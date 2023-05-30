Aaron Gordon on Heat: We have the utmost respect for them

Ryan Blackburn: Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets are showing respect for the Miami Heat: “We have the utmost respect for them. They fight. They have no quit in them. “They’re well coached, and they have some guys that have been there before.”
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon on what the last week has been like: “It’s not like we’ve got our feet kicked up. We’ve been working. It feels like we’re in a really good space.” – 4:12 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets are showing respect for the Miami Heat:
“We have the utmost respect for them. They fight. They have no quit in them.
“They’re well coached, and they have some guys that have been there before.” pic.twitter.com/GZdD1IMvyk – 4:10 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon on the Heat: “They fight. The scrap. They have no quit in them. They play fearless. They’re disciplined. They’re well-coached…we’re not looking at their seed or the story around it. All those guys have game, and we respect it.” – 4:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Aaron Gordon said of the #Nuggets pregame packets that outlines game plans vs. Miami:
“Treat it like bible for the next couple days.” – 4:08 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per BetOnLine:
2023 NBA Finals MVP
Nikola Jokic
1/4
(-400)
Jimmy Butler
17/5
(+340)
Jamal Murray
12/1
(+1200)
Bam Adebayo
25/1
(+2500)
Caleb Martin
33/1
(+3300)
Tyler Herro
66/1
(+6600)
Aaron Gordon
80/1
(+8000)
Michael Porter Jr.
80/1
(+8000)
Gabe Vincent
100/1
(+10000) – 2:06 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Denver starters against the zone this season and playoffs (major small sample size here, but whoa baby):
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – 1.52 PPP (21 possessions)
Nikola Jokic – 1.36 PPP (22)
Aaron Gordon – 1.35 PPP (23)
Michael Porter Jr. – 1.34 PPP (32)
Jamal Murray – 1.00 PPP (29) – 12:16 PM
Zach Kram @zachkram
Can Bam slow down Jokic? Will the Nuggets shred Miami’s zone? Is Aaron Gordon secretly the Jimmy Butler stopper?
Here are the main matchups that will decide the 2023 NBA Finals:
theringer.com/nba/2023/5/30/… – 12:01 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Finals: Why the Denver Nuggets view Aaron Gordon as crucial piece to an NBA title. Gordon to @Sportsnaut on fitting in w/ a deep team: ““The game Gods reward playing the right way.” bit.ly/3qlySkJ pic.twitter.com/VuUlKYy0fH – 11:33 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon’s defense vs. his primary matchups in the playoffs, per NBA.com:
– Karl-Anthony Towns (shot 37% vs. Gordon)
– Kevin Durant (shot 38% vs. Gordon)
– LeBron James (shot 60% vs. Gordon)
– Jimmy Butler (?) – 11:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Thoughts on Nuggets-Heat:
– This is a matchup Denver should dominate
– Nikola Jokic will cook Bam Adebayo
– Jamal Murray could have a monster series
– Eric Spoelstra is scary in the playoffs
– Tyler Herro is the X-factor
– Aaron Gordon should be a good matchup on Jimmy Butler – 11:14 PM
Adam Mares: Aaron Gordon: I tell all young guys coming into the league to find a niche. I came into the league as a defender. -via Twitter @Adam_Mares / May 30, 2023
Ryan Blackburn: Aaron Gordon on the Nikola Jokić/Jamal Murray tandem: “That’s a bad duo. Those are bad boys out there…you could stack that duo against anybody, and when I say anybody I mean anybody.” -via Twitter @NBABlackburn / May 23, 2023