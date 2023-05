Tyler Herro on his injury: 'My hand feels good'

The spacing of games in the NBA Finals also could work in Herro’s favor, with a two-day break before Sunday’s Game 2 in Denver, and then another two-day break before Game 3 in Miami. By missing the first two games of the best-of-seven series, it would give Herro another week of build up. “We’ll see what happens. I don’t know,” he said. “My hand feels good. We’ll see what happens. I’m feeling good.” Just to see Herro with the opportunity for a return is heartening to teammates. “It’s great, man,” Vincent said. “Obviously, Tyler was a huge part of our team and he still is whether he’s on the court or off the court. Just being a voice and being there, so it’s been great having him around.Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel