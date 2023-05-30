Tyler Herro on return: I'm going to be working out multiple times everyday until I come back

Within the past week, Herro was cleared to shoot and dribble with the surgically repaired hand. But he hasn’t yet participated in a contact practice. “I’m going to be working out every day, twice, two, three times a day from here until the day I hopefully come back,” said Herro, who is traveling with the team. “So I’m always going to continue to work hard and see how my body responds day by day and try to come back as soon as possible.”
Source: Miami Herald
Source: Miami Herald
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: Heat’s Tyler Herro, working his way back from hand surgery, updates status for NBA Finals. And 6 Heat nuggets (unrelated to the Nuggets): miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:09 PM
From earlier: Heat’s Tyler Herro, working his way back from hand surgery, updates status for NBA Finals. And 6 Heat nuggets (unrelated to the Nuggets): miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
From earlier: Tyler Herro updates his status ahead of the NBA Finals and discusses what it has been like to watch the Heat go on this magical run miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:46 PM
From earlier: Tyler Herro updates his status ahead of the NBA Finals and discusses what it has been like to watch the Heat go on this magical run miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 6:46 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat’s Herro now eying NBA Finals return, “I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/hea… – 5:38 PM
From earlier — Heat’s Herro now eying NBA Finals return, “I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/hea… – 5:38 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone gives credit to the Miami role players.
“Caleb Martin could have easily won that MVP of the Eastern Conference championship.”
Focused in on Martin and Gabe Vincent, but also had hat tips to Strus, Robinson, Lowry, and said he knows Tyler Herro will be back. – 3:52 PM
Michael Malone gives credit to the Miami role players.
“Caleb Martin could have easily won that MVP of the Eastern Conference championship.”
Focused in on Martin and Gabe Vincent, but also had hat tips to Strus, Robinson, Lowry, and said he knows Tyler Herro will be back. – 3:52 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Michael Malone praised Gabe Vincent and his poise when he steps on the floor. Also he mentioned Caleb Martin, Max Strus and he added “Tyler Herro will return at some point and we know what he’s capable of doing”. #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals – 3:51 PM
Michael Malone praised Gabe Vincent and his poise when he steps on the floor. Also he mentioned Caleb Martin, Max Strus and he added “Tyler Herro will return at some point and we know what he’s capable of doing”. #MileHighBasketball #NBAFinals – 3:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro updates his status ahead of the NBA Finals and discusses what it has been like to watch the Heat go on this magical run miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “I would love to come back for the Finals.” – 3:03 PM
Tyler Herro updates his status ahead of the NBA Finals and discusses what it has been like to watch the Heat go on this magical run miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “I would love to come back for the Finals.” – 3:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
What Tyler Herro said late last night about his status for the Finals. And a bunch of Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:09 PM
What Tyler Herro said late last night about his status for the Finals. And a bunch of Heat notes: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 2:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per BetOnLine:
2023 NBA Finals MVP
Nikola Jokic
1/4
(-400)
Jimmy Butler
17/5
(+340)
Jamal Murray
12/1
(+1200)
Bam Adebayo
25/1
(+2500)
Caleb Martin
33/1
(+3300)
Tyler Herro
66/1
(+6600)
Aaron Gordon
80/1
(+8000)
Michael Porter Jr.
80/1
(+8000)
Gabe Vincent
100/1
(+10000) – 2:06 PM
Per BetOnLine:
2023 NBA Finals MVP
Nikola Jokic
1/4
(-400)
Jimmy Butler
17/5
(+340)
Jamal Murray
12/1
(+1200)
Bam Adebayo
25/1
(+2500)
Caleb Martin
33/1
(+3300)
Tyler Herro
66/1
(+6600)
Aaron Gordon
80/1
(+8000)
Michael Porter Jr.
