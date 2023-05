Dwight Howard takes prime himself over Nikola Jokic 'all day, every day'

Joel Embiid won the MVP award in front of the Denver Nuggets center, which Damian Lillard thinks it’s deserved, but Nikola Jokic proved his worth by leading the Colorado team to the NBA finals. “Joker might be the best player in the League. The best don’t always win MVP. I thought Embiid should’ve won MVP this year, but that boy Joker might be the best player in the League,” Lillard said on Instagram Live . -via EuroHoops.net / May 28, 2023