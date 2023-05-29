76ers reach agreement with Nick Nurse for head coaching position

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse — who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto — now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid.
Source: Twitter @wojespn
Source: Twitter @wojespn
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Nick Nurse’s desire to coach MVP Joel Embiid and history with Daryl Morey played a “signifiant part” in his decision to coach the 76ers over the Suns, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/RMoqcl3keD – 6:15 PM
Nick Nurse’s desire to coach MVP Joel Embiid and history with Daryl Morey played a “signifiant part” in his decision to coach the 76ers over the Suns, per @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/RMoqcl3keD – 6:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s not just that the 76ers hired Nurse to replace Doc
Nick Nurse got his PhD last year
So really
The 76ers replaced Doc Rivers
With an actual Doc pic.twitter.com/Cs8OhXvsHp – 5:20 PM
It’s not just that the 76ers hired Nurse to replace Doc
Nick Nurse got his PhD last year
So really
The 76ers replaced Doc Rivers
With an actual Doc pic.twitter.com/Cs8OhXvsHp – 5:20 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Philadelphia 76ers reportedly hire Nick Nurse as new head coach
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/29/phi… – 5:19 PM
Philadelphia 76ers reportedly hire Nick Nurse as new head coach
nba.nbcsports.com/2023/05/29/phi… – 5:19 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Nick Nurse agreeing to become the Philadelphia 76ers’ coach: tinyurl.com/487j3k5n – 5:16 PM
ESPN story on Nick Nurse agreeing to become the Philadelphia 76ers’ coach: tinyurl.com/487j3k5n – 5:16 PM
Evan Sidery @esidery
With Nick Nurse off to Philadelphia, four finalists remain for the Suns’ head coach opening:
Kevin Young
Jordi Fernandez
Doc Rivers
Frank Vogel – 5:15 PM
With Nick Nurse off to Philadelphia, four finalists remain for the Suns’ head coach opening:
Kevin Young
Jordi Fernandez
Doc Rivers
Frank Vogel – 5:15 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Nick Nurse a sicko he coulda had KD, Book and Phoenix weather but said nah gimme the Raps four times with an MVP centre 😈 – 5:13 PM
Nick Nurse a sicko he coulda had KD, Book and Phoenix weather but said nah gimme the Raps four times with an MVP centre 😈 – 5:13 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Nick Nurse is the Sixers’ guy. Initial thoughts:
phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 5:08 PM
Nick Nurse is the Sixers’ guy. Initial thoughts:
phillyvoice.com/sixers-news-ph… – 5:08 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El desenlace de Finales del Este y el que @Sixers fiche a Nick Nurse son temas a tocar en #PlayoffsAlDía del martes. Casi nada. Nos acompaña @CasalanguidaN. Manda tu pregunta y meme por adelantado.
Disfrútalo por @ElMercurio_DEP, @OvacionUy y las plataformas de @RitmoNBA. pic.twitter.com/NAQ9iTpSii – 5:06 PM
El desenlace de Finales del Este y el que @Sixers fiche a Nick Nurse son temas a tocar en #PlayoffsAlDía del martes. Casi nada. Nos acompaña @CasalanguidaN. Manda tu pregunta y meme por adelantado.
Disfrútalo por @ElMercurio_DEP, @OvacionUy y las plataformas de @RitmoNBA. pic.twitter.com/NAQ9iTpSii – 5:06 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
I wrote about Nick Nurse more than any other Sixers coaching candidate last week, so much so that we used the picture of him and Joel as the cover art: theathletic.com/4539891/2023/0…
It’s a fascinating pairing on a lot of levels. – 5:02 PM
I wrote about Nick Nurse more than any other Sixers coaching candidate last week, so much so that we used the picture of him and Joel as the cover art: theathletic.com/4539891/2023/0…
It’s a fascinating pairing on a lot of levels. – 5:02 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
We’re going from Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook becoming teammates this season to Nick Nurse becoming Joel Embiid’s head coach next season. NBA got that WWE script locked down. – 5:00 PM
We’re going from Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook becoming teammates this season to Nick Nurse becoming Joel Embiid’s head coach next season. NBA got that WWE script locked down. – 5:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
A source said Nick Nurse is work working on a multi-year deal with the Sixers to be the long term coach. – 4:59 PM
A source said Nick Nurse is work working on a multi-year deal with the Sixers to be the long term coach. – 4:59 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Nick Nurse signing as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers he helped push into an existential crisis back in 2019 >>>>> pic.twitter.com/4UpuRTAQKJ – 4:56 PM
Nick Nurse signing as the head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers he helped push into an existential crisis back in 2019 >>>>> pic.twitter.com/4UpuRTAQKJ – 4:56 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
El desenlace de Finales del Este y el que @Sixersfichen a Nick Nurse son temas a tocar en #PlayoffsAlDía del martes. Casi nada. Nos acompaña @CasalanguidaN. Manda tu pregunta y meme por adelantado.
