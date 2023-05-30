Celtics expected to extend Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown’s forgettable showing in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals may have little bearing on his future with the Boston Celtics. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported at the 16:57 mark of his Hoop Collective podcast he believes Brown, who’s eligible for free agency in 2024, will re-sign when the moment comes. “I would be stunned,” Windhorst said about the idea of Brown and Jayson Tatum having played their last game together Monday night. “In talking to people on both sides, I think there’s a very good chance they’re gonna find ground on that.”
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Planty of ‘what should Celtics do’ takes, but unless Jaylen Brown says he wants out or anything else like that, you have to run it back. They are an excellent team that has some flaws and had some weird luck. I’d look hard at the coaching and maybe a depth big, but that’s it. – 10:03 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jaylen Brown: “This is not the end. We got a lot better to give, a lot better basketball to play and you just gotta look at it like that. But tough night.” pic.twitter.com/bGtXmyaM8h – 9:45 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Jaylen Brown: “When my team needed me most JT hurt his ankle in the first play of the game and you could see it like, swelling up, on him and he couldn’t move out there. It was tough for him and my team turned to me to make plays and I came up short, I failed and it’s tough.” pic.twitter.com/Y70ZCOchHf – 9:30 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
East semifinals vs. Miami:
Jalen Brunson: 186 points on 127 FG attempts
RJ Barrett: 125 points on 96 FG attempts
East Finals vs. Miami:
Jaylen Brown: 133 points on 134 FG attempts – 9:17 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Let it never be said the Sultan doesn’t play hard until the end.
The Sultan of Stat, Dick Lipe, closes the season with a strong six-pack. The Jaylen Brown notes are darkly illuminating. pic.twitter.com/1JegFA6Wmx – 12:53 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum’s full comments on Jaylen Brown’s looming extension talks with the Celtics left no doubt after Game 7 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:44 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
Jaylen Brown on his future with the Celtics 😶
(via @NBCSCeltics)
pic.twitter.com/fjhXiceImp – 12:09 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum on the importance of signing Jaylen Brown to an extension this summer: “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in the league.” – 11:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum said it’s “extremely important” for the #Celtics to keep Jaylen Brown on the team long-term. – 11:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum says it’s “extremely important” for the Celtics to keep Jaylen Brown in Boston – 11:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tatum on Jaylen Brown extension possibility this summer: “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in this league.” – 11:53 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown: “This was one of the most together groups that we’ve had. And it sucks. Even in the moments when we went down 3-0, we stayed together.”
He said they were resilient through it all. Said they tried to compensate once Tatum got injured and it didn’t work out. – 11:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on his thought process is for extension talks:
“……I don’t even really know how to answer that question to be honest. My thought process is take it one day at a time, focus on getting there, focus on what the future holds and we’ll see where we are from there.” – 11:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown asked about thought process regarding his possible contract extension:
I don’t even really know how to answer that question right now. – 11:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “This is one of the most together groups we’ve had. It sucks. Even in the moments when we went down 3-0, we stayed together. Even in the midst of this game, tonight, when it was rough, this group was tremendously resilient.” – 11:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on thought process going into offseason with extension possibility:: “I don’t really know how to answer that question right now to be honest…my thought process is take it one day at a time, get better, focus on what the future holds and go from there….” – 11:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown said this is not the end of this team’s future.
Asked again about his future, pauses:
“I don’t really know how to answer that question, to be honest. My thought process is take it one day at a time, focus on getting better…what the future holds.” – 11:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “It’s part of the journey. This is not the end. We got a lot better to get.” – 11:46 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “Take it on the chin. Learn from it. As hard as this is to swallow, you get better. Tough one. Tough one for me. Tough one for our team. Tough one for our organization. You learn, it’s part of the journey. This is not the end.” – 11:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “I tried to get my team going and I tried to make plays. It just didn’t work out there.” – 11:45 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown on his rough night, especially with Tatum turning his ankle:
Just a terrible game when my team needed me most. My team turned to me to make plays, and I came up short. I failed. It’s tough.
