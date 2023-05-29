Tyler Herro back for Game 3 of the Finals?

Chris Haynes: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (hand fracture) is ramping up workouts and is expected to make his return at some point during NBA Finals with Game 3 being the likely target, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Tyler Herro sure sounds like he’s going to be available at some point in the Finals. He said he’s just working through some scar tissue, testing it 2-3x a day and is thankful for the opportunity to get back. – 11:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro said he hopes to return at some point during the NBA Finals. But he’s still working though the effects of surgery on his right hand. – 11:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro says he expects to be able to return during NBA Finals. But he says there is still post-surgical pain in his right hand. – 11:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tyler Herro expected to return from hand injury during NBA Finals, targeting Game 3, per report
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Thoughts on Nuggets-Heat:
– This is a matchup Denver should dominate
– Nikola Jokic will cook Bam Adebayo
– Jamal Murray could have a monster series
– Eric Spoelstra is scary in the playoffs
– Tyler Herro is the X-factor
– Aaron Gordon should be a good matchup on Jimmy Butler – 11:14 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (hand fracture) is ramping up workouts and is expected to make his return at some point during NBA Finals with Game 3 being the likely target, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 11:13 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Made 3s in the series
Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown 18
Caleb Martin + Tyler Herro* 22
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Inactive (as in NOT playing) are Tyler Herro and Victor OIadipo. – 8:04 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tyler Herro is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s Game 7.
He was very active during shootaround earlier today 👀
(Via @WillManso)
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Udonis Haslem pauses to appreciate playoff run ahead of retirement. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/hea… Also: Heat talk of moving past Game 6 torment; Tyler Herro with extensive workout prior to Game 7. – 12:44 PM
Clutch Points: “I am not playing tonight.” Tyler Herro (hand) confirms his status for Game 7 of Heat-Celtics 😅 (via @IraHeatBeat) pic.twitter.com/yktukQGcy4 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 29, 2023
Anthony Chiang: Tyler Herro continuing his work after shootaround. -via Twitter @Anthony_Chiang / May 29, 2023
Allana Tachauer: Louder, Tyler! Stan Van Gundy: You know the No. 1 reason the Heat need Tyler Herro back? Because his fashion is so bad on the bench. We need him in uniform. Tyler Herro: My ‘fashion’ as bad as he was on the sideline. -via Twitter / May 27, 2023