Disfrútalo por @ElMercurio_DEP, @OvacionUy y las plataformas de @RitmoNBA. pic.twitter.com/Zav3Spf8rf – 4:56 PM
El desenlace de Finales del Este y el que @Sixersfichen a Nick Nurse son temas a tocar en #PlayoffsAlDía del martes. Casi nada. Nos acompaña @CasalanguidaN. Manda tu pregunta y meme por adelantado.
Disfrútalo por @ElMercurio_DEP, @OvacionUy y las plataformas de @RitmoNBA. pic.twitter.com/Zav3Spf8rf – 4:56 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers to hire Nick Nurse as head coach
sportando.basketball/en/76ers-to-hi… – 4:54 PM
76ers to hire Nick Nurse as head coach
sportando.basketball/en/76ers-to-hi… – 4:54 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Can confirm via a league source that Nick Nurse has agreed to become the Sixers’ next head coach. – 4:52 PM
Can confirm via a league source that Nick Nurse has agreed to become the Sixers’ next head coach. – 4:52 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly agreed to hire Nick Nurse as their next head coach
cbssports.com/nba/news/nick-… – 4:51 PM
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly agreed to hire Nick Nurse as their next head coach
cbssports.com/nba/news/nick-… – 4:51 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nick Nurse, the 2019 NBA champion as head coach of the Toronto Raptors, to succeed Doc Rivers at the helm of the Philadelphia 76ers
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:51 PM
Nick Nurse, the 2019 NBA champion as head coach of the Toronto Raptors, to succeed Doc Rivers at the helm of the Philadelphia 76ers
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:51 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
The #Sixers are planning to hire Nick Nurse to become the new head coach, a source confirms – 4:49 PM
The #Sixers are planning to hire Nick Nurse to become the new head coach, a source confirms – 4:49 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse — who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto — now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/SrsXhzx7Y3 – 4:44 PM
ESPN Sources: Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse — who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto — now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/SrsXhzx7Y3 – 4:44 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Nick Nurse in High Demand: Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns Compete for Former Raptors Coach
sportando.basketball/en/nick-nurse-… – 4:37 AM
Nick Nurse in High Demand: Philadelphia 76ers and Phoenix Suns Compete for Former Raptors Coach
sportando.basketball/en/nick-nurse-… – 4:37 AM
Gery Woelfel @GeryWoelfel
The Toronto Raptors had one winning record in the last 3 yrs in a mediocre Eastern Conf., and yet Raptors HC Nick Nurse and Raptors lead asst. Adrian Griffin were 2 of the 3 finalists for the Bucks HC position. Griffin would up with the gig.
Just another classic example of why… – 8:35 PM
The Toronto Raptors had one winning record in the last 3 yrs in a mediocre Eastern Conf., and yet Raptors HC Nick Nurse and Raptors lead asst. Adrian Griffin were 2 of the 3 finalists for the Bucks HC position. Griffin would up with the gig.
Just another classic example of why… – 8:35 PM
More on this storyline
Nurse’s desire to coach MVP Joel Embiid and his history with Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey played a significant part in his decision to commit to a deal with Philadelphia, sources said. Nurse separated himself in the interview process, selling a vision for the Sixers centered on Embiid. -via ESPN / May 29, 2023
Tim Bontemps: Nurse has faced the 76ers twice in the playoffs – the epic seven-game series that ended with Kawhi Leonard’s legendary buzzer-beater in 2019 and last year’s six-game first round series. He and Joel Embiid have had some colorful back-and-forths over the past few years, as well. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 29, 2023
Grant Hill, the managing director of Team USA, spoke about the plans that the national team has for Rookie of The Year Paolo Banchero and MVP Joel Embiid, both candidates to join Team USA. -via BasketNews / May 29, 2023