Jayson Tatum wants Celtics to give Jaylen Brown an extension

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler attacking a gimpy Jayson Tatum on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter to deliver the final blow is some ruthless, John Wick stuff. – 12:57 AM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Let it never be said the Sultan doesn’t play hard until the end.
The Sultan of Stat, Dick Lipe, closes the season with a strong six-pack. The Jaylen Brown notes are darkly illuminating. pic.twitter.com/1JegFA6Wmx – 12:53 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Jayson Tatum’s full comments on Jaylen Brown’s looming extension talks with the Celtics left no doubt after Game 7 masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:44 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“I was a shell of myself.”
Tatum discusses the impact of his ankle injury ⬇️
(via @NBCSCeltics)
pic.twitter.com/TSC20ur653 – 12:14 AM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”
Jaylen Brown on his future with the Celtics 😶
(via @NBCSCeltics)
pic.twitter.com/fjhXiceImp – 12:09 AM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on Joe Mazzulla’s job this year: “That was an adjustment (him getting the job before camp) but we figured it out. I thought Joe did a great job. Obviously, everyone can do better and learn from this.” – 11:59 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on Joe Mazzulla: “Obviously we didn’t win a championship, but I think Joe did a great job.” – 11:58 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum sides with the team’s overwhelming sentiment that offense fluctuates night to night, but defense can be a staple for them to lean on. – 11:55 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum on the importance of signing Jaylen Brown to an extension this summer: “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in the league.” – 11:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum said it’s “extremely important” for the #Celtics to keep Jaylen Brown on the team long-term. – 11:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on ankle injury: “I don’t want no one to feel bad for me.” – 11:53 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum: “I don’t want nobody to feel bad for me. Unfortunately, injuries are part of this game.” – 11:53 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum says it’s “extremely important” for the Celtics to keep Jaylen Brown in Boston – 11:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum on how important it is the Celtics extend Jaylen Brown: “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in this league.” – 11:53 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tatum on Jaylen Brown extension possibility this summer: “It’s extremely important. He’s one of the best players in this league.” – 11:53 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum is devastated by this loss. Said he couldn’t quite move right after the ankle injury: “It was just frustrating that I was kind of a shell of myself.” – 11:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum:
They played well tonight and we didn’t.
You don’t want it to be like that, it’s called home court advantage for a reason. pic.twitter.com/s7DgHnnRSl – 11:52 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
New Dunc’d On Prime with @DannyLeroux MIA/BOS Game 7; Amen Thompson Scouting Report. The Heat’s accomplishment, Tatum’s injury, ECF MVP debate. Plus, the exciting Amen Thompson. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm pic.twitter.com/yGqc38old5 – 11:52 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum says it was frustrating to be “a shell of myself” after twisting his ankle on the first play of the game pic.twitter.com/eDSWSbDgGS – 11:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum: “It was frustrating I was a shell of myself.”
Said his ankle swelled up after turning it on the first play of the game, and that it impacted his play. – 11:51 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum after limping to the podium: “It’s tough cause it kind of impacted me the rest of the night. Swelled up. It was frustrating that I was a shell of myself, couldn’t move.” – 11:50 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jayson Tatum on his ankle: “It kind of impacted me the rest of the night. Swelled up. It was just frustrating that I was kind of like a shell of myself. It was tough to move.” – 11:50 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum on his ankle injury: “It’s tough because it kind of impacted me the rest of the night. It swelled up. It was frustrating I was a shell of myself.” – 11:50 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Jaylen Brown: “This was one of the most together groups that we’ve had. And it sucks. Even in the moments when we went down 3-0, we stayed together.”
