Jimmy Butler offered Coco Gauff tickets for the NBA Finals before the Playoffs started

Jimmy Butler and Coco Gauff have spoken before and the Heat star attended Gauff’s match at the Miami Open in March. Even before the NBA season ended, Butler was exuding confidence in the team’s ability to make the NBA Finals despite the odds being stacked against them. “This was before [the Heat] were in the playoffs. … He offered me tickets to see the last home game of the [regular] season,” Gauff said. “Then he DM’d me a couple weeks later, asking if I wanted more tickets to see the postseason. I said, ‘I won’t be here. I’ll be in Madrid and then Rome and then France. And then he said, OK, when we make the Finals, let me know if your family wants some tickets.”
Aaron Gordon says Jimmy Butler is a much different matchup compared to his other playoff assignments, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Karl-Anthony Towns: “Jimmy does everything. He does all of the intangible things. He plays the game within the game.” – 4:17 PM
This is an unique NBA Finals. Nuggets-Heat is the first time in 33 years that a Finals matchup doesn’t have someone who made 1st team All-NBA. Last time that happened was the 1990 Finals with the Pistons and Trail Blazers. Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler both made 2nd team All-NBA. – 3:55 PM
Michael Malone with some high praise for Jimmy Butler. pic.twitter.com/M0kgDEzNVZ – 3:55 PM
Michael Malone on Jimmy Butler: “When I look at Jimmy Butler what separates him from other players is drive. The competitive spirit. He’s talented, he’s strong and he has the gift to drawn fouls. He’s big-time moment player”. #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals #HEATCulture – 3:55 PM
Michael Malone identified turnovers and 3-point defense as key battlegrounds.
He also said giving Jimmy Butler different looks will be part of the game plan. And the team has to try to keep him off the foul line. – 3:51 PM
Most points this playoffs:
543 — Jayson Tatum
484 — Jimmy Butler
453 — Jaylen Brown
449 — Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/CDJ8Xr6TsF – 3:45 PM
“He got the greatest gift of his career..he was told he was allowed to be himself.”
Heat Radio Voice and NBA Radio host @TheJaxShow joined @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine and broke down why Jimmy Butler has been a tremendous fit since arriving in Miami
#HEATCulture | #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/8jVEtTjgh1 – 3:04 PM
New #HoopCollective podcast with @WindhorstESPN and @espn_macmahon on the scenes inside TD Garden after Game 7 last night, what’s next for the Celtics and why Jimmy Butler was my pick for ECF MVP: open.spotify.com/episode/2jnqWU… – 2:56 PM
Jimmy Butler vs. Jamal Murray 🔥
Bam Adebayo vs. Nikola Jokic 🔥
These NBA Finals matchups are going to be exciting to watch 🤩 pic.twitter.com/aDC3FpKubU – 2:38 PM
Per BetOnLine:
2023 NBA Finals MVP
Nikola Jokic
1/4
(-400)
Jimmy Butler
17/5
(+340)
Jamal Murray
12/1
(+1200)
Bam Adebayo
25/1
(+2500)
Caleb Martin
33/1
(+3300)
Tyler Herro
66/1
(+6600)
Aaron Gordon
80/1
(+8000)
Michael Porter Jr.
80/1
(+8000)
Gabe Vincent
100/1
(+10000) – 2:06 PM
New ESPN story: The Boston Celtics brought themselves to the brink of history. But Jimmy Butler had other ideas.
A turbulent season spent focused on “unfinished business” has ended with Boston falling short of its ultimate goal yet again.
So now what?
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:40 PM
Can Bam slow down Jokic? Will the Nuggets shred Miami’s zone? Is Aaron Gordon secretly the Jimmy Butler stopper?