I give credit to Miami, but just a terrible job. – 11:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said it was on him to carry the team when Jayson Tatum got hurt on the first play of Game 7: “You could see it swelling up on him and he couldn’t move out there..I came up short, I failed and it’s tough.” – 11:45 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “Just a terrible game when my team needed me most. JT hurt his ankle first play of the game. You could see it swelling up. He couldn’t move out there, it was tough for him. My team turned to me to make plays, etc., and I came up short. I failed. It’s tough.” – 11:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jaylen Brown: “Just a terrible game when my team needed me most.” – 11:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
How does Jaylen Brown evaluate Joe Mazzulla: “I give Joe my respect. Tough situation to be in and he took it head on and ran with it.“ – 11:43 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “I give Joe my respect. Tough situation to be in.” – 11:43 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “We failed. It’s hard to pulling anything else from that in this situation. … It stings, incredibly. It’s hard even being up here and talking about it.” – 11:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown: “It’s pain that we’re here coming up short.”
Said he couldn’t address his future with the #Celtics at this time. He’s only thinking of tonight. – 11:40 PM
Jaylen Brown: “It’s pain that we’re here coming up short.”
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown on future: “We failed. I failed. It’s hard to think about anything else right now. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” – 11:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on his future with Celtics: “It’s hard to think about anything else right now to be honest. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” – 11:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “It’s been a hell of a year. Those guys in that locker room are warriors, resilient. It’s been an honor to share the locker room with a lot of those guys in spite of the circumstances we faced this year….we came up short.” – 11:38 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “Those guys in the locker room, warriors, resilient. It’s been an honor to share a locker room with all of those guys. Despite whatever circumstance we had this year, we rose to the occasion. We got to this point and we came up short.” – 11:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown: “We failed. I failed. We let the whole city down.” #Celtics #Heat – 11:38 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
If this series ends in 4 games, we have questions about Mazzulla. Because this series ended in 7 games, we have questions about Jaylen Brown – 11:17 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Considering the ramifications of the incoming lead apron over the next couple years, Jaylen Brown getting the supermax will be debilitating.
Who is & who is not worth that supermax is going to be a fascinating conversation over the coming years.
It will start with Jaylen Brown. – 11:06 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Made 3s in the series
Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown 18
Caleb Martin + Tyler Herro* 22
*did not play – 10:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jaylen Brown may lost more more money in the past two weeks than some of these crypto bros pic.twitter.com/Jr5uC924Cx – 10:58 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers fans starting right now refreshing their browsers to see if Jaylen Brown has asked out of Boston. pic.twitter.com/vK4ceRxLFi – 10:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In the Eastern Conference Finals:
Caleb Martin — Jaylen Brown —
19.3 PPG 19.0 PPG
6.4 RPG 6.1 RPG
60/49/88% 42/16/67% pic.twitter.com/pyTlVAovoG – 10:50 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
It’s fascinating seeing the same Warriors fans who rag on Jordan Poole for turnovers saying they want to the team to pick up Jaylen Brown. I’d take Andrew Wiggins over Brown every day of the week. #dubnation – 10:42 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Can you think of a worse individual performance in a Game 7 for Jaylen Brown, other than the Beard? – 10:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Really tough draw for Jayson Tatum to turn his ankle that badly on the literal opening possession of Game 7,
But in a game that required Jaylen Brown to step up and show he can be a No. 1, he proved he is not one. – 10:39 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
If you think Jaylen Brown is better than Donovan Mitchell, don’t even talk to me about basketball – 10:34 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Turnovers tonight:
Jaylen Brown:
8
The entire Heat team combined:
7 – 10:30 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
7-of-20 from the field and 8 turnovers for Jaylen Brown, who’s supposed to be on his way to ring No. 4 or 5 at this point – 10:29 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Jaylen Brown w/ 8 turnovers to Miami’s 7 is really insane. Can’t do that AND shoot 24% from 3 – 10:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Not sure who first suggested the Jaylen Brown for Simons+3 trade (I wanna say Simmons?)… but I’m much more into that today than I was a week ago, especially if Scoot slips to No. 3. – 10:28 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Jaylen Brown’s 8 turnovers is a career-high and the most in a Celtics Game 7 in franchise history, per @stathead. – 10:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I’ve never empathized more with an NBA player than I have watching Jaylen Brown try to use his left hand to dribble tonight. – 10:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Please don’t include the Thunder in fake trades for Jaylen Brown. The man can not dribble or even connectively play make. Sam Presti isn’t bringing him in based on what he’s been looking for. – 10:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jaylen Brown is eligible for a $295 million contract that many assumed Boston had to give him.