He said they were resilient through it all. Said they tried to compensate once Tatum got injured and it didn’t work out. – 11:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown on his thought process is for extension talks:
“……I don’t even really know how to answer that question to be honest. My thought process is take it one day at a time, focus on getting there, focus on what the future holds and we’ll see where we are from there.” – 11:48 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown asked about thought process regarding his possible contract extension:
I don’t even really know how to answer that question right now. – 11:48 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “This is one of the most together groups we’ve had. It sucks. Even in the moments when we went down 3-0, we stayed together. Even in the midst of this game, tonight, when it was rough, this group was tremendously resilient.” – 11:48 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on thought process going into offseason with extension possibility:: “I don’t really know how to answer that question right now to be honest…my thought process is take it one day at a time, get better, focus on what the future holds and go from there….” – 11:48 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown said this is not the end of this team’s future.
Asked again about his future, pauses:
“I don’t really know how to answer that question, to be honest. My thought process is take it one day at a time, focus on getting better…what the future holds.” – 11:47 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown: “It’s part of the journey. This is not the end. We got a lot better to get.” – 11:46 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “Take it on the chin. Learn from it. As hard as this is to swallow, you get better. Tough one. Tough one for me. Tough one for our team. Tough one for our organization. You learn, it’s part of the journey. This is not the end.” – 11:46 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Brown on capitalizing on the pairing of him and Tatum:
Take it on the chin. You learn from it.
As hard as this one is to swallow, you get better.
This is not the end. We’ve got a lot better to get, better basketball to play. – 11:46 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “I tried to get my team going and I tried to make plays. It just didn’t work out there.” – 11:45 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown on his rough night, especially with Tatum turning his ankle:
Just a terrible game when my team needed me most. My team turned to me to make plays, and I came up short. I failed. It’s tough.
I give credit to Miami, but just a terrible job. – 11:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown said it was on him to carry the team when Jayson Tatum got hurt on the first play of Game 7: “You could see it swelling up on him and he couldn’t move out there..I came up short, I failed and it’s tough.” – 11:45 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “Just a terrible game when my team needed me most. JT hurt his ankle first play of the game. You could see it swelling up. He couldn’t move out there, it was tough for him. My team turned to me to make plays, etc., and I came up short. I failed. It’s tough.” – 11:44 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Jaylen Brown: “Just a terrible game when my team needed me most.” – 11:44 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
How does Jaylen Brown evaluate Joe Mazzulla: “I give Joe my respect. Tough situation to be in and he took it head on and ran with it.“ – 11:43 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “I give Joe my respect. Tough situation to be in.” – 11:43 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “We failed. It’s hard to pulling anything else from that in this situation. … It stings, incredibly. It’s hard even being up here and talking about it.” – 11:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown: “It’s pain that we’re here coming up short.”
Said he couldn’t address his future with the #Celtics at this time. He’s only thinking of tonight. – 11:40 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown on future: “We failed. I failed. It’s hard to think about anything else right now. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” – 11:40 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown on his future with Celtics: “It’s hard to think about anything else right now to be honest. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.” – 11:39 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “It’s been a hell of a year. Those guys in that locker room are warriors, resilient. It’s been an honor to share the locker room with a lot of those guys in spite of the circumstances we faced this year….we came up short.” – 11:38 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Jaylen Brown: “Those guys in the locker room, warriors, resilient. It’s been an honor to share a locker room with all of those guys. Despite whatever circumstance we had this year, we rose to the occasion. We got to this point and we came up short.” – 11:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen Brown: “We failed. I failed. We let the whole city down.” #Celtics #Heat – 11:38 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Smart said Tatum hurt his ankle really bad. “It was killing him.”
“White goes out with a knee injury and obviously Malcolm. Some things you can’t control.” – 11:28 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Marcus Smart said Jayson Tatum could’ve came out the game with his ankle injury: “He wasn’t himself. … He tried to fight. It just didn’t go in his favor.” – 11:28 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
As most players dress and say their goodbyes, Jayson Tatum still at his locker stall in his game shorts with his left foot in an ice bucket. – 11:23 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jimmy Butler has reached the Finals out of the Eastern Conference as many times as Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant combined. I cannot imagine what the odds on that would have been in the summer of 2019. – 11:22 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
If this series ends in 4 games, we have questions about Mazzulla. Because this series ended in 7 games, we have questions about Jaylen Brown – 11:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Malcolm Brogdon mentioned that Jayson Tatum has a sprained ankle from that collision on the first play of the game. – 11:11 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Considering the ramifications of the incoming lead apron over the next couple years, Jaylen Brown getting the supermax will be debilitating.
