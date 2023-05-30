Robert Williams was dealing with a stomach virus during Game 7 against Miami

Stadium: “I’m told that Robert Williams was throwing up during (Game 7).” Our NBA Insider @Shams Charania has the details behind another Celtics’ health matter.
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Robert Williams was throwing up in between playing stints during the Celtics’ Game 7 loss per @ShamsCharania. He was dealing with a stomach illness and played 14 minutes in total. – 2:12 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Disappointed in how little Mazzulla used Robert Williams tonight. The lobs were a threat and his defense when switched onto Butler was so good, it allowed his teammates to stay at home on shooters. He played only 13 minutes. – 11:09 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Just 14 minutes for Rob Williams seems too low. – 10:18 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
jayson tatum just threw a pass that suggested he thought al horford was actually rob williams – 10:01 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Rob Williams doing a super job switching onto Butler. Jimmy struggling to finish through the size and many times not even trying to – 9:58 PM
J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael
Butler has White 1 v 1 on the wing. No big under the rim. Waits for the screen. Guess whose back to clog the middle? Robert Williams. Bam can’t post deep enough to score over White in the post. Also 1 v 1 🤦🏽‍♂️ – 9:58 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Robert Williams has had some huge offensive rebounds for the Celtics. – 9:55 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Good sub by Mazzulla going from Horford to Rob Williams – 9:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Mazzulla already bringing Rob Williams in for Al Horford. Horford played 20 minutes in the first half and looked gassed on defense at times. – 9:49 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Early Robert Williams here in the second half. He checks in for Al Horford just 2:19 into the third quarter. – 9:49 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Two vital items for the Heat at the half.
Protect the offensive glass batter and continue to get out and run for easy buckets. Celtics need to close out more efficiently on shooters and run more of their offense inside out. The Rob Williams lobs have been a nice weapon – 9:28 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Robert Williams asked out after that last possession and is headed back to the locker room. Might have taken a shot to the face. – 9:19 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
Rob Williams just went to the locker room. – 9:19 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
After several bad defensive possessions and some ugly passes, Mazzulla sends Rob Williams in for Smart. First play Miami drags Rob out of the paint and Robinson blows by Horford for the layup. Celtics season is falling apart again. – 9:11 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Rob Williams is back on the bench after walking to the back for a few minutes. – 9:05 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Robert Williams has walked back to the locker room area. Looked like he was in pain. – 9:01 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat lead 22-15 after the first quarter.
– Celtics again missing from 3 (0 for 10) while Heat find their footing.
– Jimmy Butler got going when hunting the Robert Williams switch.
– Caleb Martin remains sublime. – 8:59 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler taking and making that baseline jumper is a good sign for the Heat. He’s been most aggressive when attacking the Robert Williams III mismatch. – 8:51 PM

