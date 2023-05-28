NBA L2M report confirms Al Horford fouled Jimmy Butler with three seconds left

Jeff Zillgitt: Mostly clean NBA Last Two Minute Report from Game 6 Celtics-Heat, especially in game’s final 30 seconds. Jimmy Butler legally recovered fumbled basketball on his 3-point attempt. Replay Review Official determined Al Horford foul on Butler happened with three seconds left.
Source: Twitter @JeffZillgitt
Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
2-min report says Horford’s foul on Butler occurred at 3.0 AND he was attempting 3-pointer although it appeared he wasn’t in shooting motion at 3.0. Report says Vincent fouled Tatum on jumper with 33.5 left & Martin committed a lane violation on Brown FT at 1:01. #Celtics #Heat – 6:00 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NBA says no incorrect calls were made during the final 2 minutes of Heat-Celtics and maintains that Horford foul of Butler occurred with 3 seconds left, which is why time remaining was changed from 2.1 to 3. – 6:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
According to L2M report just posted, “Horford made contact with Butler during his shooting motion and a foul was warranted. During the review, the Replay Center Official also determined that i) the foul occurred at 3.0 seconds and adjusted the clock accordingly …” – 5:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Today’s #HoopCollective with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on an instant classic in Miami, as Derrick White saved Boston’s season in a flash of lightning, ruined Jimmy Butler’s hero turn and sent this series back to Boston for Game 7.
open.spotify.com/episode/0p0H22… – 5:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo know they need to be better in Game 7. Butler: “I told the guys in the locker room, that if I play better, we’re not even in this position, honestly speaking” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 4:30 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
New from @flasportsbuzz and me: Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo know they need to be better in Game 7. Butler: “I told the guys in the locker room, that if I play better, we’re not even in this position, honestly speaking” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… And other Heat notes – 2:26 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Game 7, 2019 – Shot clock off, Jimmy Butler has the ball in transition w/ his team down 2.
Game 7, 2022 – Shot clock off, Jimmy Butler has the ball in transition w/ his team down 2.
If we get this again… pic.twitter.com/9lHQi38lhC – 1:33 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Underrated thing: If Mazzulla doesn’t challenge the Horford foul, it winds up being changed to a 3 anyways because that’s an automatic review. But…the challenge triggered them to look at the clock, too. Saved 0.9 seconds by the league’s review – 12:24 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
One year ago tomorrow:
Jimmy Butler scored 35 points in a Game 7 East Finals LOSS to Boston 😮💨
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler took responsibility after the Heat fell short in Game 6. pic.twitter.com/KyEEtD55rp – 11:58 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
So what is it about the Miami Heat and G6 drama
LeBron’s 45 in 2012 vs BOS
Ray Allen in 2013 vs SA.
Jimmy Butler 47 vs BOS in 2022
Derrick White for BOS vs MIA
And of course, 105-95 on June 12, 2011 – 11:35 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
So what is it about the Miami Heat and G6 drama
LeBron’s 45 in 2012 vs BOS
Ray Allen in 2013 vs SA.
Jimmy Butler 47 vs BOS in 2023
Derrick White for BOS vs MIA
And of course, 105-95 on June 12, 2011 – 11:07 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
A rough shooting night for Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. pic.twitter.com/0EJfAsAur9 – 10:46 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
This Jimmy Butler moment will live on forever 😅
(h/t @Ibra_Goat) pic.twitter.com/Jikb0I7Ytd – 10:27 AM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
How Heat’s Jimmy Butler was at his lowest, then his highest before it all came crashing down again
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4558402/2023/0… – 9:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jimmy Butler on winning Game 7: “We can do it. I know that we will do it. We gotta go on the road and win in a very, very, very tough environment, but we’re capable of it. So let’s get busy.” pic.twitter.com/BU9gLVeMU7 – 9:05 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler told his Miami Heat teammates that last night’s loss was his fault.
“If I play better, we’re not even in this position.” pic.twitter.com/WWfuBwWTA3 – 9:04 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Five Degrees of Heat from Saturday’s 104-103 loss to Celtics: sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/27/hea…
1. Stunned at finish.
2. Not enough from Jimmy Butler.
3. Gabe Vincent steps back in.
4. Caleb Martin steps up, as Kevin Love sits.
5. Celtics also adjust. – 8:29 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
For everyone curious why the refs changed the clock from 2.1 to 3.0 after the Jimmy Butler foul, here’s how they came to the conclusion via the NBA Replay Center Feed:
youtube.com/live/p-oA-icl4… pic.twitter.com/XjQmD46adT – 4:46 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
🗣️ Following the crazy outcome in the very last seconds of Game 6 against Boston, Jimmy Butler believes the Miami Heat “can do it” in Game 7 #NBAPlayoffs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:33 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
🗣️ Following the crazy outcome in the very last seconds of Game 6 against Boston, Jimmy Butler believes the Miami Heat “can do it” in Game 7 #NBAPlayoffs
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
After the Celtics collapsed into an 0-3 hole, Al Horford knew they didn’t need to relive their failures.