Who is & who is not worth that supermax is going to be a fascinating conversation over the coming years.
It will start with Jaylen Brown. – 11:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Miami Heat do the damn thing
– Caleb Martin game
– Spo’s 2-3 zone
– Jimmy Butler ECF MVP
– Tatum ankle
– Brown handles
– NBA Finals Preview
– Fan calls
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=KD-6wt… pic.twitter.com/q9lAC13Vb7 – 11:01 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Joe Mazzulla said Celtics didn’t make any changes to gameplan after Jayson Tatum injury. He said Tatum just tried to do his best through it. – 11:01 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Jayson Tatum’s sprained ankle derails Celtics’ hopes of making history in Game 7 loss to Heat
cbssports.com/nba/news/jayso… – 10:59 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Made 3s in the series
Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown 18
Caleb Martin + Tyler Herro* 22
*did not play – 10:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Jaylen Brown may lost more more money in the past two weeks than some of these crypto bros pic.twitter.com/Jr5uC924Cx – 10:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Boston shot 21.4% from deep with 15 turnovers while Tatum and Brown combined for just 33 points in Game 7
It’s an early summer vacation for the Boston Celtics
Via @TheCelticsWire:
celticswire.usatoday.com/lists/business… – 10:53 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Trail Blazers fans starting right now refreshing their browsers to see if Jaylen Brown has asked out of Boston. pic.twitter.com/vK4ceRxLFi – 10:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
In the Eastern Conference Finals:
Caleb Martin — Jaylen Brown —
19.3 PPG 19.0 PPG
6.4 RPG 6.1 RPG
60/49/88% 42/16/67% pic.twitter.com/pyTlVAovoG – 10:50 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Last year: Tatum became first player ever with 100 turnovers in a single playoffs
This year: Brown 8 turnovers in Game 7 pic.twitter.com/7API9GlInl – 10:48 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Too bad Tatum rolled the ankle, but Jimmy Butler is a gangster and Miami’s undrafted players combined for 56 points. Good for Gabe Vincent and the Heat. Storybook stuff! – 10:47 PM
Kylen Mills @KylenMills
It’s fascinating seeing the same Warriors fans who rag on Jordan Poole for turnovers saying they want to the team to pick up Jaylen Brown. I’d take Andrew Wiggins over Brown every day of the week. #dubnation – 10:42 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Can you think of a worse individual performance in a Game 7 for Jaylen Brown, other than the Beard? – 10:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Really tough draw for Jayson Tatum to turn his ankle that badly on the literal opening possession of Game 7,
But in a game that required Jaylen Brown to step up and show he can be a No. 1, he proved he is not one. – 10:39 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Wish Tatum had been healthy, but Celtics were sloppy and careless all playoffs long. Don’t leave yourself zero margin for error. As the kids say, eff around and find out. – 10:38 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
That’s it. The Celtics fought their way to set up the greatest comeback ever, Jayson Tatum got hurt to open the game, and they could never consistently run an offense that didn’t rely on hitting quick threes. The Celtics’ identity crisis hit a boiling point at the worst moment. – 10:37 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum and Brown heading to Cancun pic.twitter.com/uDC3i8I63V – 10:36 PM
Rick Noland @RickNoland
If you think Jaylen Brown is better than Donovan Mitchell, don’t even talk to me about basketball – 10:34 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Tatum/Brown: 13-35 FG, 2-12 3P, 10 turnovers. pic.twitter.com/c7kAGzi3w6 – 10:34 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
You can’t hammer home over and over again how much more talented the Celtics are than Miami and then pin this on the Tatum injury. No question it affected him in a big way, but you just can’t do it… – 10:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
See what the Heat are doing with Jayson Tatum? Picking on him in pick-and-roll situations every play? That’s what the Knicks should have done to Jimmy Butler when he played on a bad ankle in Game 1. Coaching matters. – 10:33 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Give Miami a ton credit. No one thought they would come into Boston, after losing Game 6 the way it did, and win tonight.
