Jeremy Sochan reached out to Brandin Podziemski about Polish national team Jeremy Sochan reached out to Brandin Podziemski about Polish national team Main Rumors Jeremy Sochan reached out to Brandin Podziemski about Polish national team May 28, 2023- by HoopsHype shares share tweet pin sms send email By HoopsHype | May 28, 2023 Brandin Podziemski will soon join Marcin Gortat and Jeremy Sochan as Polish NBA players. Sochan has also reached out to him about playing for the Polish national team, Podziemski told HoopsHype.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype More on this storyline Jeremy Sochan: Why does ‘King’ James flop so much? -via Twitter @JeremySochan / May 19, 2023 Jeremy Sochan: Bonjour, Je m’appelle Jeremy! Et toi?😼 -via Twitter @JeremySochan / May 16, 2023 NBA Communications: The 2022-23 Kia NBA All-Rookie Second Team: Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons; Tari Eason, Houston Rockets; Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons; Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets; Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs -via Twitter / May 8, 2023 Brandin Podziemski, Draft, FIBA, Poland, Main Rumors Main Rumors, Brandin Podziemski, Draft, FIBA, Poland, Jeremy Sochan, Marcin Gortat, San Antonio Spurs