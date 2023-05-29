Malcolm Brogdon expected to play in Game 7

Marc J. Spears: Malcolm Brogdon is expected to play for the Celtics in Game 7 tonight, a source told @andscape.
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Malcolm Brogdon injury update: Sixth Man of the Year available for Celtics in Game 7 vs. Heat, per report
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Malcolm Brogdon is expected back in the Celtics lineup tonight after first reported by @MarcJSpears masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon is good to go for tonight’s Game 7 against the Miami Heat, a team source told @TheAthleticNBA. First reported by @MarcJSpears
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart on Malcolm Brogdon missing last game, being hurt: “To have him be absent is tough for us.”
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Malcolm Brogdon is here hitting everything. Questionable tonight. If he’s this comfortable getting shots off I’d figure he at least tries to play. pic.twitter.com/7z62PTUubL – 11:35 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Malcolm Brogdon at shootaround. Sat Game 6 and is questionable for Game 7 with his forearm injury. pic.twitter.com/9O7xCAuu42 – 11:29 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
After missing Game 6, Malcolm Brogdon as listed as questionable (forearm) for Game 7. pic.twitter.com/c6yogObfFl – 5:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Celtics injury report for Game 7:
Malcolm Brogdon – Right Forearm Strain – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari – Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT – 5:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Celtics’ injury report for Monday vs. Heat:
Malcolm Brogdon (right forearm strain) – QUESTIONABLE
Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT – 4:51 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Malcolm Brogdon is QUESTIONABLE for Game 7, per Celtics
Brogdon is dealing with a forearm injury and was a late scratch last night – 4:50 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Two things that are still wild to me about end of Game 6 …
Derrick White had played only 12 seconds of crunch time against Heat before Game 6. Brogdon injury ensured he was out there in the biggest moment. He made the most of it. – 1:33 PM
Tim Bontemps: Malcolm Brogdon is getting shots up this morning ahead of Game 7. Brogdon was limited in Game 5 and sat out Game 6 with a right forearm strain. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 29, 2023
Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Malcolm Brogdon is questionable with the right forearm strain that limited him in Game 5 and kept him out of Game 6. No new injuries listed otherwise. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 28, 2023
Bobby Manning: Malcolm Brogdon was sitting in his locker in street clothes around the time the #Celtics announced him as out. He normally warms up around this time. Between missing 2nd half in G5, sitting on the side at shootaround & not progressing too far pregame, seems like arm is that bad.. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / May 27, 2023