Marcus Smart: Tonight we have the opportunity to right our wrongs

Jay King: Marcus Smart has played a lot of Game 7s. He was asked to choose a favorite: “This one. This one is tonight. Unfortunately we put ourselves in a bad situation but tonight we have an opportunity to right our wrongs.”
Source: Twitter @ByJayKing
StatMuse @statmuse
Most Game 7 wins by an active player:
7 — Al Horford
6 — Jaylen Brown
6 — Marcus Smart
6 — LeBron James
5 — Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/4UrHZUr2em – 2:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Asked Marcus Smart his favorite Game 7 (tonight’s his 8th): “This one. This one is tonight. Unfortunately, we put ourselves in a bad position, but tonight we have an opportunity to right our wrongs.” – 1:20 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
After the Celtics fell behind the Heat 3-0 in the East Finals, they watched “Four Days in October” to get some of the 2004 Red Sox energy.
Marcus Smart said it was beautiful while Grant Williams said it “puts a certain level of fire to your heart.”
masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Marcus Smart on Malcolm Brogdon missing last game, being hurt: “To have him be absent is tough for us.”
⚡️@FDSportsbook @AthleticGreens pic.twitter.com/w6DMrSJPB8 – 11:49 AM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart on the Celtics watching “Four Days in October” the other day: “It was beautiful. It was definitely special to watch.” – 11:46 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Most NBA Games 7 wins (active players)
7: Al Horford (7-2)
6: Jaylen Brown (6-1), LeBron James (6-2), Marcus Smart (6-1)
5: Udonis Haslem (5-4), Jayson Tatum (5-1)
4: George Hill (4-4), Mason Plumlee (4-1), Grant Williams (4-0) – 8:54 AM