I don’t think the Tatum ankle injury would have made the difference. No one played well for Boston besides Derrick White. – 10:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Turnovers tonight:
Jaylen Brown:
8
The entire Heat team combined:
7 – 10:30 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
7-of-20 from the field and 8 turnovers for Jaylen Brown, who’s supposed to be on his way to ring No. 4 or 5 at this point – 10:29 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Jaylen Brown w/ 8 turnovers to Miami’s 7 is really insane. Can’t do that AND shoot 24% from 3 – 10:29 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Not sure who first suggested the Jaylen Brown for Simons+3 trade (I wanna say Simmons?)… but I’m much more into that today than I was a week ago, especially if Scoot slips to No. 3. – 10:28 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Jaylen Brown’s 8 turnovers is a career-high and the most in a Celtics Game 7 in franchise history, per @stathead. – 10:26 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
I’ve never empathized more with an NBA player than I have watching Jaylen Brown try to use his left hand to dribble tonight. – 10:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Please don’t include the Thunder in fake trades for Jaylen Brown. The man can not dribble or even connectively play make. Sam Presti isn’t bringing him in based on what he’s been looking for. – 10:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jaylen Brown is eligible for a $295 million contract that many assumed Boston had to give him.
His performance in this series has been disastrous. He’s been horrific tonight. – 10:25 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Probably too late now, but Celtics needed to get Jaylen Brown out of the game for a little while. They can’t overcome all his mistakes. – 10:24 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown fumbles the ball away again as the boos come in. Just a complete collapse by the Celtics after Tatum got hurt at the beginning of the night. – 10:24 PM
Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
Jaylen Brown having an absolute nightmare game: 6 of 19 FGs, 8 (!) turnovers. – 10:24 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Tatum wouldn’t have played a second after that first shot if this was a regular season game – 10:23 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown takes just a terrible transition three as the Celtics have clearly lost trust in their offense and the fans boo him. – 10:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Tatum drives for the dunk but landing on that left ankle you can see how much it’s hurting him – 10:20 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Jaylen Brown is…..struggling. His handle needs work as does his decision making. – 10:18 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With 10:50 left to play…
Jaylen Brown has more turnovers (7) than buckets (6) and more shots (18) than points (15) – 10:18 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
7 Jaylen Brown turnovers so far and we just started the 4th quarter. – 10:17 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Another ball handling mistake Jaylen Brown. Some of the issue is judgment related but some of it is simply about dribbling the ball lower. A simple fundamental adjustment that is hurting the Celtics in a huge spot for the 2nd straight year – 10:17 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
Jaylen Brown has committed 7 turnovers. Miami has 5. (13 total for Celtics = 17 Heat points) – 10:17 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
It looks like Jayson Tatum isn’t able to run the offense after that injury on the first play and the Celtics just don’t have anyone who can run it for him against this Heat defense. – 10:17 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Seven turnovers for Jaylen Brown now, 6-18 from the field. Nightmare fuel. 7-0 Heat run and the Celtics are staring elimination in the face. – 10:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jaylen Brown really loves trying to jump over people in perfect position to contest at the rim – 10:14 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Terrible first 42 seconds of 4Q. Tatum misses a layup, Martin another 3 and now Brown offensive foul that’s been reviewed for flagrant. #Celtics are on life support. #Heat – 10:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Great set play out of the break… Tatum smokes the bunny. Caleb Martin answers with a 3. This is the game in a nutshell – 10:13 PM
