Tyler Herro on his injury: 'My hand feels good'

The spacing of games in the NBA Finals also could work in Herro’s favor, with a two-day break before Sunday’s Game 2 in Denver, and then another two-day break before Game 3 in Miami. By missing the first two games of the best-of-seven series, it would give Herro another week of build up. “We’ll see what happens. I don’t know,” he said. “My hand feels good. We’ll see what happens. I’m feeling good.” Just to see Herro with the opportunity for a return is heartening to teammates. “It’s great, man,” Vincent said. “Obviously, Tyler was a huge part of our team and he still is whether he’s on the court or off the court. Just being a voice and being there, so it’s been great having him around.
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Source: Ira Winderman @ South Florida Sun-Sentinel
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Herro now eying NBA Finals return, ‘I’m trying to come back as soon as possible’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/hea… – 11:43 AM
Heat’s Herro now eying NBA Finals return, ‘I’m trying to come back as soon as possible’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/hea… – 11:43 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro updates his status ahead of the NBA Finals and discusses what it has been like to watch the Heat go on this magical run miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “I would love to come back for the Finals, but we’ll see how my hand feels.” – 10:44 AM
Tyler Herro updates his status ahead of the NBA Finals and discusses what it has been like to watch the Heat go on this magical run miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “I would love to come back for the Finals, but we’ll see how my hand feels.” – 10:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro now eying NBA Finals return, “I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/hea… “We’ll see what happens. I don’t know. My hand feels good. We’ll see what happens. I’m feeling good.” – 9:03 AM
Heat’s Tyler Herro now eying NBA Finals return, “I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/hea… “We’ll see what happens. I don’t know. My hand feels good. We’ll see what happens. I’m feeling good.” – 9:03 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Heat’s Tyler Herro, working his way back from hand surgery, updates his status for the NBA Finals in comments very late last night. PLUS a bunch of historical tidbits on what this team has accomplished: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:45 AM
NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Heat’s Tyler Herro, working his way back from hand surgery, updates his status for the NBA Finals in comments very late last night. PLUS a bunch of historical tidbits on what this team has accomplished: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:45 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Tyler Herro expected to return during finals vs Denver eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:11 AM
Tyler Herro expected to return during finals vs Denver eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:11 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Tyler Herro sure sounds like he’s going to be available at some point in the Finals. He said he’s just working through some scar tissue, testing it 2-3x a day and is thankful for the opportunity to get back. – 11:50 PM
Tyler Herro sure sounds like he’s going to be available at some point in the Finals. He said he’s just working through some scar tissue, testing it 2-3x a day and is thankful for the opportunity to get back. – 11:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro said he hopes to return at some point during the NBA Finals. But he’s still working though the effects of surgery on his right hand. – 11:43 PM
Tyler Herro said he hopes to return at some point during the NBA Finals. But he’s still working though the effects of surgery on his right hand. – 11:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro says he expects to be able to return during NBA Finals. But he says there is still post-surgical pain in his right hand. – 11:43 PM
Tyler Herro says he expects to be able to return during NBA Finals. But he says there is still post-surgical pain in his right hand. – 11:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tyler Herro expected to return from hand injury during NBA Finals, targeting Game 3, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 11:30 PM
Tyler Herro expected to return from hand injury during NBA Finals, targeting Game 3, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 11:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Thoughts on Nuggets-Heat:
– This is a matchup Denver should dominate
– Nikola Jokic will cook Bam Adebayo
– Jamal Murray could have a monster series
– Eric Spoelstra is scary in the playoffs
– Tyler Herro is the X-factor
– Aaron Gordon should be a good matchup on Jimmy Butler – 11:14 PM
Thoughts on Nuggets-Heat:
– This is a matchup Denver should dominate
– Nikola Jokic will cook Bam Adebayo
– Jamal Murray could have a monster series
– Eric Spoelstra is scary in the playoffs
– Tyler Herro is the X-factor
– Aaron Gordon should be a good matchup on Jimmy Butler – 11:14 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Made 3s in the series
Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown 18
Caleb Martin + Tyler Herro* 22
*did not play – 10:59 PM
Made 3s in the series
Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown 18
Caleb Martin + Tyler Herro* 22
*did not play – 10:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Inactive (as in NOT playing) are Tyler Herro and Victor OIadipo. – 8:04 PM
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Inactive (as in NOT playing) are Tyler Herro and Victor OIadipo. – 8:04 PM
Ball Don’t Lie @Balldontlie
Tyler Herro is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s Game 7.
He was very active during shootaround earlier today 👀
(Via @WillManso)
pic.twitter.com/D89Q7OIt4H – 2:49 PM
Tyler Herro is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s Game 7.
He was very active during shootaround earlier today 👀
(Via @WillManso)
pic.twitter.com/D89Q7OIt4H – 2:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Udonis Haslem pauses to appreciate playoff run ahead of retirement. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/hea… Also: Heat talk of moving past Game 6 torment; Tyler Herro with extensive workout prior to Game 7. – 12:44 PM
Heat’s Udonis Haslem pauses to appreciate playoff run ahead of retirement. sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/29/hea… Also: Heat talk of moving past Game 6 torment; Tyler Herro with extensive workout prior to Game 7. – 12:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro continuing his work after shootaround. pic.twitter.com/pImRBX6LMX – 11:26 AM
Tyler Herro continuing his work after shootaround. pic.twitter.com/pImRBX6LMX – 11:26 AM
More on this storyline
Although he could not guarantee the exact timing for a return from the broken right hand sustained in the first half of the Heat’s playoff opener last month, Herro indicated that is the plan at some point during the best-of-seven series that opens Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Ball Arena. “I’m going to be working out every day, twice, two or three times a day, from here until the day I hopefully come back,” he said. “So I’m just going to continue to work hard and see how my body responds day by day and I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / May 30, 2023
Chris Haynes: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (hand fracture) is ramping up workouts and is expected to make his return at some point during NBA Finals with Game 3 being the likely target, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 29, 2023
Clutch Points: “I am not playing tonight.” Tyler Herro (hand) confirms his status for Game 7 of Heat-Celtics 😅 (via @IraHeatBeat) pic.twitter.com/yktukQGcy4 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / May 29, 2023