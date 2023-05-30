Jimmy Butler: 'Nobody’s satisfied. We haven’t done anything'

Clutch Points: “Nobody’s satisfied. We haven’t done anything. We don’t play just to win the Eastern Conference. We play to win the whole thing.” Jimmy Butler on the Heat’s mindset heading into the NBA Finals vs. the Nuggets 😤 pic.twitter.com/7f4rhdaCQG
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jimmy Butler said THIS last year when the Heat lost against Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Well… 😳
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Jimmy Butler is that one TEAMMATE that you wish in any team 🙏
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler called his shot.
After losing to the Celtics in the 2022 Eastern Conference finals he said the Heat would get back and win in 2023. A year to the day after making that proclamation — he proved to be right. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:44 AM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler attacking a gimpy Jayson Tatum on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter to deliver the final blow is some ruthless, John Wick stuff. – 12:57 AM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
“We’re not an 8 seed. We’re a really good basketball team with really good players” -Jimmy Butler
Postgame w/ ECF MVP Jimmy Butler as the #Heat advance to the #NBAFinals w/ a dominant & stunning Game 7 win in Boston! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9MibVkuYcZ – 12:46 AM
Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21
“We’re not an 8 seed. We’re a really good basketball team with really good players”- Jimmy Butler
Postgame w/ Jimmy Butler as the #Heat advance to the #NBAFinals w/ a dominant & stunning Game 7 win in Boston! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/oDOaql4yim – 12:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Midrange FGs (non-paint 2s), 2023 Eastern Conference Finals
– Jimmy Butler/Caleb Martin: 29/53
– Boston Celtics: 22/47 – 12:13 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jimmy Butler had more steals (18) than turnovers (15) or fouls (12) in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals vs Celtics – 12:07 AM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jimmy Butler says hello to Isaiah Thomas and Jamal Crawford postgame pic.twitter.com/Y1xwC1JByM – 11:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon’s defense vs. his primary matchups in the playoffs, per NBA.com:
– Karl-Anthony Towns (shot 37% vs. Gordon)
– Kevin Durant (shot 38% vs. Gordon)
– LeBron James (shot 60% vs. Gordon)
– Jimmy Butler (?) – 11:27 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Jimmy Butler has reached the Finals out of the Eastern Conference as many times as Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant combined. I cannot imagine what the odds on that would have been in the summer of 2019. – 11:22 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Heat’s Jimmy Butler wins Eastern Conference finals MVP trophy over teammate Caleb Martin
cbssports.com/nba/news/easte… – 11:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Thoughts on Nuggets-Heat:
– This is a matchup Denver should dominate
– Nikola Jokic will cook Bam Adebayo
– Jamal Murray could have a monster series
– Eric Spoelstra is scary in the playoffs
– Tyler Herro is the X-factor
– Aaron Gordon should be a good matchup on Jimmy Butler – 11:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler this season vs postseason:
22.9 PPG ➡️ 28.5 PPG
5.9 RPG ➡️ 7.0 RPG
5.3 APG ➡️ 5.7 APG
1.8 SPG ➡️ 2.1 SPG
Playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/T2FzNVwzxZ – 11:07 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Story: Jimmy Butler’s Heat thwarts Celtics’ comeback bid with Game 7 blowout to reach NBA Finals @washingtonpost @postsports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 11:04 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Miami Heat do the damn thing
– Caleb Martin game
– Spo’s 2-3 zone
– Jimmy Butler ECF MVP
– Tatum ankle
– Brown handles
– NBA Finals Preview
– Fan calls
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=KD-6wt… pic.twitter.com/q9lAC13Vb7 – 11:01 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Jimmy Butler in eight seasons with Chicago, Minnesota & Philadelphia: zero NBA Finals appearances.
Jimmy Butler in four seasons with Miami: two NBA Finals appearances.
Find your tribe. – 11:00 PM
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
A lot of people thought @jimmybutler was a head case when he forced his way out of other franchises. Turns out he just wants to win. Achieves his potential as well as any player in the @NBA. – 10:59 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Jimmy Butler definitely deserves MVP of the East Finals but man Caleb Martin was outstanding. 26 points in G7, his playoff high by the way. For the ECF he avg 19.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, shooting 60% FG and 49% on 3s. – 10:56 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jimmy Butler just won the Larry Bird Trophy in Boston.
