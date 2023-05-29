Gabe Vincent ahead of Game 7: We're making history in any which way

Anthony Chiang: Gabe Vincent: “We’re making history in any which way. Which side of history do we want to be on?”
Source: Twitter @Anthony_Chiang
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Gabe Vincent, “We’ll see what side of history we want to be on.” – 11:22 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent: “We’re making history in any which way. Which side of history do we want to be on?” – 11:21 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Gabe Vincent entering Game 7: “Just be where your feet are and enjoy the moment.” – 11:19 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
#SmallSampleSize on this stat (it’s probably noise/ shot-making, but hey):
Miami zone D PPP in this series with Gabe Vincent active – 0.69 (35 points on 51 possessions)
Miami zone D PPP in Game 5 without Gabe – 1.15 (31 points on 27 possessions)
Might see a lot of zone in G7. – 7:09 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Heat-Celtics L2M report says the only missed call was not the one you think — Gabe Vincent should have been called for fouling Jayson Tatum with 33 seconds left.
Says the Butler play at the end was a fumble that he legally recovered, and clock was correctly reset to 3.0 – 6:02 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
NBA officiating report says timing on allowing three seconds to remain after Butler was fouled was correct. The report says the only incorrect calls in the last two minutes were a missed foul on Gabe Vincent, and a lane violation on Caleb Martin. – 5:59 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo again out tomorrow for Game 7.
The only other Heat player on the injury report is Gabe Vincent, who is questionable with his sprained ankle. – 3:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Monday at Boston:
Bam Adebayo, Available, Right Shoulder; Discomfort
Cody Zeller, Available, Nasal; Fracture
Gabe Vincent, Questionable, Left Ankle; Sprain
Tyler Herro, Out, Right Hand; Surgery
Victor Oladipo, Out, Left Knee; Surgery – 3:37 PM
More on this storyline
Tim Bontemps: The Last Two Minute Report from last night’s game is up. There are two incorrect calls – Caleb Martin should have been hit with a lane violation with just over a minute to go, and Gabe Vincent should have been called for a foul on Jayson Tatum with 33.5 seconds left. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 28, 2023
Miami: Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday’s Game 7 against Boston. -via HoopsHype / May 28, 2023
The Heat’s postgame locker room Saturday night was the quietest it has been in recent memory, until guard Gabe Vincent turned on a song from his phone — “Life Goes On” by Ed Sheeran. The Heat are trying to hold the same mantra as they face a Celtics team that has found its confidence again over the past week and appears even stronger now, given how the final seconds played out in Game 6. “It’s almost storybook,” Vincent said. “It’s almost like it’s supposed to be this way. But you know, go to Boston and get a win.” -via ESPN / May 28, 2023