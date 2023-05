Jimmy Butler offered Coco Gauff tickets for the NBA Finals before the Playoffs started

For much of Game 7 on Monday, the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder was the biggest boss on the parquet floor for the Heat, scoring 26 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and nailing four 3-pointers in a 103-84 rout of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. For his efforts, Martin finished one media vote shy of beating NBA All-Star teammate Jimmy Butler for the Eastern Conference finals MVP trophy. Considering Martin’s unsuspecting road to the NBA Finals, his story — going from undrafted to waived to a two-way contract to playing a starring role on a potential NBA champion — seemed worthy of Rick Ross’ lyrics. “What people can learn from my story is just stay in the saddle,” Martin told Andscape. “Stay in the saddle, man. If you put the work in, eventually it will come to light. People that got drafted ahead of you eventually have to see you. That’s when you have to take advantage… “This means everything. It hard to even explain right now. It’s hard to even think. I’m numb right now. I’m just trying to enjoy it.” -via Andscape / May 30, 2023