Celtics expected to extend Jaylen Brown

As for his future, Brown — who is eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million supermax extension this summer after making second-team All-NBA — said he wasn’t sure about his thought process heading into the summer. “I don’t even really know how to answer that question right now, to be honest,” Brown said. “My thought process is take it one day at a time, focus on getting better. Focus on what the future holds and see where we are from there.” -via ESPN / May 30, 2023