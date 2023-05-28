Malcolm Brogdon questionable to play on Game 7

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is questionable with the right forearm strain that limited him in Game 5 and kept him out of Game 6. No new injuries listed otherwise.
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
After missing Game 6, Malcolm Brogdon as listed as questionable (forearm) for Game 7. pic.twitter.com/c6yogObfFl – 5:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics injury report for Game 7:
Malcolm Brogdon – Right Forearm Strain – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT – 5:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ injury report for Monday vs. Heat:
Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT – 4:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon is QUESTIONABLE for Game 7, per Celtics
Brogdon is dealing with a forearm injury and was a late scratch last night – 4:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is questionable with the right forearm strain that limited him in Game 5 and kept him out of Game 6.
No new injuries listed otherwise. – 4:50 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Two things that are still wild to me about end of Game 6 …
Derrick White had played only 12 seconds of crunch time against Heat before Game 6. Brogdon injury ensured he was out there in the biggest moment. He made the most of it. – 1:33 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Celtics miss a healthy Brogdon right now with Brown on the bench with 4 fouls. Heat are also in the bonus with 9:12 left in the 3rd quarter. – 10:02 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Now 4 fouls on Jaylen and 3 on Smart, with Brogdon out. Something to watch. – 10:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
With Malcolm Brogdon out, Joe Mazzulla is bringing in Sam Hauser to open the second quarter. – 9:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Celtics 34, Heat 29
Boston is shooting 59 percent from the field, led by 10 quick points from Jaylen Brown. With no Malcolm Brogdon, Boston has only played seven guys.
Caleb Martin continues his insane shooting in this series with 12 points on 5-6 shooting in the 1st. – 8:59 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 27, 2023 – ECF Game 6 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/1lb30ZB1VI – 8:08 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Spoke to Malcolm Brogdon about sitting out Game 6 tonight with his partially torn forearm tendon and his plans for a potential Game 7 if the Celtics survive.
NEW @TheAthleticNBA with @joevardon theathletic.com/4557963/2023/0… – 8:01 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Malcolm Brogdon (forearm) is out tonight for the Celtics. – 7:58 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
Malcolm Brogdon is out for Game 6, Gabe Vincent will probably play, and we’re waiting to see if the Heat changes their starting lineup, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4557963/2023/0… – 7:51 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Malcolm Brogdon (forearm strain) is ruled OUT for Game 6. pic.twitter.com/hjrl9a3oRe – 7:44 PM
Steve Aschburner @AschNBA
If Boston is going to survive Game 6 tonight in Miami to force Game 7 at home on Monday in the East finals, it will have to do so without Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon. He is out with a R forearm strain. – 7:38 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
No Malcolm Brogdon tonight for the Celtics which means a little Payton Pritchard/Sam Hauser or potentially a 7-man rotation. Latest from @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 7:34 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Malcolm Brogdon is officially out tonight for Game 6 against the Heat. Expect Payton Pritchard or Sam Hauser to potentially get some rotation minutes now.
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 7:33 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Malcolm Brogdon is OUT tonight with a right forearm strain, according to #Celtics. – 7:33 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Brogdon, NBA Sixth Man of Year but struggling in this series, is out for Celtics tonight – 7:32 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Malcolm Brogdon is officially out tonight with the strained forearm – 7:31 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) is out tonight. – 7:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says Malcolm Brogdon will warm up to see if he can play in Game 6. Brogdon is listed as questionable with a forearm strain. – 7:01 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Joe Mazzulla says Malcolm Brogdon still has to warm up before knowing his status for tonight. Was listed as questionable on the injury report. – 7:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla says Malcolm Brogdon will warmup and the team will see how his forearm strain feels after that. Brogdon played limited minutes in Game 5 and is questionable for tonight’s game. – 7:00 PM
Bobby Manning: Malcolm Brogdon was sitting in his locker in street clothes around the time the #Celtics announced him as out. He normally warms up around this time. Between missing 2nd half in G5, sitting on the side at shootaround & not progressing too far pregame, seems like arm is that bad.. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / May 27, 2023
Jared Weiss: Joe Mazzulla on whether Malcolm Brogdon will play tonight with his forearm soreness: “He’s gonna warm up, do his shooting time and see how he feels from there.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / May 27, 2023
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is out tonight with his right forearm strain. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 27, 2023