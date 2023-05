Gabe Vincent ahead of Game 7: We're making history in any which way

The Heat’s postgame locker room Saturday night was the quietest it has been in recent memory, until guard Gabe Vincent turned on a song from his phone — “Life Goes On” by Ed Sheeran. The Heat are trying to hold the same mantra as they face a Celtics team that has found its confidence again over the past week and appears even stronger now, given how the final seconds played out in Game 6. “It’s almost storybook,” Vincent said. “It’s almost like it’s supposed to be this way. But you know, go to Boston and get a win.” -via ESPN / May 28, 2023