80/1
(+8000)
Gabe Vincent
100/1
(+10000) – 2:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Herro now eying NBA Finals return, ‘I’m trying to come back as soon as possible’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/hea… – 11:43 AM
Heat’s Herro now eying NBA Finals return, ‘I’m trying to come back as soon as possible’ sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/hea… – 11:43 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro updates his status ahead of the NBA Finals and discusses what it has been like to watch the Heat go on this magical run miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “I would love to come back for the Finals, but we’ll see how my hand feels.” – 10:44 AM
Tyler Herro updates his status ahead of the NBA Finals and discusses what it has been like to watch the Heat go on this magical run miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Herro: “I would love to come back for the Finals, but we’ll see how my hand feels.” – 10:44 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat’s Tyler Herro now eying NBA Finals return, “I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/hea… “We’ll see what happens. I don’t know. My hand feels good. We’ll see what happens. I’m feeling good.” – 9:03 AM
Heat’s Tyler Herro now eying NBA Finals return, “I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.” sun-sentinel.com/2023/05/30/hea… “We’ll see what happens. I don’t know. My hand feels good. We’ll see what happens. I’m feeling good.” – 9:03 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Heat’s Tyler Herro, working his way back from hand surgery, updates his status for the NBA Finals in comments very late last night. PLUS a bunch of historical tidbits on what this team has accomplished: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:45 AM
NEW from @Anthony_Chiang and me: Heat’s Tyler Herro, working his way back from hand surgery, updates his status for the NBA Finals in comments very late last night. PLUS a bunch of historical tidbits on what this team has accomplished: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 8:45 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Tyler Herro expected to return during finals vs Denver eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:11 AM
Tyler Herro expected to return during finals vs Denver eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/15… – 4:11 AM
Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach
Tyler Herro sure sounds like he’s going to be available at some point in the Finals. He said he’s just working through some scar tissue, testing it 2-3x a day and is thankful for the opportunity to get back. – 11:50 PM
Tyler Herro sure sounds like he’s going to be available at some point in the Finals. He said he’s just working through some scar tissue, testing it 2-3x a day and is thankful for the opportunity to get back. – 11:50 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Tyler Herro said he hopes to return at some point during the NBA Finals. But he’s still working though the effects of surgery on his right hand. – 11:43 PM
Tyler Herro said he hopes to return at some point during the NBA Finals. But he’s still working though the effects of surgery on his right hand. – 11:43 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro says he expects to be able to return during NBA Finals. But he says there is still post-surgical pain in his right hand. – 11:43 PM
Tyler Herro says he expects to be able to return during NBA Finals. But he says there is still post-surgical pain in his right hand. – 11:43 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Tyler Herro expected to return from hand injury during NBA Finals, targeting Game 3, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 11:30 PM
Tyler Herro expected to return from hand injury during NBA Finals, targeting Game 3, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-f… – 11:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Thoughts on Nuggets-Heat:
– This is a matchup Denver should dominate
– Nikola Jokic will cook Bam Adebayo
– Jamal Murray could have a monster series
– Eric Spoelstra is scary in the playoffs
– Tyler Herro is the X-factor
– Aaron Gordon should be a good matchup on Jimmy Butler – 11:14 PM
Thoughts on Nuggets-Heat:
– This is a matchup Denver should dominate
– Nikola Jokic will cook Bam Adebayo
– Jamal Murray could have a monster series
– Eric Spoelstra is scary in the playoffs
– Tyler Herro is the X-factor
– Aaron Gordon should be a good matchup on Jimmy Butler – 11:14 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Made 3s in the series
Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown 18
Caleb Martin + Tyler Herro* 22
*did not play – 10:59 PM
Made 3s in the series
Jayson Tatum + Jaylen Brown 18
Caleb Martin + Tyler Herro* 22
*did not play – 10:59 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Inactive (as in NOT playing) are Tyler Herro and Victor OIadipo. – 8:04 PM
Heat again starting Bam Adebayo, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Max Strus and Gabe Vincent. Inactive (as in NOT playing) are Tyler Herro and Victor OIadipo. – 8:04 PM
More on this storyline
Although he could not guarantee the exact timing for a return from the broken right hand sustained in the first half of the Heat’s playoff opener last month, Herro indicated that is the plan at some point during the best-of-seven series that opens Thursday at 8:30 p.m. at Ball Arena. “I’m going to be working out every day, twice, two or three times a day, from here until the day I hopefully come back,” he said. “So I’m just going to continue to work hard and see how my body responds day by day and I’m trying to come back as soon as possible.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / May 30, 2023
The spacing of games in the NBA Finals also could work in Herro’s favor, with a two-day break before Sunday’s Game 2 in Denver, and then another two-day break before Game 3 in Miami. By missing the first two games of the best-of-seven series, it would give Herro another week of build up. “We’ll see what happens. I don’t know,” he said. “My hand feels good. We’ll see what happens. I’m feeling good.” Just to see Herro with the opportunity for a return is heartening to teammates. “It’s great, man,” Vincent said. “Obviously, Tyler was a huge part of our team and he still is whether he’s on the court or off the court. Just being a voice and being there, so it’s been great having him around. -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / May 30, 2023
Chris Haynes: Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (hand fracture) is ramping up workouts and is expected to make his return at some point during NBA Finals with Game 3 being the likely target, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / May 29, 2023