Shandel Richardson @ShandelRich
You gotta love Derrick White. He realizes Tatum is hurt and he is absolutely attacking and trying to make things happen. Resect!! – 10:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
C’s have done a good job switching but
Miami needs to a better job making Tatum guard guys in space – 10:07 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Lowry with the bad foul in the back court for their fourth team foul. Tatum turned to Jaylen and said “one more and they’re in the bonus” so let’s see if Boston forces this issue and tries to get the rest of this comeback done at the line – 10:03 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jayson tatum just threw a pass that suggested he thought al horford was actually rob williams – 10:01 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Al ver a Jayson Tatum lesionado, Derrick White da un paso al frente…. pic.twitter.com/ydoidv5bOO – 10:01 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
The Heat’s entire offense the last 3 games has been built off triggering switches but they can’t figure out how to go at Tatum I am yelling at my television – 9:57 PM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Would it be easier to get Tatum the ball in the mid post, or would that be harder with the close contact of his ankle? – 9:53 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Caleb Martin had an open side to attack a hobbled Tatum and bailed on it. – 9:51 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Derrick White is the key. Let him pace the offense with Tatum reeling. – 9:51 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jay Tatum talked shit to Tony Brothers in the first half, and Brothers called him for a travel on one end and swallowed the whistle when Jimmy Butler did the exact same thing on the other end on the very next possession…. – 9:47 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent all have attempted more shots so far in this game than Jayson Tatum – 9:46 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla is pissed that Jimmy Butler did basically the same thing Tatum did but didn’t get the travel call.
The lead is back up to 16 – 9:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla exploding on John Goble into timeout after the travel call on Tatum. It’s not the refs. – 9:45 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics angry about a travel call on Tatum and Butler drives to the basket for an easy hoop. BOS down 16 and in real trouble. #Heat – 9:44 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Tatum walks onto the floor seconds before the buzzer sounds to start the half. Likely he was having that left foot/ankle worked on in the locker room. – 9:42 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum comes out just moments before the second half begins. Players were actually looking for him during the huddle. Had to be getting ankle treatment. #Celtics #Heat – 9:42 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I only play six guys in the second half if I’m Mazzulla: Tatum, Brown, Smart, White, Horford and Time Lord. – 9:30 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lucky to be down 11 as poorly as they played in first half. Trail #Heat 52-41. Brown 13, Tatum 7, Horford 5, Smart 5, White 5; Martin 14, Butler 11, Vincent 8.
3pt FG
MIA 8-16
BOS 4-21 – 9:27 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
The Celtics continue to miss shots, play catch-up in the 2Q as Miami leads 52-41 at the half.
🌟🌟🌟Jimmy Butler 11 points, 5 rebounds
🌟🌟Caleb Martin 14 points, 7 rebounds
🌟Jayson Tatum 7 points, 8 rebounds – 9:27 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics only down 11 after the first half from hell. Missed their first 12 threes, the offensive stagnation has been glacial, and they are screwing up their coverages all over the place. They have to pray Tatum’s ankle doesn’t swell at halftime and find their aggression on D. – 9:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Heat 52, Celtics 41
Miami is 24 minutes away from the NBA Finals thanks to going 8-for-16 from 3, compared to 4-for-21 for Boston.
The Celtics are now 11-for-56 from 3 since the start of Game 6.