So he told Joe Mazzulla to cancel their film session & brought his team to Top Golf.
This is the story of the day they shanked their way to history:
theathletic.com/4558277/2023/0… pic.twitter.com/GvyAIZhKyY – 2:58 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler was on the floor for all four of these playoff game winning buzzer beaters. pic.twitter.com/ktTManpDEC – 1:37 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Al Horford after Game 6: “So many emotions, so many feelings. I just felt like, the whole time, our will, we just believed that we were going to get it done. I don’t know, we didn’t know how it was gonna be … D-White having that poise, it’s unbelievable.” – 1:15 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Jimmy Butler about what Boston has done differently on him as of late:
“If I’m level headed through the good and through the bad, they will be as well.”
“So I’m gonna smile. I’m gonna go home and play some spades. I don’t care what nobody say. Everything gonna be ok.” pic.twitter.com/lS7CM10BwH – 12:27 AM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Nobody seems to know why the clock was reset to 3.0.
It clearly should have been more than 2.1, which was on the scoreboard when time stopped after Horford fouled Butler. – 12:26 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I asked Jimmy Butler if he feels Boston is doing anything differently on him individually as of late:
“I just missed shots.” – 12:14 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler still smiling and with all the confidence sitting in this press conference
Says if he doesn’t go 5 for 21 from the field tonight, this team isn’t in this position tonight and he’s “wearing a different hat right now”
Says it’s simple: he plays better, others follow – 12:08 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Actually thought that was closer to a travel on Jimmy butler. He didn’t dribble again after he picked it up, but he clearly went into another basketball move which is what he can’t do legally. Either way it looks like that call was missed before the Horford foul – 12:03 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler: “If I play better, we’re not even in this position.” – 12:02 AM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Al Horford: “Derrick White having that poise, it’s unbelievable. I’ve never been a part of a game like this.” – 12:01 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Derrick White miracle forces historic Game 7
– Jimmy Butler experience
– What’s next?
– Fan call reactions
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=p-oA-i… pic.twitter.com/FGvYGUygZ7 – 11:56 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just take me back to those 3 Jimmy Butler free throws tbh please – 11:55 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics locker room thrilled but focused. Marcus Smart in his locker saying ‘one more.’ Al Horford and he are clearly trying to contain their excitement, knowing this isn’t over yet. – 11:50 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
Jimmy Butler played 47 minutes. Hope he’s rested by Monday because the Heat are going to need every bit of energy from him – 11:49 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Spo when asked about the inefficiencies of Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo tonight:
“I don’t give a damn what they shot.”
Says he cares about the competitive will that eventually put them up 1 with 3 seconds left – 11:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jaylen, what’s going through your mind after Jimmy Butler hit those 3 free throws to take the lead
“To be honest I was in prayer mode” – 11:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jaylen Brown, after those Jimmy Butler free throws: “I was in full-on prayer mode.” – 11:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Asked about what Jimmy Butler is dealing with physically. Got an answer about his competitive will. pic.twitter.com/vuioIdTHjx – 11:33 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
So the first narrative was Boston quit on its coach- wrong
Then we heard Jimmy Butler looked like he was ” intimidated.” Wrong.
We’ve got a game 7 – 11:23 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Jimmy Butler hit the tying layup before Kawhi’s shot, then 3 monumental ice water pressure FTAs there before White’s tip in. – 11:22 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Joe’s “lost the locker room” gets a Game 7 on his home court as the Jimmy Butler free throw contest ends with a great hustle play from Derrick White. Incredible finish. – 11:20 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Boston was extremely fortunate. Horford made two huge defensive mistakes. – 11:18 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler was 0.1 seconds away from pulling off a miracle.
Then, Derrick White said, “Not today!” – 11:17 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Jimmy Butler was the calmest person in the arena holy shit – 11:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jimmy Butler drains all three free throws. He’s got 13 points in the final 4 minutes of this game.
