76ers reach agreement with Nick Nurse for head coaching position

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse — who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto — now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid.
Nick Nurse's desire to coach MVP Joel Embiid and history with Daryl Morey played a "signifiant part" in his decision to coach the 76ers over the Suns

It's not just that the 76ers hired Nurse to replace Doc
Nick Nurse got his PhD last year
So really
The 76ers replaced Doc Rivers
With an actual Doc

Philadelphia 76ers reportedly hire Nick Nurse as new head coach
With Nick Nurse off to Philadelphia, four finalists remain for the Suns' head coach opening:
Kevin Young
Jordi Fernandez
Doc Rivers
Frank Vogel
Nick Nurse a sicko he coulda had KD, Book and Phoenix weather but said nah gimme the Raps four times with an MVP centre
Nick Nurse is the Sixers' guy.
I wrote about Nick Nurse more than any other Sixers coaching candidate last week
It's a fascinating pairing on a lot of levels.
We're going from Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook becoming teammates this season to Nick Nurse becoming Joel Embiid's head coach next season. NBA got that WWE script locked down.
A source said Nick Nurse is work working on a multi-year deal with the Sixers to be the long term coach.
Nick Nurse is the Sixers' new head coach, source confirms.
Nick Nurse signing as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers he helped push into an existential crisis back in 2019

76ers to hire Nick Nurse as head coach
Can confirm via a league source that Nick Nurse has agreed to become the Sixers' next head coach.
Team source confirms: Nick Nurse is next head coach of the Sixers.
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly agreed to hire Nick Nurse as their next head coach
Nick Nurse, the 2019 NBA champion as head coach of the Toronto Raptors, to succeed Doc Rivers at the helm of the Philadelphia 76ers
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15…4:51 PM
Sixers fans should be happy with hiring of Nick Nurse.
The #Sixers are planning to hire Nick Nurse to become the new head coach, a source confirms
Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse — who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto — now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid.

Nick Nurse in High Demand: Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns Compete for Former Raptors Coach
The Toronto Raptors had one winning record in the last 3 yrs in a mediocre Eastern Conf., and yet Raptors HC Nick Nurse and Raptors lead asst. Adrian Griffin were 2 of the 3 finalists for the Bucks HC position. Griffin would up with the gig.
Just another classic example of why…

Nurse’s desire to coach MVP Joel Embiid and his history with Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey played a significant part in his decision to commit to a deal with Philadelphia, sources said. Nurse separated himself in the interview process, selling a vision for the Sixers centered on Embiid. -via ESPN / May 29, 2023

