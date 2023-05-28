Lakers preferred offseason course is retaining Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura

Retaining restricted free agents Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura, continues to be regarded as the Lakers’ preferred offseason course. Less clear is the extent of their appetite to re-sign Russell, who averaged 6.3 points per game and shot 32.3% from the field (including 13.3% from 3-point range) during Denver’s four-game sweep.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
NBA Math @NBA_Math
TPA leaders in the 2023 conference finals:
1. Nikola Jokić: 36.33
2. LeBron James: 35.89
3. Jamal Murray: 30.5
4. Derrick White: 20.66
5. Jimmy Butler: 19.67
6. Caleb Martin: 16.07
7. Anthony Davis: 15.87
8. Austin Reaves: 14.56
9. Duncan Robinson: 12.91
10. Jayson Tatum: 12.47 – 10:27 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
“The most impressive aspect of Hachimura’s postseason production was his remarkable efficiency on the offensive end.
Over LA’s 16 playoff games this postseason, he shot 55.7% from the floor, 48.7% from downtown and 88.2% from the free-throw stripe.” – 11:36 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Hachimura scored 29 points in his first playoff game with LA.
Randle has never scored more than 25 points in a playoff game.
Career playoff games with double-digit scoring and > 50% shooting:
Hachimura:
11
Randle:
2 – 11:34 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
which side says no?
Knicks send:
Julius Randle and Evan Fournier
To the LA Lakers
for:
Rui Hachimura (sign-and-trade), Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Max Christie and a first-round pick – 11:07 AM
More on this storyline
For any clues to rival teams that could throw an offer sheet Hachimura’s direction, Indiana and Phoenix were considered strong suitors for him back in February, sources said, and nearly completed deals with the Wizards for him. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 25, 2023
As for Hachimura, the Lakers are expected to extend him a $7.7 million qualifying offer by June 29, making him a restricted free agent. Hachimura is also expected to have a strong market after his impressive playoff performance. The Lakers can also match any offer from another team. -via The Athletic / May 24, 2023
As The Athletic reported Tuesday, the Lakers intend to keep both players this summer, even if it means matching their respective maximum offer sheets, according to multiple team sources who were granted anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. -via The Athletic / May 24, 2023
“Austin Reaves told me he wanted to be a Laker for life.. There’s a scenario out there where he gets a pretty massive offer sheet from another team tho” ~ @ShamsCharania #PMSLive -via Twitter / May 25, 2023
If another team swoops in and offers Reaves above that threshold ($50 million for four years), it will hamstring Los Angeles’ efforts to not just bring this group back, but add to it while remaining under the second apron. “All it takes is one team who wants to f*** the Lakers,” one cap strategist told Yahoo Sports. A suitor could just outright value Reaves at a number past $20 million in annual salary as well. An obvious candidate: the Rockets, holding upward of $60 million in cap space with the goal of competing next season and the potential need of alternative plans should James Harden ultimately spurn a Houston homecoming. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 25, 2023
Austin Reaves is expected to draw interest and potential offer sheets from several teams with cap space this summer, according to multiple team and league sources not authorized to speak publicly about the situation. Other teams can offer Reaves a contract up to four years and a projected $98.7 million, but the Lakers can match those offers. -via The Athletic / May 24, 2023