His performance in this series has been disastrous. He’s been horrific tonight. – 10:25 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Probably too late now, but Celtics needed to get Jaylen Brown out of the game for a little while. They can’t overcome all his mistakes. – 10:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown fumbles the ball away again as the boos come in. Just a complete collapse by the Celtics after Tatum got hurt at the beginning of the night. – 10:24 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Jaylen Brown having an absolute nightmare game: 6 of 19 FGs, 8 (!) turnovers. – 10:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown takes just a terrible transition three as the Celtics have clearly lost trust in their offense and the fans boo him. – 10:20 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Jaylen Brown is…..struggling. His handle needs work as does his decision making. – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With 10:50 left to play…
Jaylen Brown has more turnovers (7) than buckets (6) and more shots (18) than points (15) – 10:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
7 Jaylen Brown turnovers so far and we just started the 4th quarter. – 10:17 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Another ball handling mistake Jaylen Brown. Some of the issue is judgment related but some of it is simply about dribbling the ball lower. A simple fundamental adjustment that is hurting the Celtics in a huge spot for the 2nd straight year – 10:17 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jaylen Brown has committed 7 turnovers. Miami has 5. (13 total for Celtics = 17 Heat points) – 10:17 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Seven turnovers for Jaylen Brown now, 6-18 from the field. Nightmare fuel. 7-0 Heat run and the Celtics are staring elimination in the face. – 10:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown really loves trying to jump over people in perfect position to contest at the rim – 10:14 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Heat 52, Celtics 41
Miami is 24 minutes away from the NBA Finals thanks to going 8-for-16 from 3, compared to 4-for-21 for Boston.
The Celtics are now 11-for-56 from 3 since the start of Game 6.
Caleb Martin has 14 for Miami, Jaylen Brown has 13 for Boston. – 9:25 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Briefly nodded off and had the weirdest dream – dreamt hat Duncan Robinson blocked a Jaylen Brown stepback 3. – 9:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Celtics are 2/16 on all shots outside the paint (0/13 3s, Jaylen Brown only player to shoot in midrange) before Horford 3 – 9:07 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
I like Jaylen Brown as a player, but the lowering of the head to drive into traffic is maddening – 8:57 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jaylen brown already has 3 turnovers. caleb martin already has 5 rebounds – 8:53 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well the offense has been a grind to start
Jaylen Brown cooking on other end with Tatum slotted off ball after the injury – 8:40 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown putting up shots pregame pic.twitter.com/lCVutD5Shq – 7:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown warming up ahead of Game 7 pic.twitter.com/99csmBM8E5 – 6:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown getting loose ahead of Game 7 twitter.com/CTabatabaie/st… – 6:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Don’t let us win tonight.” – Jaylen Brown before Game 4 🫡
Boston bringing out the JB-themed towels for Game 7 at TD Garden.
(via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/anIxhFPeTp – 6:27 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“The best two words in sports is Game 7 and, our home crowd, I know they’re going to bring the energy.”
Energy Shifter Jaylen Brown is 6-1 in Game 7s. He had 25 points in Game 7 vs. Sixers. @DKSportsbook has him at over/under 24.5 points tonight vs. Heat. #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/9P1mhp0m8z – 4:53 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most Game 7 wins by an active player:
7 — Al Horford
6 — Jaylen Brown
6 — Marcus Smart
6 — LeBron James
5 — Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/4UrHZUr2em – 2:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in Game 7s over the last 5 years:
129 — Jayson Tatum
97 — Jamal Murray
96 — Nikola Jokic
89 — Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/BdjfCxygsf – 10:37 AM
As for his future, Brown — who is eligible to sign a five-year, $295 million supermax extension this summer after making second-team All-NBA — said he wasn’t sure about his thought process heading into the summer. “I don’t even really know how to answer that question right now, to be honest,” Brown said. “My thought process is take it one day at a time, focus on getting better. Focus on what the future holds and see where we are from there.” -via ESPN / May 30, 2023
Bobby Manning: Al Horford just hugged Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet; Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in a largely silent #Celtics locker room. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / May 30, 2023