Caleb Martin has 14 for Miami, Jaylen Brown has 13 for Boston. – 9:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum leaving his hand down on a Jimmy Butler three is just another one of those mind-blowing lack of attention to detail things you shouldn’t see in a Game 7. – 9:23 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Briefly nodded off and had the weirdest dream – dreamt hat Duncan Robinson blocked a Jaylen Brown stepback 3. – 9:18 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Tatum is definitely favoring that ankle. He isn’t right. #Celtics #Heat – 9:12 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
We’ll see if that fast-break bucket will wake Tatum up a bit. That was just his 2nd field goal attempt of the game. – 9:12 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum’s taken just one shot. Not limping or anything but have to assume his ankle isn’t right. – 9:10 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics desperately need something out of Tatum. He’s got 1 point in 12 minutes. #Heat – 9:09 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Celtics are 2/16 on all shots outside the paint (0/13 3s, Jaylen Brown only player to shoot in midrange) before Horford 3 – 9:07 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Highsmith is 3rd in steals per 36 minutes in the playoffs. Picked Tatum clean on that late-clock iso.
nba.com/stats/players/… – 9:04 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Tatum and Brown should be banned from dribbling at the top of the key…. – 9:03 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Highsmith one-on-one against Tatum, knocks the ball away, gets the steal and scores on the other end. – 9:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum dribbles off his foot, Highsmith scores in transition. Something’s not right with Tatum. – 9:02 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Mazzulla sits Tatum with 4 minutes left in the 1st and a 3-point lead.
Tatum doesn’t go back in the game and they end the quarter down 7. – 9:00 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics go 2 for 15 FG to end 1Q, and trail #Heat 22-15. Brown 8, Tatum 1; Martin 7, Butler 6, Strus 5.
BOS 0 for 10 from 3pt line, 7 for 45 since beginning of Game 6. – 8:59 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
22-15, Miami after one.
Heat have taken the crowd out of the game.
Boston 0-10 from three.
Caleb Martin (seven points) continues to perform
One point for Jayson Tatum in eight first quarter minutes. – 8:59 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum went to check in at the 2:30 mark but there wasn’t another dead ball the rest of the quarter. – 8:58 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jayson tatum’s ankle is kind of a big deal. he sat the last 4:11 of the first quarter.
miami has yet to sub out jimmy, bam, caleb martin, or max strus – 8:58 PM
Vincent Ellis @AlabamaScribe56
I like Jaylen Brown as a player, but the lowering of the head to drive into traffic is maddening – 8:57 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
It was 11-8 Celtics when Jayson Tatum checked out of the game with 4 minutes and change in the quarter.
It’s 22-15 Miami at the end of Q1 – 8:57 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
jaylen brown already has 3 turnovers. caleb martin already has 5 rebounds – 8:53 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Joe Mazzulla has to stagger Smart and Tatum, if they ever sit again, to make sure there’s a good playmaker on the floor at all times. Brogdon can’t really do much offensively right now and JB keeps driving into traffic and getting bail out calls. – 8:51 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
This is about as bad as the Celtics offense has looked all postseason. Status of Tatum’s ankle is going to loom large at this rate. – 8:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum and Al Horford’s paint presence has been huge tonight. Horford has been given a chance to playmake on the roll almost every possession and Tatum has skied in for a rebound or loose ball to bail out misses several times. – 8:48 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Will be real test for Tatum now… will the ankle stiffen up when he sits and the adrenaline wears off a bit – 8:41 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Well the offense has been a grind to start
Jaylen Brown cooking on other end with Tatum slotted off ball after the injury – 8:40 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum rolled his ankle, but he’s up and moving pretty naturally a few plays later pic.twitter.com/sIZh99U3hQ – 8:37 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Whatever Tatum did to his foot/ankle on that initial drive is still bothering. Wincing the last couple of trips up the floor. – 8:36 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum definitely looks like he’s in pain after hitting his left leg on Vincent on the opening play. – 8:35 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tatum with two injuries (left ankle, left hand) on the first possession 😳 – 8:35 PM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum lands awkwardly on his ankle on the first play of the game. Crowd chants “Tatum” as he sits for a prolonged period. He gets up, knocks down his first free throw. Wild start. – 8:35 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Tatum walking a little gingerly after taking a fall on the opening possession of the game. Took a while to collect himself before heading to the stripe. – 8:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Another Tito Horford pregame chat for Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/TzefRxWjCS – 7:19 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Justin Tatum and Tito Horford pregame pic.twitter.com/iWavQzEoAN – 7:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
When a rookie Tatum dunked and flexed on Bron in Game 7 of the 2018 ECF 😳 pic.twitter.com/u7BdGBvost – 7:02 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown putting up shots pregame pic.twitter.com/lCVutD5Shq – 7:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown warming up ahead of Game 7 pic.twitter.com/99csmBM8E5 – 6:58 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jaylen Brown getting loose ahead of Game 7 twitter.com/CTabatabaie/st… – 6:56 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Jayson Tatum arriving in a Kevin Garnett “anything is possible” jacket ☘️
(via @NBAonTNT)
pic.twitter.com/JOEoicnuGy – 6:38 PM
Jayson Tatum arriving in a Kevin Garnett “anything is possible” jacket ☘️
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
“Don’t let us win tonight.” – Jaylen Brown before Game 4 🫡
Boston bringing out the JB-themed towels for Game 7 at TD Garden.