Miami is up 103-102 with 3 seconds left. – 11:12 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Biggest Jimmy Butler free throws since the bubble youtube.com/watch?v=_R3Hjo… – 11:12 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla challenged the foul on Jimmy Butler’s shot in the corner and it backfires, giving Butler 3 free throws now to take the lead with 2 seconds left. This could be an all-time disaster. – 11:10 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Al Horford gets super aggressive on defense at the end of the shot clock.
Very boom or bust strategy. Worked great on the last play of the first half, but there not so much. I remember Tobias went by him in Game 1 after he dribbled out to the 3-point line. – 11:10 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat trailing by two with 2.1 seconds left. Jimmy Butler going to the line for three free throws.
Wild game. – 11:10 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That’s gonna be three free throws. Incredible that Jimmy Butler was able to keep both feet behind the line while drawing that foul. – 11:08 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
And of course, an And-1 for the suddenly resurgent Jimmy Butler. #Celtics #Heat – 11:05 PM
Buddy Grizzard @BuddyGrizzard
That fumbled offensive rebound by Horford leading to the Butler three is looming large. – 11:05 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now Jimmy Butler to the line
Potentially can get it to a 1 possession game
This feels…familiar – 11:03 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Celtics turned the things around in the series putting pressure on Heat’s backcourt. That changed the whole momentum of the series. Plus, the defense over Jimmy Butler was a masterclass tonight. Amazing… #NBAPlayoffs #Celtics – 11:02 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Mazzulla called Horford to the scorer’s table as soon as Rob hesitated on that nice pass from Jaylen attacking the shift and misses the layup. Jimmy is targeting Rob to get to the line and put Celtics in the bonus. Need Al’s discipline. – 10:59 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
They were calling buddy Himmy Butler pic.twitter.com/EF5x9JJSVA – 10:54 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Celtics have a double-digit lead on a night Jaylen, Tatum, Horford and Grant are 0 for 15 from three.
I don’t know what the Heat can really do with them. – 10:53 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
What do we think? Clean block or does that left forearm help Horford get it pic.twitter.com/YfR9uyiSv4 – 10:49 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Such an unbelievable block by Al Horford pic.twitter.com/BC9bOrtr1o – 10:47 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
What an incredible block from Al Horford. pic.twitter.com/w2zq46iAsM – 10:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Every part of Derrick White is getting stops on Jimmy Butler tonight – 10:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
This could go from Miami thinking Jimmy Butler got an and-one to a charge and a Flagrant on Jimmy Butler. – 10:38 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
A “Jayson Tatum Game 6 in Philly” performance is on the table for Jimmy Butler. – 10:36 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Celtics have largely stayed home on Jimmy Butler’s up-fakes so far, and it’s made a difference. Now comes the fourth quarter cauldron. – 10:33 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
After all of that, the Heat are a big Jimmy Butler quarter away from making the Finals. I just have no idea if he has it in him. – 10:31 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Jimmy Butler passed up countless layup opportunities throughout the third quarter.
Brutal night for Butler shooting 2-of-15. – 10:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 3: Celtics 79, Heat 72
Boston wins the third 22-19, and is now 12 minutes away from being the fourth team to go from down 0-3 to force a Game 7.
Jimmy Butler is now 2-for-15, and Bam Adebayo is 3-for-14, while Boston is 5-for-25 from 3-point range. – 10:30 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler, on the right wing with Derrick White giving him space, hesitated before driving, giving the Celtics defense time to get back. No points to show for it. Butler’s night in a nutshell. – 10:30 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Neither Jimmy Butler nor Jayson Tatum scored in the third quarter. – 10:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler isn’t separating *at all*
Celtics sitting on his pump fakes, not overreacting when Butler drives and terminates his dribble
Haven’t seen this sudden loss of superpower since a CP3 birthday – 10:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler struggling to finish around the rim and passing up opportunities in the paint. He has nine points on 2-of-13 shooting. – 10:20 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
did not expect Derrick White to win a jump ball against Jimmy Butler – 10:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Now Grant William has hurt his left hand. Looked like he was holding his thumb after that rebound battle.
