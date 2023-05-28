Mavericks not interested in Kyrie Irving sign-and-trade with Lakers for D’Angelo Russell

A popular topic all week, in the wake of Denver sweeping the Lakers out of the Western Conference finals, was the notion that L.A. could emerge as a potential sign-and-trade destination for Dallas’ free agent-to-be Kyrie Irving. While we await a clear indication about the Lakers’ intentions there, with no verifiable signal to date that pursuing Irving is among their offseason priorities, league sources say that the Mavericks would have no interest in a sign-and-trade with the Lakers that features D’Angelo Russell as the primary Dallas-bound player. All indications are that the Mavericks remain intent on re-signing Irving.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
More on this storyline
It requires tact, but the Mavericks should simply tell Irving upfront what contract they would like for him to re-sign, and while he certainly has the right to leave, they don’t plan to assist any other team in acquiring him. They have the most appealing offer. Whether or not it’s wise to gamble this team’s future on Irving is another question entirely. But in trading for him, it seems clear this team’s path forward is re-signing him. -via The Athletic / May 27, 2023
Dallas Maverick star Kyrie Irving has now come out to share his two cents worth on the whole Ja situation, and the Mavs guard saw this as an opportunity to speak his truths. Kyrie delivered a powerful message via IG Live as he addressed Morant’s current situation and the repercussions of it. “Whatever color you are, whatever creed, whatever religion you are, a lot of us need nurturing,” Kyrie said. “… We need to normalize family time, taking off the veil of technology. Stop letting technology control your f**king mind. Stop letting this s**t do that. Go out in the sun, ground yourself. Learn what peace and mind actually means and pray to god.” -via Clutch Points / May 26, 2023
Pat McAfee: “I think Kyrie Irving and Fred VanVleet have to be at the top of the list for the Lakers this offseason” ~ @ShamsCharania -via Twitter / May 25, 2023
The former No. 2 overall pick has already expressed a desire to return to Los Angeles, but his future with the team remains unclear especially after Darvin Ham decided to bring him off the bench in Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets. Russell acknowledged it was a tough situation for him but wanted to remain as professional as possible about it. “I mean, it was tough,” Russell admitted. “It was tough to agree with it obviously, but in a short period of time to not become a distraction to your teammates and to everybody else that’s preparing just like you to get the one goal done which is win. I knew that was where you had to be professional. You can’t be a distraction at this point of the season and things like that, so that’s kind of how I went about it. I wanted to be professional and try to dominate my minutes when there were minutes for me.” -via Lakers Nation / May 28, 2023
To judge Russell’s impact on the Lakers off those four games against the Nuggets would be shortsighted. The four games he had in Games 1 and 6 in both the Memphis and Golden State series — 22 points on 51.5% shooting and 4.5 assists in four wins — were major contributions in getting L.A. to the conference finals. Russell is eligible to sign a two-year, $67.5 million extension by June 30, which the Lakers will not pursue at the max number, sources familiar with the situation told ESPN. -via ESPN / May 26, 2023
But D’Angelo Russell was also viewed as a positive presence around the Lakers, sources said. Even as his time watching from the bench increased, he was still flashing the team’s 3-point celebration when teammates connected from deep. Perhaps a short-term agreement can get Russell closer to the average annual value he was said to be seeking. A two-year deal worth roughly $40 million could give Russell his riches and also leave the Lakers with a movable contract should they desire that type of flexibility. -via Yahoo! Sports / May 25, 2023