This dude is the PERFECT villain. – 10:55 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Jimmy Butler has been named the Larry Bird ECF MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eb07sqCuiu – 10:55 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jimmy Butler is the Eastern Conference finals MVP. He gets booed by the Boston fans as he accepts the Larry Bird trophy.
No doubt he loves it. – 10:51 PM
Jimmy Butler is the Eastern Conference finals MVP. He gets booed by the Boston fans as he accepts the Larry Bird trophy.
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
The Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP: Jimmy Butler – 10:50 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Heat guard Jimmy Butler is named the Eastern Conference finals MVP after stunning the Celtics with 28 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in Game 7 blowout win – 10:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
MVP of East finals, the Larry Bird trophy, goes to Jimmy Butler. – 10:50 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Too bad Tatum rolled the ankle, but Jimmy Butler is a gangster and Miami’s undrafted players combined for 56 points. Good for Gabe Vincent and the Heat. Storybook stuff! – 10:47 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A message to the clowns …. He’s Jimmy Butler, and you’re not! pic.twitter.com/RZini0SsGI – 10:46 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Erik Spoelstra had Miami ready to play.
Jimmy Butler came to play.
And Caleb Martin — who is a candidate for MVP — was a major difference maker for the Heat again.
103-84, Miami.
The Heat, the No. 8 seed, are headed to the Finals. – 10:45 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler exactly a year ago tonight:
“We’re gonna be right back in this same situation, and we’re gonna get it done.”
Here they are…in game 7…on Boston’s home floor…heading to the NBA Finals – 10:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler tonight:
28 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
3 STL
Finals bound. pic.twitter.com/bd2cXAriXh – 10:43 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Final: Heat 103, Celtics 84
Miami becomes the fourth team to go up 3-0 and then survive a Game 7, and advances to the NBA Finals as a result.
Jimmy Butler had 28 and Caleb Martin 26 for Miami, while Boston went 9-for-42 from 3-point range to end its season. – 10:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
See what the Heat are doing with Jayson Tatum? Picking on him in pick-and-roll situations every play? That’s what the Knicks should have done to Jimmy Butler when he played on a bad ankle in Game 1. Coaching matters. – 10:33 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Massive stretch by Jimmy Butler
Middy into a steal into a dunk
Don’t let up – 10:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Looked like Jimmy Butler’s foot touched the baseline on that assist to Martin from the broadcast angle. – 10:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jay Tatum talked shit to Tony Brothers in the first half, and Brothers called him for a travel on one end and swallowed the whistle when Jimmy Butler did the exact same thing on the other end on the very next possession…. – 9:47 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent all have attempted more shots so far in this game than Jayson Tatum – 9:46 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler setting a tone now in the third
Man do they need it
Attacking and shooting with zero hesitance – 9:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joe Mazzulla is pissed that Jimmy Butler did basically the same thing Tatum did but didn’t get the travel call.
The lead is back up to 16 – 9:45 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler up to 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and the Heat’s lead is up to 16. – 9:44 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jimmy Butler just opened the second half with a clean 3-pointer – 9:42 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Halftime: Heat lead 52-41.
– Caleb Martin with 14 points. Jimmy Butler gets going in the second quarter, has 11 at the half
– Heat 8/16 on 3s, Celtics 4/21
– Bam, with three fouls, is a game-high plus-15 – 9:27 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Heat 52, Celtics 41. Heat has led by as many as 17 points. Caleb Martin with 14 points, Jimmy Butler with 11 points for Heat.