Then Derrick White beats Jimmy Butler for the tip and it looks like Butler’s legs are a little shot. – 10:19 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Big big no call. Woulda been 3 FTs for Jimmy instead it’s a transition dunk. Would need another look but seemed like some contact by Horford pic.twitter.com/NJEN8bWcCE – 10:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Derrick White went vertical on Jimmy Butler and completely shut him down in the air. That’s a rare sight. – 10:00 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat impressively keep this thing within four points. Credit goes to shooting 60% on 3s and big-time contributions from Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent. Tatum with 25 points at the half. But Heat will need a big second half from Jimmy Butler. – 9:39 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
6-2 swing before halftime a product of awkward substitutions. Rob’s at FT line as Horford enters for White, probably in an effort to get Rob out soon after. MIA scores twice vs. the bigs and Brown picks up a 3rd foul. Grant-Horford combo gives up a 4-2 run. – 9:38 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Celtics 57, Heat 53
Boston leads despite going 3-for-15 from 3-point range, thanks to Jayson Tatum having 25 points on 7-for-13 shooting.
Caleb Martin has 14 for Miami, which is 9-for-15 from 3. Jimmy Butler is 2-for-10 and has 9 points. – 9:38 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Jimmy Butler guaranteeing a win… but depending on Vincent and Martin to carry him is a bit concerning and disturbing at the same time. – 9:37 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Miami’s supporting cast has answered the bell and kept the Heat right there at the break.
Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent and Max Strus combined for 33 of their 53 points.
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
The Miami Heat trail by only 4 points at half after a 2 for 10 first half from Jimmy Butler
Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent come up huge
They got you in striking distance
Jimmy Butler needs to carry them across this finish line – 9:36 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
That was Jimmy Butler’s first made field goal within the arc this game. – 9:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler’s right knee was a big reason he missed as many games as he did before the All-Star break – 9:27 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Hard fall for Jimmy Butler, but he looks OK. Or as OK as he was to start the game. – 9:26 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Now Bam Adebayo lands on Jimmy Butler
He gets up and seems to be fine – 9:25 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
For the majority of the time. #NBA basketball is complicated and not always easily crystallized into simple truths about the game. But here’s a simple truth so far tonight. Jayson Tatum is a bigger better alpha than Jimmy Butler. These are the games where you make your bones – 9:25 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Jimmy Butler, who said the Heat would win, has 5 points on 1-of-7 shooting. Jayson Tatum has 21. – 9:24 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
12-3 Celtics run and they have all the momentum. Heat have scored just 3 points in the last 4:50 of play. Jimmy Butler’s also struggling pretty hard. – 9:24 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
Jimmy Butler is getting abused on both ends of the court by Jayson Tatum. Wow. – 9:23 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jayson Tatum: 21 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts, 6-9 FG
Jimmy Butler: 5 pts, 3 rebs, 4 assts, 1-7 FG
This is not a winning formula for Miami – 9:23 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Al Horford just locked up Jimmy Butler AND grabbed the rebound! #PlayoffAl – 9:21 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Butler got Horford one-on-one twice on that possession, passed out of it both times. – 9:21 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Miami playing well but hard to overcome Jayson Tatum 17, Jimmy Butler 5. – 9:17 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jimmy Butler got 1:20 of rest to start the 2nd. Jayson Tatum comes back in 30 seconds later. – 9:05 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
End 1Q: Heat trail the Celtics, 34-29
– Caleb Martin with 12 points. Played the entire first quarter with Jimmy Butler.
– Heat doing a better job hunting mismatches. Butler getting Robert Williams III on the switch has started a lot of good possessions.
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler got Robert Williams switched onto him on the last three possessions. Finally pulled him into space and drew a foul. – 8:47 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
No points for Jimmy Butler at the first timeout… at least Jayson Tatum drew a shooting foul… – 8:44 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler still not finding that aggression point
Relying on Strus and Martin, while Caleb keeps finding these Jimmy like spots
They need some Butler high PnR for pull-ups – 8:41 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
The decision to go with Caleb Martin is paying quick dividends. Heat able to match Boston’s tempo. Martin is producing. They are on a string defensively. Now if Jimmy Butler can get going… – 8:41 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Heat – Kaseya Center – May 27, 2023 – ECF Game 6 Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Miami – Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, Bam Adebayo
OUT: Boston: Brogdon, Gallinari Miami: Herro, Oladipo pic.twitter.com/1lb30ZB1VI – 8:08 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Gabe Vincent, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Max Strus and Caleb Martin starting tonight. – 8:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat starters tonight vs. Celtics:
Bam Adebayo
Jimmy Butler
Max Strus
Gabe Vincent
Caleb Martin – 8:00 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Matthew Tkachuk, who went to school with Jayson Tatum, on who he’s rooting for tonight: “I’m rooting for my two favorite players, Jimmy Butler and Tatum. I hope they both go off tonight. … But for the whole Florida vibe, I hope this building is electric all night.” – 7:40 PM