Here are the main matchups that will decide the 2023 NBA Finals:
theringer.com/nba/2023/5/30/… – 12:01 PM
After their clutch performances, only one vote separated Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin for Eastern Conference Finals MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/SOwSSFYK8s – 11:56 AM
Heat culture is really a thing. But I wonder…. How many articles and pods will be written and recorded about it that wouldn’t have been had Josh Harris + Sixers just gave Jimmy Butler the five year max his agent was angling for? – 11:18 AM
Jimmy Butler: “I’m just confident. I know the work that we all put into it. So I know what we’re capable of, but nobody’s satisfied. We haven’t done anything. We don’t play just to win the Eastern Conference. We play to win the whole thing.” pic.twitter.com/DMbOx1DNhV – 10:30 AM
The Hoop Collective with @WindhorstESPN discusses, among other things, @TimBontemps’ goal to get the East finals MVP trophy renamed after Jimmy Butler: youtu.be/ZEbWaQStU-Y – 10:24 AM
Through Jimmy Butler’s leadership, the Heat are one step closer to claiming another championship 🏆 pic.twitter.com/OJGrSj8WDd – 9:43 AM
Caleb Martin should have been Eastern Conference finals MVP. What matters, though, is Miami has him to play alongside Jimmy Butler — which gives them hope against the Nuggets, @TheAthleticNBA theathletic.com/4562881/2023/0… – 9:01 AM
Jimmy Butler: We don’t play just to win the Eastern Conference. We play to win the whole thing sportando.basketball/en/jimmy-butle… – 4:58 AM
Jimmy Butler said THIS last year when the Heat lost against Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Well… 😳
pic.twitter.com/tht97uB4VG – 2:14 AM
Jimmy Butler is that one TEAMMATE that you wish in any team 🙏
pic.twitter.com/bWpfQWzvl4 – 1:59 AM
Jimmy Butler called his shot.
After losing to the Celtics in the 2022 Eastern Conference finals he said the Heat would get back and win in 2023. A year to the day after making that proclamation — he proved to be right. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:44 AM
Jimmy Butler attacking a gimpy Jayson Tatum on three straight possessions in the fourth quarter to deliver the final blow is some ruthless, John Wick stuff. – 12:57 AM
“We’re not an 8 seed. We’re a really good basketball team with really good players” -Jimmy Butler
Postgame w/ ECF MVP Jimmy Butler as the #Heat advance to the #NBAFinals w/ a dominant & stunning Game 7 win in Boston! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/9MibVkuYcZ – 12:46 AM
“We’re not an 8 seed. We’re a really good basketball team with really good players”- Jimmy Butler
Postgame w/ Jimmy Butler as the #Heat advance to the #NBAFinals w/ a dominant & stunning Game 7 win in Boston! #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/oDOaql4yim – 12:33 AM
Midrange FGs (non-paint 2s), 2023 Eastern Conference Finals
– Jimmy Butler/Caleb Martin: 29/53
– Boston Celtics: 22/47 – 12:13 AM
Jimmy Butler had more steals (18) than turnovers (15) or fouls (12) in the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals vs Celtics – 12:07 AM
Jimmy Butler says hello to Isaiah Thomas and Jamal Crawford postgame pic.twitter.com/Y1xwC1JByM – 11:37 PM
Aaron Gordon’s defense vs. his primary matchups in the playoffs, per NBA.com:
– Karl-Anthony Towns (shot 37% vs. Gordon)
– Kevin Durant (shot 38% vs. Gordon)
– LeBron James (shot 60% vs. Gordon)
– Jimmy Butler (?) – 11:27 PM
Jimmy Butler has reached the Finals out of the Eastern Conference as many times as Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Kevin Durant combined. I cannot imagine what the odds on that would have been in the summer of 2019. – 11:22 PM
Heat’s Jimmy Butler wins Eastern Conference finals MVP trophy over teammate Caleb Martin
cbssports.com/nba/news/easte… – 11:15 PM
Thoughts on Nuggets-Heat:
– This is a matchup Denver should dominate
– Nikola Jokic will cook Bam Adebayo
– Jamal Murray could have a monster series
– Eric Spoelstra is scary in the playoffs
– Tyler Herro is the X-factor
– Aaron Gordon should be a good matchup on Jimmy Butler – 11:14 PM
Jimmy Butler this season vs postseason:
22.9 PPG ➡️ 28.5 PPG
5.9 RPG ➡️ 7.0 RPG
5.3 APG ➡️ 5.7 APG
1.8 SPG ➡️ 2.1 SPG
Playoff riser. pic.twitter.com/T2FzNVwzxZ – 11:07 PM
NBA Finals with just one All-Star per team
1998: Michael Jordan, Karl Malone
2003: Tim Duncan, Jason Kidd
2023: NIKOLA JOKIC, BAM ADEBAYO
A reminder that Jimmy Butler didn’t make the All-Star Game three months ago 😑 – 11:07 PM
Story: Jimmy Butler’s Heat thwarts Celtics’ comeback bid with Game 7 blowout to reach NBA Finals @washingtonpost @postsports washingtonpost.com/sports/2023/05… – 11:04 PM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Miami Heat do the damn thing
– Caleb Martin game
– Spo’s 2-3 zone
– Jimmy Butler ECF MVP
– Tatum ankle
– Brown handles
– NBA Finals Preview
– Fan calls
Join us!
