Dwight Howard takes prime himself over Nikola Jokic 'all day, every day'

Former eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard has no doubt about what would’ve happened if the prime version of himself faced Nikola Jokic on the floor. “Prime Dwight Howard,” Howard said when asked by his former Houston Rockets teammate Chandler Parsons to choose between him and “prime Nikola Jokic. He added, “All day, every day. I’m dominating every play with a smile on my face. I’m taking prime Dwight Howard.”
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
DeAndre Jordan planned an outing to a Padres game during training camp. He organized team dinners. He’s been a loud locker room voice.
“He’s got an assertive personality,” Calvin Booth told DNVR. “I think it’s helped take pressure off Joker and Jamal.”
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Tennis GOAT Novak Djokovic had some unreal praise for Nikola Jokic
“He’s the pride of Serbia. We hope he can win his first ring.”
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
I’ve been trying to think of any historical comps for the Jokic and Murray two-man game.
Jokic as the creator makes it different than almost every single 1-2 guard-big tandem.
The best I can think of is Bill Walton and Dennis Johnson but if it was Blazers Walton and Sonics DJ. – 5:26 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
A week ago, Nikola Jokic praised Novak Djokovic, saying he wants to become like him.
Now, the tennis superstar has responded 👇
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Prime Nikola Jokic or prime Dwight Howard?
“All day, every day. I’m dominating every play with a smile on my face.”
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
I don’t think the world is ready for the Batman vs. Joker juice that will happen if the Celtics win tonight. Then the video of Grant dressed up as Batman will hit everyone’s timelines – 12:44 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Who are you taking:
🇺🇸 Prime Dwight Howard
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in Game 7s over the last 5 years:
129 — Jayson Tatum
97 — Jamal Murray
96 — Nikola Jokic
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Serbian basketball player Marko Popadic revealed the background behind his picture with a 3-year-old Nikola Jokic 📷
He also revealed what motivates him to wake up early in the morning to watch the Nuggets games:
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Dame recognizes Jokic’s game 💯
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
This week off for the Nuggets has taken 84 years so far and it’s not even over.
Hurry UP already, Jokic’s daughter is gonna go off to university soon, I’m sure of it. – 12:59 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic is the all-Serbia influencer 🤩🇷🇸 pic.twitter.com/kHkuesu358 – 11:33 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
New #Nuggets journal: Nikola Jokic was funny, goofy and engaging — three telltale signs he’s in a good headspace with history on deck. As the NBA Finals approach, Joker’s intent on having the last laugh.
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
[somewhere in the mountains]
HORSE: “oh wow.”
JOKIC: “what happened?” – 11:31 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Every non-Nuggets game I watch makes me so very thankful for Nikola Jokic and the Denver brand of basketball. My bleach bill for washing out my eyes if I had to suffer through 82 games a year played like this would break the bank. – 11:14 PM
Justin Verrier @JustinVerrier
*cut to Jokic playing bocce ball, watching the Yellowjackets finale, going to bed early* – 11:08 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
The Heat rookie has nothing but respect for Jokic 🤝
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I’ve thought often about how Emmanuel Mudiay’s inefficient rookie season with Michael Malone led Nuggets to drafting Jamal Murray a year later…
2016-17 Nuggets really had Mudiay and Murray on same team, along with Jusuf Nurkic and Nikola Jokic on same team (until midseason) – 5:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
After a win over the Raptors in February of Nikola Jokic’s rookie season, I asked Michael Malone how high he thought Jokic’s ceiling was — Jokic had 27 points on 12-18 shooting, which was a new career high: “I wouldn’t trade him for anyone in the world,” Malone said. pic.twitter.com/guYeqJtXLP – 5:42 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier –When Jovic met Jokic: Heat rookie hoping for NBA Finals reunion with Nuggets All-Star. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/27/whe… – 5:33 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Nikola Jokic says he didn’t celebrate advancing to the NBA Finals
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
When Jovic met Jokic: Heat rookie hoping for NBA Finals reunion with Nuggets All-Star. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/27/whe… – 3:49 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Today was ideal Joker. Funny, engaging, goofy. The amount of silly faces he put on as reporters worked through questions..
As soon as he sat down for availability, he asked for a box score. Joker’s in a great head space as the Finals approach. – 2:56 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Nuggets center Nikola Jokic watched only the first quarter of Heat-Celtics Game 5 and isn’t sure about Game 6 tonight. “I will watch with family or not.” He talked about Bam, but only in Serbian. – 2:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic on Heat-Celtics: “I didn’t watch Game 5. I was walking with my daughter. I’m lying. I watched the first quarter.” – 2:46 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic: to be honest I didn’t watch game 5 (of Heat-Celtics).
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Sadly, @ramonashelburne is now asking Jokic something in English, which ends the run of Serbian questions and means the transcription continues. – 2:45 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
I’m listening to a Serbian journalist ask Nikola Jokic a question in Serbian. I can now officially confirm that, in his native language, “Bam Adebayo” is pronounced “Bam Adebayo.”
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Jokic: my first couple of years I had a good chemistry with Gary Harris…then a slow build up with Jamal.
