller
— Gabe Vincent – 10:05 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Brown picks up his fourth foul on a cheapy, trip of a driving Gabe Vincent. #Celtics #Heat – 10:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat impressively keep this thing within four points. Credit goes to shooting 60% on 3s and big-time contributions from Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent. Tatum with 25 points at the half. But Heat will need a big second half from Jimmy Butler. – 9:39 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Miami’s supporting cast has answered the bell and kept the Heat right there at the break.
Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus combined for 33 of their 53 points.
Jimmy Butler and Bam are 4-16 from the field. – 9:36 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Miami Heat trail by only 4 points at half after a 2 for 10 first half from Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent come up huge
They got you in striking distance
Jimmy Butler needs to carry them across this finish line – 9:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Bucket doesn’t count but Gabe Vincent, on the ankle, just hit Marcus Smart with a Suns Kevin Johnson lightning cross over pic.twitter.com/XQTiEAswl2 – 9:33 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looks like Rob Williams hurt his left hand getting fouled by Gabe Vincent on that rebound. – 9:28 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Despite whatever Heat fans think of him, Gabe Vincent is not getting the star calls. – 9:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Miscommunication gives Gabe Vincent a clean look from 3 and Boston is in dangerous territory with Miami up to 7-11 from 3. Vincent and Martin are combined 4-4. – 9:09 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The Lowry minutes have been rough so far. Gabe Vincent has been the opposite. He’s been huge for the Heat. – 9:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Good timeout from Joe Mazzulla, consecutive breakdowns lead to open Gabe Vincent threes. Too much emphasis on defending Butler. #Celtics #Heat – 9:07 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 27, 2023 – ECF Game 6 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/1lb30ZB1VI – 8:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Gabe Vincent, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Max Strus and Caleb Martin starting tonight. – 8:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat will make a starting lineup change for Game 6: Caleb Martin will start alongside Adebayo, Butler, Strus and Vincent.
Also, Gabe Vincent is a go. – 8:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent and Caleb Martin starting for the Heat tonight. – 8:00 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starters tonight vs. Celtics:
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Gabe Vincent
Caleb Martin – 8:00 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Malcolm Brogdon is out for Game 6, Gabe Vincent will probably play, and we’re waiting to see if the Heat changes their starting lineup, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4557963/2023/0… – 7:51 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Gabe Vincent told TNT he wants to play and TNT says he will play. – 7:36 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Still no determination on Gabe Vincent’s status tonight, per Erik Spoelstra.
Said Vincent will go thru his pregame warmup than they’ll decide. Joked that he assumes someone will tweet it before he even knows. – 6:50 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Spo says Gabe Vincent will go through his pregame process and the team will determine if he can play tonight after that. pic.twitter.com/zDVMYwQI8p – 6:48 PM
Sergio Gonzalez @thatgonzalez
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Gabe Vincent (ankle) will be a game time decision after missing Game 5 in Boston. He will test out the ankle prior to the game. – 6:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Gabe Vincent will go through his typical pregame workout and see how he feels after that. Vincent missed Game 5 with an ankle he sprained in the fourth quarter of Game 4. – 6:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent (sprained ankle) will warm up to see if he can play, Erik Spoelstra says. – 6:47 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Spo says they are “still waiting” on the status of Gabe Vincent tonight
Says somebody will probably tweet it before he can even announce it lol – 6:47 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
No official word on if Gabe Vincent (left ankle) is playing tonight. But here he is, getting up shots before tonight’s game, showing no signs of discomfort. pic.twitter.com/gIr5u1jC3D – 6:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat say Gabe Vincent (ankle) is still to be determined for tonight’s game against Celtics. – 6:47 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Gabe Vincent update: He will warm up to see if he can go. He missed Game 5 against Boston with a sprained ankle. – 6:47 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent remains questionable on injury report, but there’s no doubting his importance to Heat. Vincent is expected to push to play in Game 6 tonight miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Duncan Robinson on why he feels like “this is the best player I’ve been in my entire career.” – 4:40 PM
More on this storyline
The Heat’s postgame locker room Saturday night was the quietest it has been in recent memory, until guard Gabe Vincent turned on a song from his phone — “Life Goes On” by Ed Sheeran. The Heat are trying to hold the same mantra as they face a Celtics team that has found its confidence again over the past week and appears even stronger now, given how the final seconds played out in Game 6. “It’s almost storybook,” Vincent said. “It’s almost like it’s supposed to be this way. But you know, go to Boston and get a win.” -via ESPN / May 28, 2023
Will Manso: Gabe Vincent just finished his pre-game routine and looked every bit the part of someone playing tonight. -via Twitter / May 27, 2023