Heat shooting 8 of 16 on threes, Celtics shooting 4 of 21 on threes. – 9:25 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum leaving his hand down on a Jimmy Butler three is just another one of those mind-blowing lack of attention to detail things you shouldn’t see in a Game 7. – 9:23 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler getting off the ball so Caleb Martin can instead score. Remarkable. – 9:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The official number now that he’s back in:
The Heat won the Jimmy Butler bench minutes (4 minutes and 14 seconds) by 8 points in a Game 7. That is as massive as it gets. – 9:14 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
at the time of this tweet, the Heat are winning the 4.5 Jimmy Butler bench minutes by 10 points. – 9:11 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
After 1: Heat 22, Celtics 15
Miami closes the run on a 16-6 run, as Boston goes 6-for-23 from the field, and 0-for-10 from 3.
Jimmy Butler is now resting to start the second quarter, as he did in Game 6. Likely to be a brief one, like it was then, too. – 9:01 PM
After 1: Heat 22, Celtics 15
Miami closes the run on a 16-6 run, as Boston goes 6-for-23 from the field, and 0-for-10 from 3.
Jimmy Butler is now resting to start the second quarter, as he did in Game 6. Likely to be a brief one, like it was then, too. – 9:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat lead 22-15 after the first quarter.
– Celtics again missing from 3 (0 for 10) while Heat find their footing.
– Jimmy Butler got going when hunting the Robert Williams switch.
– Caleb Martin remains sublime. – 8:59 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Heat bounce back with a 12-2 run, now lead 16-11 following baseline jumper by Jimmy Butler. – 8:51 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler taking and making that baseline jumper is a good sign for the Heat. He’s been most aggressive when attacking the Robert Williams III mismatch. – 8:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Inactive (as in NOT playing) are Tyler Herro and Victor OIadipo. – 8:04 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat again going with starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo tonight. – 8:01 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
All of the ECF games have tipped at 8:30. Jimmy Butler has been among the first the floor for warmups every game in Boston, usually around 6ish.
It’s 7:06 and still no Jimmy Butler. – 7:06 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What makes Jimmy Butler’s leadership style unique? “He leads in a different way than normal people think he would. It’s hard to explain” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:34 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jimmy Butler has consistently been one of the first Heat players on the floor for pregame warm ups
But so far no Jimmy – 6:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jimmy Butler last 5 elimination games:
35 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST
12 PTS | 7 REB | 8 AST
12 PTS | 10 REB | 10 AST
47 PTS | 9 REB | 8 AST
35 PTS | 9 REB | 1 AST
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/t0AJpQzidy – 5:42 PM
Jimmy Butler last 5 elimination games:
35 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST
12 PTS | 7 REB | 8 AST
12 PTS | 10 REB | 10 AST
47 PTS | 9 REB | 8 AST
35 PTS | 9 REB | 1 AST
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/t0AJpQzidy – 5:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
What makes Jimmy Butler’s leadership style unique? “He leads in a different way than normal people think he would. It’s hard to explain” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat continues to be in the zone – 3:12 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Ahead of tonight’s Game 7, wrote about three key factors:
– The shot-making swing that mirrors the series as a whole
– Clutch performance
– Jimmy Butler’s play
espn.com/nba/insider/in… (ESPN+) – 2:40 PM
Ben Golliver @BenGolliver
Column: Heat star Jimmy Butler has one more chance to avoid the wrong side of NBA history @washingtonpost @PostSports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 11:32 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: What makes Jimmy Butler’s leadership style unique? “He leads in a different way than normal people think he would. It’s hard to explain” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, Heat continues to be in the zone – 10:49 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo know they need to be better in Game 7 miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… “I told the guys in the locker room, that if I play better, we’re not even in this position, honestly speaking” – 9:40 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Can the Heat re-run the first 2 games of this series in Boston, or will it be like game 5?
In games 1 and 2, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo combined for 52 points a night on efficient shooting
In game 5, they scored about half of that, plus all the turnovers
Might be that simple – 9:29 AM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler 1 year ago today following a game 7 loss to the Celtics in the ECF:
“We’re gonna be right back in this same situation, and we’re gonna get it done.”
Today he has a chance to prove that right
A chance to prove a lot right
Set the tone – 8:58 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Celtics-Heat Game 7: Jimmy Butler is still guaranteeing victory, and you’d still be foolish to doubt him
cbssports.com/nba/news/celti… – 2:17 AM