He always wanted to be something bigger than what he was at that moment.
If there’s one thing I remember about his rookie year it’s that he always wanted more. – 2:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
If you want to learn more about where Nikola Jokic comes from and how he grew up, DNVR went to Sombor, Serbia last summer and spoke with his former coach, visited KK Joker, Dream Catcher stables, the Sombor horse track, Jokic’s old school, and much more.
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Nikola Jokic is uncorking one of the most dominant playoff runs ever.
50 combined Pts + Reb + Ast AND reached the NBA Finals:
2023 Jokic
2018 LeBron
1974 Kareem
1967 Wilt –> won title
1965 West
1964 Wilt
1963 Baylor
1962 Baylor
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
Most Combined Pts + Reb + Ast for Career
NBA Playoff History
51.2 – Wilt Chamberlain
46.5 – NIKOLA JOKIC
45.8 – Bill Russell
45.5 – Michael Jordan
44.7 – LeBron James
43.9 – Elgin Baylor
43.8 – Giannis Antetokounmpo
43.0 – Bob Pettit
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
When Jovic met Jokic: Heat rookie hoping for NBA Finals reunion with Nuggets All-Star. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/27/whe… Also: Bruce Brown returning to the U.? – 12:06 PM
Micah Adams @MAdamsStatGuy
It’s pretty wild that Nikola Jokic wasn’t named to the #NBA75 team.
At the time it was announced, he was an MVP and 3-time All-NBA selection including two 1st teams.
He had as many 1st teams as Ewing, Mourning, Yao, Thurmond and Parish… combined.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Nikola Jokic remains unchanged despite his remarkable success 🫶 pic.twitter.com/dCKpOBq6BE – 10:52 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The NBA is a copycat league, but what should concern Bulls fans is that executive VP Arturas Karnisovas is copying his test by looking over the wrong shoulders. “Joker” ain’t walking through the door of the Advocate Center …
Read it:
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“Any time he’s around in the building you want to work hard for him” Denver Nuggets assistant Ryan Saunders describes the Jokic effect #NBA
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
ICYMI: Michael Malone reveals what he’s the most proud of about Nikola Jokic outside of basketball
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“I would love to finish off my career with an NBA team” – Dwight Howard
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
How would you rank these two if Jokic and the Nuggets win the Finals this year? 👀 pic.twitter.com/v0HCQzV8bZ – 9:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
*I’m not remotely saying Alperen Sengun is gonna be as good as Nikola Jokic.*
The Rockets signing Harden feels a bit to me like if the 2017 Nuggets had maxed that era’s equivalent. You have this really uniquely gifted offensive player… don’t you wanna see how good he can be? – 5:29 PM
*I’m not remotely saying Alperen Sengun is gonna be as good as Nikola Jokic.*
StatMuse @statmuse
Who has had the best individual game this playoffs?
Nikola Jokic —
34 PTS | 21 REB | 14 AST
Jayson Tatum —
51 PTS | 13 REB | 5 AST
Jimmy Butler —
56 PTS | 9 REB | 2 AST
Devin Booker —
47 PTS | 8 REB | 10 AST
Steph Curry —
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Michael Malone reveals what he’s the most proud of about Nikola Jokic outside of basketball
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nikola Jokic couldn’t hold a plank for a minute coming into the NBA. Now he’s a two-time MVP 😲
More on this storyline
“We gettin’ older… let’s squash whatever beef we got” – @DwightHoward @SHAQ , what do you say? ❤️ -via Twitter / May 27, 2023
Dwight Howard on @LateNightLakers details how he intended to re-sign with the Lakers after the title; but they rescinded the offer after “I asked for 15 mins to think about it” -via Twitter / May 26, 2023
FanDuel TV: Dwight Howard: “I would love to finish off my career with an NBA team, hopefully win an NBA championship. But if not, then I’ve enjoyed playing basketball for so long and I’m just thankful I’ve had the opportunity to travel and play in the NBA. It’s the best life. -via Twitter / May 24, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Novak Djokovic calls Nikola Jokic, “the pride of Serbia.” Jokic had said last week that Djokovic was “the guy who represents Serbia in a much bigger scene. He’s a Serbian ambassador.” Jokic said he did not have Djokovic’s number. Djokovic said he just got Jokic’s number other day -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / May 29, 2023
Joel Embiid won the MVP award in front of the Denver Nuggets center, which Damian Lillard thinks it’s deserved, but Nikola Jokic proved his worth by leading the Colorado team to the NBA finals. “Joker might be the best player in the League. The best don’t always win MVP. I thought Embiid should’ve won MVP this year, but that boy Joker might be the best player in the League,” Lillard said on Instagram Live. -via EuroHoops.net / May 28, 2023
“He’s one of them players that get an organic triple-double. Joker plays the game the same way every game. He’ll score 45 and get 25 rebounds; sometimes he’ll have 18 assists, then he might do all of it in the same game: 45, 22, and 14… And he doesn’t miss shots. Watching him play and playing against him, he doesn’t miss no shots,” Damian Lillard added. -via EuroHoops.net / May 28, 2023