📺 youtube.com/watch?v=KD-6wt… pic.twitter.com/q9lAC13Vb7 – 11:01 PM
Jimmy Butler in eight seasons with Chicago, Minnesota & Philadelphia: zero NBA Finals appearances.
Jimmy Butler in four seasons with Miami: two NBA Finals appearances.
Find your tribe. – 11:00 PM
A lot of people thought @jimmybutler was a head case when he forced his way out of other franchises. Turns out he just wants to win. Achieves his potential as well as any player in the @NBA. – 10:59 PM
Jimmy Butler definitely deserves MVP of the East Finals but man Caleb Martin was outstanding. 26 points in G7, his playoff high by the way. For the ECF he avg 19.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, shooting 60% FG and 49% on 3s. – 10:56 PM
Jimmy Butler just won the Larry Bird Trophy in Boston.
This dude is the PERFECT villain. – 10:55 PM
Jimmy Butler has been named the Larry Bird ECF MVP 🏆 pic.twitter.com/eb07sqCuiu – 10:55 PM
Jimmy Butler is the Eastern Conference finals MVP. He gets booed by the Boston fans as he accepts the Larry Bird trophy.
No doubt he loves it. – 10:51 PM
The Larry Bird Eastern Conference Finals MVP: Jimmy Butler – 10:50 PM
Heat guard Jimmy Butler is named the Eastern Conference finals MVP after stunning the Celtics with 28 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists in Game 7 blowout win – 10:50 PM
MVP of East finals, the Larry Bird trophy, goes to Jimmy Butler. – 10:50 PM
Too bad Tatum rolled the ankle, but Jimmy Butler is a gangster and Miami’s undrafted players combined for 56 points. Good for Gabe Vincent and the Heat. Storybook stuff! – 10:47 PM
A message to the clowns …. He’s Jimmy Butler, and you’re not! pic.twitter.com/RZini0SsGI – 10:46 PM
Erik Spoelstra had Miami ready to play.
Jimmy Butler came to play.
And Caleb Martin — who is a candidate for MVP — was a major difference maker for the Heat again.
103-84, Miami.
The Heat, the No. 8 seed, are headed to the Finals. – 10:45 PM
Jimmy Butler exactly a year ago tonight:
“We’re gonna be right back in this same situation, and we’re gonna get it done.”
Here they are…in game 7…on Boston’s home floor…heading to the NBA Finals – 10:44 PM
Jimmy Butler tonight:
28 PTS
7 REB
6 AST
3 STL
Finals bound. pic.twitter.com/bd2cXAriXh – 10:43 PM
Final: Heat 103, Celtics 84
Miami becomes the fourth team to go up 3-0 and then survive a Game 7, and advances to the NBA Finals as a result.
Jimmy Butler had 28 and Caleb Martin 26 for Miami, while Boston went 9-for-42 from 3-point range to end its season. – 10:42 PM
See what the Heat are doing with Jayson Tatum? Picking on him in pick-and-roll situations every play? That’s what the Knicks should have done to Jimmy Butler when he played on a bad ankle in Game 1. Coaching matters. – 10:33 PM
Massive stretch by Jimmy Butler
Middy into a steal into a dunk
Don’t let up – 10:16 PM
Looked like Jimmy Butler’s foot touched the baseline on that assist to Martin from the broadcast angle. – 10:08 PM
Jay Tatum talked shit to Tony Brothers in the first half, and Brothers called him for a travel on one end and swallowed the whistle when Jimmy Butler did the exact same thing on the other end on the very next possession…. – 9:47 PM
Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Gabe Vincent all have attempted more shots so far in this game than Jayson Tatum – 9:46 PM
Jimmy Butler setting a tone now in the third
Man do they need it
Attacking and shooting with zero hesitance – 9:45 PM
Joe Mazzulla is pissed that Jimmy Butler did basically the same thing Tatum did but didn’t get the travel call.
The lead is back up to 16 – 9:45 PM
Jimmy Butler up to 16 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field and the Heat’s lead is up to 16. – 9:44 PM
Jimmy Butler just opened the second half with a clean 3-pointer – 9:42 PM
Halftime: Heat lead 52-41.