(via @celtics) pic.twitter.com/anIxhFPeTp – 6:27 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
“The best two words in sports is Game 7 and, our home crowd, I know they’re going to bring the energy.”
Energy Shifter Jaylen Brown is 6-1 in Game 7s. He had 25 points in Game 7 vs. Sixers. @DKSportsbook has him at over/under 24.5 points tonight vs. Heat. #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/9P1mhp0m8z – 4:53 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Counting down the seconds to Game 7!
Did you know, in five elimination games this season, Jayson Tatum has averaged 31 points, 10.6 rebounds and 7.2 assists.
@DKSportsbook has JT at -120 odds to combine for at least 48 PTS + REB + AST. #DKPartner pic.twitter.com/WD4iP4bEdz – 3:51 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most Game 7 wins by an active player:
7 — Al Horford
6 — Jaylen Brown
6 — Marcus Smart
6 — LeBron James
5 — Jayson Tatum pic.twitter.com/4UrHZUr2em – 2:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most points in Game 7s over the last 5 years:
129 — Jayson Tatum
97 — Jamal Murray
96 — Nikola Jokic
89 — Jaylen Brown pic.twitter.com/BdjfCxygsf – 10:37 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Jayson Tatum Games 7 career averages (six appearances, 5-1 record) …
28.8 PTS (48/50/81), 9 REB, 5.3 AST 2.8 TO), 2 BLK/STL, 41.7 MIN – 9:43 AM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jayson Tatum in Game 7s:
28.8 PPG
9.0 RPG
5.3 APG
48/50/81%
The only Game 7 he has lost was against LeBron. pic.twitter.com/Cnz4waAnhf – 9:23 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Most NBA Games 7 wins (active players)
7: Al Horford (7-2)
6: Jaylen Brown (6-1), LeBron James (6-2), Marcus Smart (6-1)
5: Udonis Haslem (5-4), Jayson Tatum (5-1)
4: George Hill (4-4), Mason Plumlee (4-1), Grant Williams (4-0) – 8:54 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Game 7 against Celtics about fight, fitness or execution for the Heat? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/ask… Plus: A fear factor? Too much Tatum concern? – 8:33 AM
More on this storyline
Bobby Manning: Al Horford just hugged Blake Griffin, Luke Kornet; Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum in a largely silent #Celtics locker room. -via Twitter @RealBobManning / May 30, 2023
Jay King: Jaylen Brown: “This was one of the most together groups that we’ve had. And it sucks. Even in the moments when we went down 3-0, we stayed together.” He said they were resilient through it all. Said they tried to compensate once Tatum got injured and it didn’t work out. -via Twitter @ByJayKing / May 30, 2023
Jeff Goodman: Jayson Tatum limping noticeably to the podium after the game after suffering a sprained ankle on the first play of the game. “‘My ankle swelled up. Frustrating that I was a shell of myself.” -via Twitter @GoodmanHoops / May 30, 2023