– Caleb Martin with 14 points. Jimmy Butler gets going in the second quarter, has 11 at the half
– Heat 8/16 on 3s, Celtics 4/21
– Bam, with three fouls, is a game-high plus-15 – 9:27 PM
Halftime: Heat 52, Celtics 41. Heat has led by as many as 17 points. Caleb Martin with 14 points, Jimmy Butler with 11 points for Heat.
Heat shooting 8 of 16 on threes, Celtics shooting 4 of 21 on threes. – 9:25 PM
Jayson Tatum leaving his hand down on a Jimmy Butler three is just another one of those mind-blowing lack of attention to detail things you shouldn’t see in a Game 7. – 9:23 PM
Jimmy Butler getting off the ball so Caleb Martin can instead score. Remarkable. – 9:16 PM
The official number now that he’s back in:
The Heat won the Jimmy Butler bench minutes (4 minutes and 14 seconds) by 8 points in a Game 7. That is as massive as it gets. – 9:14 PM
at the time of this tweet, the Heat are winning the 4.5 Jimmy Butler bench minutes by 10 points. – 9:11 PM
After 1: Heat 22, Celtics 15
Miami closes the run on a 16-6 run, as Boston goes 6-for-23 from the field, and 0-for-10 from 3.
Jimmy Butler is now resting to start the second quarter, as he did in Game 6. Likely to be a brief one, like it was then, too. – 9:01 PM
Heat lead 22-15 after the first quarter.
– Celtics again missing from 3 (0 for 10) while Heat find their footing.
– Jimmy Butler got going when hunting the Robert Williams switch.
– Caleb Martin remains sublime. – 8:59 PM
Heat bounce back with a 12-2 run, now lead 16-11 following baseline jumper by Jimmy Butler. – 8:51 PM
Jimmy Butler taking and making that baseline jumper is a good sign for the Heat. He’s been most aggressive when attacking the Robert Williams III mismatch. – 8:51 PM
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Inactive (as in NOT playing) are Tyler Herro and Victor OIadipo. – 8:04 PM
Heat again going with starting lineup of Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin and Bam Adebayo tonight. – 8:01 PM
All of the ECF games have tipped at 8:30. Jimmy Butler has been among the first the floor for warmups every game in Boston, usually around 6ish.
It’s 7:06 and still no Jimmy Butler. – 7:06 PM
What makes Jimmy Butler’s leadership style unique? “He leads in a different way than normal people think he would. It’s hard to explain” miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:34 PM
Jimmy Butler has consistently been one of the first Heat players on the floor for pregame warm ups
But so far no Jimmy – 6:17 PM
Jimmy Butler last 5 elimination games:
35 PTS | 12 REB | 11 AST
12 PTS | 7 REB | 8 AST
12 PTS | 10 REB | 10 AST
47 PTS | 9 REB | 8 AST
35 PTS | 9 REB | 1 AST
Predict his statline tonight. pic.twitter.com/t0AJpQzidy – 5:42 PM
Harrison Wind: Michael Malone on Jimmy Butler: “He’s a big moment player. He’s tough. He’s not scared. He’s a warrior.” -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / May 30, 2023
Coco Gauff: “So, this was before we were even in the playoffs. This is before we lost to the Hawks for the first play-in game. I just felt like I knew that — everybody is like we have a 3% chance of making the Finals, but when he sent me that, I knew we were making the Finals because he didn’t say, ‘if we make the Finals,’ he said, ‘when we make the Finals.'” Gauff had not shared the interaction prior to the team reaching the Finals. -via ESPN / May 30, 2023
For much of Game 7 on Monday, the 6-foot-5, 205-pounder was the biggest boss on the parquet floor for the Heat, scoring 26 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and nailing four 3-pointers in a 103-84 rout of the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. For his efforts, Martin finished one media vote shy of beating NBA All-Star teammate Jimmy Butler for the Eastern Conference finals MVP trophy. Considering Martin’s unsuspecting road to the NBA Finals, his story — going from undrafted to waived to a two-way contract to playing a starring role on a potential NBA champion — seemed worthy of Rick Ross’ lyrics. “What people can learn from my story is just stay in the saddle,” Martin told Andscape. “Stay in the saddle, man. If you put the work in, eventually it will come to light. People that got drafted ahead of you eventually have to see you. That’s when you have to take advantage… “This means everything. It hard to even explain right now. It’s hard to even think. I’m numb right now. I’m just trying to enjoy it.” -via Andscape / May 30, 2023